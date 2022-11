FARMVILLE, Va. – More than 1,400 fans celebrated the 2021-22 Big South Championship with a ring ceremony and banner reveal prior to tipoff. Then, the Lancers picked up where they left off last year and showed why Willett Hall is one of the toughest places to play in the Big South. In front of a loud and energetic crowd, Longwood took out Pfeiffer 100-68 with a fast-paced attack.

