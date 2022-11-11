ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Impact of PCSK9 Modulation on Cardiovascular Outcomes: Recent Advances and the Managed Care Implications

To claim CE credit for this activity, please visit http://www.pharmacytimes.org/pcsk9-ajmc. Introduction to Hypercholesterolemia: Epidemiology and the Burden of Disease. Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the leading cause of death in the United States and worldwide.1,2 The burden of CVD mortality continues to increase alongside modifiable risk factors.1,3 Hypercholesterolemia is of particular concern given that elevated levels of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) are a primary driver of atherosclerotic CVD (ASCVD).4 It is estimated that nearly 94 million adults in the United States have total cholesterol levels higher than 200 mg/dL, yet approximately half of all adults who could benefit from pharmacologic treatment are taking it.3.
FDA Approves Mirvetuximab Soravtansine-gynx for Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer

In addition to the drug approval, the FDA approved a companion diagnostic to be used to identify patients who are eligible to receive the treatment. The FDA granted mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx (Elahere, ImmunoGen) accelerated approval for adults with folate receptor α (FRα)–positive, platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer for patients who have received 1 to 3 previous systemic treatment regimens.
Topical Calcineurin Inhibitors for AD Not Associated With Cancer

Pimecrolimus and tacrolimus, 2 topical calcineurin inhibitors for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), were not shown to increase the risk of cancer based on moderate-certainty evidence from a systematic review and meta-analysis. Topical calcineurin inhibitors for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD) were not shown to increase the risk...
In-State Insulin Manufacturing Will Benefit Californians With Diabetes, Commentary States

Producing insulin in state could help to lower the price for California residents with diabetes in the 3 years following implementation of the CalRx initiative. The price of insulin has been a primary concern in medical care, as prices continue to skyrocket for uninsured patients. The CalRx initiative in California aims to start producing insulin in state to offer residents affordable insulin options for insulin.
EHR Data Show MM Treatment Burden Higher Than Chronic Lymphoid Leukemia

This new study shows how using electronic health record (EHR) data can objectively quantify patient treatment burden among individuals who have multiple myeloma (MM) compared with patient-reported outcomes, which can be subject to recall bias. Patients with multiple myeloma (MM) have a higher treatment burden from the health care they...
Noninvasive Blood Glucose Measurement Methods Demonstrate Potential in Diabetes

Noninvasive methods of measuring blood glucose levels have demonstrated promise in early trials and could be potential replacements for glucose monitoring in the future, according to a review. A review published in Biosensors found that 4 methods of noninvasive blood glucose monitoring demonstrated the potential to measure blood glucose and...
What We’re Reading: Moderna Booster Protects Against Omicron Subvariants; Amazon Enters Virtual Health; Omnipod 5 Cable Issue Correction

Moderna’s bivalent COVID-19 booster increases antibodies by 15 times against Omicron subvariants; an Amazon virtual health clinic does not include health insurance and will vary in price depending on providers; some Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System devices have issues with the charging port and cable. New Moderna Booster...
Study Highlights Value of PROs in Children With Sickle Cell Disease During Acute Pain Episodes

Sufficiently powered studies are necessary to investigate associations between clinical measures and patient-reported outcomes (PROs) in children with sickle cell disease experiencing acute pain episodes, according to a recent study. A research letter published in Blood Advances reports that collecting pain-related patient-reported outcomes (PROs) in clinical trials of acute pain...
Examining Predictors of Vaccination Adherence for COVID-19, Influenza

Individuals who completed their full primary series of COVID-19 vaccination were more likely to report getting the influenza vaccine vs those who did not, and vice versa. People who are vaccinated for COVID-19 or influenza are more likely to receive the vaccine for the other infectious disease, according to study findings published today in JAMA Network Open.
Evaluating MDD Treatment Attributes

H. Eric Cannon, PharmD, FAMCP: The attributes that we value most include a product that has early onset of benefit for the patient. The quicker that onset can happen, the better. We’ve talked about that already. But we also want to minimize the impact of adverse effects, everything from sexual dysfunction to fatigue to dry mouth or something else that’s bothersome to the patient. All those things need to be factored in. In some cases, the treatment may be working but we’ve increased a certain level of anxiety with the patient. Finding that right treatment and minimizing the adverse effects is critical.
Data Suggest CLE Incidence Has Not Changed Significantly in 40 Years

Authors also found that the mortality rate of people with cutaneous lupus erythematosus (CLE) are generally similar to that of the general population. A new hyper-local analysis of cutaneous lupus erythematosus (CLE) incidence shows the number of cases of the disease has remained relatively stable over the past 4 decades.
Importance of Early Effective Treatment of MDD

Michael Rothrock, MBA, MHA: I’d like to build on the last answer by Dr Cannon. He mentioned the need for additional behavioral therapists, and I don’t disagree. COVID-19 has accelerated the number of patients looking for help. Telehealth has definitely allowed a little more convenience and uptake in behavioral health introduction, and maybe we’re removing some of the stigma associated with depression by allowing that one-on-one conversation. But as he alluded to, getting that interaction early and finding the right drug should provide the best outcome for the patient. [Doctors] may be able to intervene to say: “This drug may not be working, we should have seen something. Let’s write you a new prescription. Let’s minimize the cycling of trial and error of different medications.”

