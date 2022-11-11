Read full article on original website
Related
ajmc.com
The Impact of PCSK9 Modulation on Cardiovascular Outcomes: Recent Advances and the Managed Care Implications
To claim CE credit for this activity, please visit http://www.pharmacytimes.org/pcsk9-ajmc. Introduction to Hypercholesterolemia: Epidemiology and the Burden of Disease. Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the leading cause of death in the United States and worldwide.1,2 The burden of CVD mortality continues to increase alongside modifiable risk factors.1,3 Hypercholesterolemia is of particular concern given that elevated levels of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) are a primary driver of atherosclerotic CVD (ASCVD).4 It is estimated that nearly 94 million adults in the United States have total cholesterol levels higher than 200 mg/dL, yet approximately half of all adults who could benefit from pharmacologic treatment are taking it.3.
ajmc.com
FDA Approves Mirvetuximab Soravtansine-gynx for Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer
In addition to the drug approval, the FDA approved a companion diagnostic to be used to identify patients who are eligible to receive the treatment. The FDA granted mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx (Elahere, ImmunoGen) accelerated approval for adults with folate receptor α (FRα)–positive, platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer for patients who have received 1 to 3 previous systemic treatment regimens.
ajmc.com
Patient avoidance or postponement of care are common reasons for home health care delays, the authors said.
Patient avoidance or postponement of care are common reasons for home health care delays, the authors said. Patients discharged from the hospital are at a higher risk of rehospitalization if they experience a delay in postdischarge home health care initiation, according to a new study. The study, published in Journal...
ajmc.com
Topical Calcineurin Inhibitors for AD Not Associated With Cancer
Pimecrolimus and tacrolimus, 2 topical calcineurin inhibitors for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), were not shown to increase the risk of cancer based on moderate-certainty evidence from a systematic review and meta-analysis. Topical calcineurin inhibitors for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD) were not shown to increase the risk...
ajmc.com
In-State Insulin Manufacturing Will Benefit Californians With Diabetes, Commentary States
Producing insulin in state could help to lower the price for California residents with diabetes in the 3 years following implementation of the CalRx initiative. The price of insulin has been a primary concern in medical care, as prices continue to skyrocket for uninsured patients. The CalRx initiative in California aims to start producing insulin in state to offer residents affordable insulin options for insulin.
ajmc.com
EHR Data Show MM Treatment Burden Higher Than Chronic Lymphoid Leukemia
This new study shows how using electronic health record (EHR) data can objectively quantify patient treatment burden among individuals who have multiple myeloma (MM) compared with patient-reported outcomes, which can be subject to recall bias. Patients with multiple myeloma (MM) have a higher treatment burden from the health care they...
ajmc.com
Providers Must Educate Congress, CMS on Reality of Oncology Practice Finances, Dr Kavita Patel Says
Former Obama administration official Kavita Patel, MD, MS, told a gathering of the OneOncology Physician Leadership Conference that policy leaders and members of Congress need input on the realities of oncology practice finances. As CMS moves to implement the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) as well as the Enhancing Oncology Model...
ajmc.com
Noninvasive Blood Glucose Measurement Methods Demonstrate Potential in Diabetes
Noninvasive methods of measuring blood glucose levels have demonstrated promise in early trials and could be potential replacements for glucose monitoring in the future, according to a review. A review published in Biosensors found that 4 methods of noninvasive blood glucose monitoring demonstrated the potential to measure blood glucose and...
ajmc.com
What We’re Reading: Moderna Booster Protects Against Omicron Subvariants; Amazon Enters Virtual Health; Omnipod 5 Cable Issue Correction
Moderna’s bivalent COVID-19 booster increases antibodies by 15 times against Omicron subvariants; an Amazon virtual health clinic does not include health insurance and will vary in price depending on providers; some Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System devices have issues with the charging port and cable. New Moderna Booster...
ajmc.com
Study Highlights Value of PROs in Children With Sickle Cell Disease During Acute Pain Episodes
Sufficiently powered studies are necessary to investigate associations between clinical measures and patient-reported outcomes (PROs) in children with sickle cell disease experiencing acute pain episodes, according to a recent study. A research letter published in Blood Advances reports that collecting pain-related patient-reported outcomes (PROs) in clinical trials of acute pain...
ajmc.com
What We’re Reading: Alzheimer Drug Fails; Impact of Repeated COVID-19 Infection; Psychedelic Compounds Approved
Negative trial results come in for Roche’s experimental Alzheimer disease drug; high risks of several adverse outcomes seen with repeated SARS-CoV-2 infection; Colorado has passed a measure to legalize 2 psychedelic compounds for medicinal and recreational use. Roche’s Gantenerumab Fails in Pair of Trials. According to The Wall...
ajmc.com
Examining Predictors of Vaccination Adherence for COVID-19, Influenza
Individuals who completed their full primary series of COVID-19 vaccination were more likely to report getting the influenza vaccine vs those who did not, and vice versa. People who are vaccinated for COVID-19 or influenza are more likely to receive the vaccine for the other infectious disease, according to study findings published today in JAMA Network Open.
ajmc.com
Evaluating MDD Treatment Attributes
H. Eric Cannon, PharmD, FAMCP: The attributes that we value most include a product that has early onset of benefit for the patient. The quicker that onset can happen, the better. We’ve talked about that already. But we also want to minimize the impact of adverse effects, everything from sexual dysfunction to fatigue to dry mouth or something else that’s bothersome to the patient. All those things need to be factored in. In some cases, the treatment may be working but we’ve increased a certain level of anxiety with the patient. Finding that right treatment and minimizing the adverse effects is critical.
ajmc.com
Data Suggest CLE Incidence Has Not Changed Significantly in 40 Years
Authors also found that the mortality rate of people with cutaneous lupus erythematosus (CLE) are generally similar to that of the general population. A new hyper-local analysis of cutaneous lupus erythematosus (CLE) incidence shows the number of cases of the disease has remained relatively stable over the past 4 decades.
ajmc.com
OneOncology’s Clinical Pathways Covers Best Practices for 90% of Patients, Says Dr Ted Arrowsmith
The disease groups that make up the OneOncology clinical pathways program cover 90% of patients with cancer and develop best practices for treating cancer in the majority of patients, said Edward “Ted” Arrowsmith, MD, MPH, managing partner and director of research, East Tennessee Division, Tennessee Oncology. The disease...
ajmc.com
Exploring the Quest for the “Secret Sauce” in Oncology on an Unequal Playing Field
Jeff Patton, MD, CEO of OneOncology, kicks off the first annual Physician Leadership Conference by outlining the competitive challenges for community practices and leads a discussion with Adam Boehler, former head of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation. Jeff Patton, MD, the CEO of the practice network OneOncology, said...
A strong dollar is contractionary for the global economy
Three different channels through which factors affecting bilateral exchange rates operate have been pulling up the U.S. dollar: yield differentials, liquidity differentials, and growth differentials
ajmc.com
Doubling Women’s Lung Cancer Research Funding Would Generate Major Returns, Study Says
Lung cancer is the number one cause of cancer-related deaths among women in the United States, yet relatively little research funding is spent on the issue, the authors of a new study say. Doubling the amount of money spent on researching lung cancer in women could lead to a dramatic...
ajmc.com
Importance of Early Effective Treatment of MDD
Michael Rothrock, MBA, MHA: I’d like to build on the last answer by Dr Cannon. He mentioned the need for additional behavioral therapists, and I don’t disagree. COVID-19 has accelerated the number of patients looking for help. Telehealth has definitely allowed a little more convenience and uptake in behavioral health introduction, and maybe we’re removing some of the stigma associated with depression by allowing that one-on-one conversation. But as he alluded to, getting that interaction early and finding the right drug should provide the best outcome for the patient. [Doctors] may be able to intervene to say: “This drug may not be working, we should have seen something. Let’s write you a new prescription. Let’s minimize the cycling of trial and error of different medications.”
Comments / 0