H. Eric Cannon, PharmD, FAMCP: The attributes that we value most include a product that has early onset of benefit for the patient. The quicker that onset can happen, the better. We’ve talked about that already. But we also want to minimize the impact of adverse effects, everything from sexual dysfunction to fatigue to dry mouth or something else that’s bothersome to the patient. All those things need to be factored in. In some cases, the treatment may be working but we’ve increased a certain level of anxiety with the patient. Finding that right treatment and minimizing the adverse effects is critical.

