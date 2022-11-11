ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

fishstripes.com

Which Marlins minor league free agents should be re-signed?

When you think of free agency, you think of these names: established MLB players who will sign contracts this winter for seven, eight or even nine figures. The Marlins must be more active and more efficient in that area moving forward to be relevant, but that’s a topic for another article.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Halos Will Need Some New Minor League Coaches in 2023

The Angels have made some changes to their coaching staff in the minor leagues — and had some changes made for them. Brian Betancourth, the Triple-A hitting coach for the Angels' affiliated Salt Lake Bees, will not return in 2023. He's been with the team since 2019, but next year, they'll have someone new in charge.
MIAMI, FL
Royals Review

The 2022 SB Nation off-season simulation official thread

It is time for our annual off-season simulation, where we take fans and make give them the keys to run a team as they see fit. They can work out trades and negotiate for free agents under real-world conditions. There are no budgets, but we have asked GMs to try to be realistic, and if they don’t, you should definitely mock them.
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Prospect Andy Pages Playing Key Role In Glendale Desert Dogs Reaching Arizona Fall League Championship Game

Of the Los Angeles Dodgers prospects on the Glendale Desert Dogs roster for the 2022 Arizona Fall League, Andy Pages has been a standout performer. He was named to the Fall Stars Game and participated in the inaugural Home Run Derby, and on Friday night played a key part in the Desert Dogs defeating the Peoria Javelinas to reach the AFL Championship Game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

11 players who stood out in the AFL title game

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Fall League's 30th season came to a close with the longest championship game in its history. The Surprise Saguaros rallied from five separate deficits and scored two runs in the bottom of the 11th inning to prevail 7-6 over the Glendale Desert Dogs. Here are...
GLENDALE, AZ

