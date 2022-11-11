Read full article on original website
Ukraine-Russia news - live: Kyiv demands access to site of Poland missile strike
Ukraine is demanding access to the site of a missile strike in Poland after two people died in the incident yesterday.Poland’s president has said the blast that killed two people near its border with Ukraine appears to have been an “unfortunate accident”, not an “intentional attack”.Secretary of the national security and defense council of Ukraine, Oleksiy Danilov, said Ukraine would like to be involved in the investigation along with Poland and the US, but both parties would have to agree to its involvement.It comes after the Kremlin accused some Western countries of reacting “hysterically” to the missile strike, but...
Polish president says 'no proof' missile that landed in NATO territory was fired by Russia
Poland's President Andrzej said there is an 'indication' that the missile that killed two after crossing Polish border was an 'air defense missile.'
Liberian-flagged oil tanker owned by Israeli billionaire hit by drone
An oil tanker associated with an Israeli billionaire has been struck by a bomb-carrying drone off the coast of Oman amid heightened tensions with Iran. The drone attack on the Liberian-flagged oil tanker Pacific Zircon happened on Tuesday night off the coast of Oman, a Middle East-based defence official told the Associated Press.
Gambling group estimates US will bet $1.8B on World Cup
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Americans will bet $1.8 billion on the World Cup this year, the first to be held while legal sports betting is widespread in the U.S., according to the casino industry's national trade group.About 20.5 million American adults plan to bet on the biggest soccer tournament in the world, legally or otherwise, the American Gaming Association estimated Tuesday. The majority plan to place bets online, with a bookie or at a physical sportsbook.The survey is the organization's first for World Cup betting.Thirty-one states plus Washington, D.C., currently offer legal sports betting, with five additional markets due to begin...
Trolly New York Post Headline Proves Murdoch Is Done With Trump
He was once their esteemed president, but to the New York Post, Donald Trump is just another “Florida man” now. Following the former president’s announcement that he’s running for the job again in 2024, the Rupert Murdoch-owned tabloid skewered Trump with a below-the-fold headline of “Florida Man Makes Announcement.” Readers of the Post had to traverse all the way to page 26 to read a short item on the announcement, which dubs Trump a “Florida retiree.” “If elected, Trump would tie Joe Biden as the oldest president to take office. His cholesterol levels are unknown, but his favorite food is a charred steak with ketchup,” the article reads. The move cements a pivot away from Trump for Murdoch, who has set his sights on riding the DeSantis wave as he attempts to merge Fox Corp and News Corp into one company again.“Florida Man Makes Announcement”@nypost pic.twitter.com/62mdVTWvRK— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) November 16, 2022 Read it at New York Po
