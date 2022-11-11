ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA

El Paso police say second victim was found in deadly northeast shooting

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say the victim in a deadly shooting last week was a 52-year-old male but have not identified him pending notification of next of kin. The shooting happened Friday at 8601 Robert in northeast El Paso in the afternoon. The Crimes Against Persons Unit was called out the investigate.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

One person seriously injured in Lower Valley rollover crash

EL PASO, Texas - A rollover crash sent one person to the hospital in critical condition, according to First responders. The crash happened at Gateway East and Zaragoza just after 2 a.m. Monday morning. The scene was cleared around 4:30 a.m. Police have not provided information on what led up to the crash. The post One person seriously injured in Lower Valley rollover crash appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

LCPD officer who fatally shot 75-year-old woman back on duty, family outraged

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The attorney for the family of a 75-year-old woman shot by a Las Cruces police officer back in May says the family is outraged and traumatized to learn that that officer is back on duty. Body camera footage released by the Las Cruces Police Department earlier this year shows Amelia The post LCPD officer who fatally shot 75-year-old woman back on duty, family outraged appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Police investigating homicide, related shooting in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police continue to investigate a homicide in Northeast El Paso that happened Thursday, Nov. 10. The incident also included a shooting victim whom police say is not cooperating. Last Thursday, police were called out to the 8600 block of Robert Dr.   There, they found a 52-year-old dead man inside […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

General manager of downtown El Paso bar arrested for accident involving death

EL PASO, Texas -- Hector Saenz, 42, the general manager for The Reagan bar in downtown El Paso, was arrested by El Paso police and charged with accident involving death. On November 6, police say 25-year-old Kayci Deaundre McCrory was riding an electric bike in the far right lane of I-10 east when he was hit from behind by a black Ford Raptor. Police say the truck left the scene and McCrory was hit by another car that was exiting the freeway. McCrory died at the scene.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

El Paso teen dies in New Mexico car crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In the early hours of Wednesday November 9, 2022, the New Mexico State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on New Mexico State Road 128, at around milepost 47, west of Jal. The initial investigation indicated that a 2019 Ford Pickup truck, driven by...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Multi-car crash on US 54 North and Kenworthy

EL PASO, Texas -- There's been a serious multi-car crash in northeast El Paso, according to the Tx-Dot Traffic Camera system. Three lanes of traffic are blocked. The clearing time is unknown. To check the latest traffic conditions, click here. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA ABC 7 is committed...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Suspect in 1994 triple-murder cold case arraigned

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The 69-year-old suspect in a triple-homicide that resulted in the death of a couple and their 3-year-old son inside their East El Paso home in 1994 was arraigned in an El Paso court Tuesday afternoon. Arturo Ortega Garcia, 69, is accused of murdering Francisco Santoni, 59, his girlfriend, Concepcion “Connie” […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Argument at bar leads to stabbing in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police Department officials confirm one woman has been arrested following a stabbing. Investigators told ABC-7, a 29-year-old man had been admitted to Sierra Providence East Sunday morning with a laceration to the torso. 34-year-old Christina Saenz and the victim got into a verbal argument while out at a bar, The post Argument at bar leads to stabbing in far east El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces man gets 10 years for police chase

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) –A New Mexico man is headed to prison for a decade for leading police on a chase and shooting at officers. Las Cruces police arrested Julian Valenzuela in March after his estranged wife reported he fired a gun at her in front of their four kids. Valenzuela fled from officers and fired […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Law enforcement responds to incident along I-10 in Fabens

FABENS, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Department of Public Safety and El Paso County sheriff's deputies are responding to an incident along Interstate 10 East and Fabens. Sheriff's deputies were called out after Texas DPS conducted a welfare check on a vehicle that was pulled over on the side of the road, according to a sheriff's official.
FABENS, TX
KFOX 14

Driver killed in downtown El Paso crash identified

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 22-year-old man was identified as the driver who died in a crash Monday night. Fernie Anthony Favela of El Paso died after the vehicle he was driving struck a guardrail along the 600 block of E. Missouri. Police investigators said Favela had exited...
EL PASO, TX

