Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants are Stranded and Sleeping in this Texas AirportTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants are Entering Texas Through Street ManholesTom HandyEl Paso, TX
If Beto O’Rourke Does Not Run For Office Again, His Significant Other MayTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke is Well Known Not By Winning Big Elections But By Losing ThemTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas Mayor Releases 600 Migrants onto City StreetsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
KVIA
El Paso police say second victim was found in deadly northeast shooting
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say the victim in a deadly shooting last week was a 52-year-old male but have not identified him pending notification of next of kin. The shooting happened Friday at 8601 Robert in northeast El Paso in the afternoon. The Crimes Against Persons Unit was called out the investigate.
One person seriously injured in Lower Valley rollover crash
EL PASO, Texas - A rollover crash sent one person to the hospital in critical condition, according to First responders. The crash happened at Gateway East and Zaragoza just after 2 a.m. Monday morning. The scene was cleared around 4:30 a.m. Police have not provided information on what led up to the crash. The post One person seriously injured in Lower Valley rollover crash appeared first on KVIA.
LCPD officer who fatally shot 75-year-old woman back on duty, family outraged
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The attorney for the family of a 75-year-old woman shot by a Las Cruces police officer back in May says the family is outraged and traumatized to learn that that officer is back on duty. Body camera footage released by the Las Cruces Police Department earlier this year shows Amelia The post LCPD officer who fatally shot 75-year-old woman back on duty, family outraged appeared first on KVIA.
everythinglubbock.com
El Paso teen dies in Lea County 3-vehicle crash, New Mexico State Police says
LEA COUNTY, N.M. — On Monday, New Mexico State Police released information concerning a fatal three-vehicle crash which occurred in Lea County on Wednesday, November 9. The crash happened around 5:00 a.m. on State Road 128 west of Jal. According to a press release from NMSP, an eastbound 2019...
Las Cruces police: Vehicles can be stolen in seconds if you leave them idling to warm up
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces police want to remind motorists who warm up their vehicles to refrain from leaving them unattended as they can be stolen within seconds. With cooler morning temperatures approaching, many drivers start their vehicles and leave them idling and unattended for extended periods of time to defrost windows or […]
Police investigating homicide, related shooting in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police continue to investigate a homicide in Northeast El Paso that happened Thursday, Nov. 10. The incident also included a shooting victim whom police say is not cooperating. Last Thursday, police were called out to the 8600 block of Robert Dr. There, they found a 52-year-old dead man inside […]
KVIA
General manager of downtown El Paso bar arrested for accident involving death
EL PASO, Texas -- Hector Saenz, 42, the general manager for The Reagan bar in downtown El Paso, was arrested by El Paso police and charged with accident involving death. On November 6, police say 25-year-old Kayci Deaundre McCrory was riding an electric bike in the far right lane of I-10 east when he was hit from behind by a black Ford Raptor. Police say the truck left the scene and McCrory was hit by another car that was exiting the freeway. McCrory died at the scene.
El Paso News
El Paso teen dies in New Mexico car crash
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In the early hours of Wednesday November 9, 2022, the New Mexico State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on New Mexico State Road 128, at around milepost 47, west of Jal. The initial investigation indicated that a 2019 Ford Pickup truck, driven by...
KVIA
Multi-car crash on US 54 North and Kenworthy
EL PASO, Texas -- There's been a serious multi-car crash in northeast El Paso, according to the Tx-Dot Traffic Camera system. Three lanes of traffic are blocked. The clearing time is unknown. To check the latest traffic conditions, click here. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA ABC 7 is committed...
Suspect in 1994 triple-murder cold case arraigned
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The 69-year-old suspect in a triple-homicide that resulted in the death of a couple and their 3-year-old son inside their East El Paso home in 1994 was arraigned in an El Paso court Tuesday afternoon. Arturo Ortega Garcia, 69, is accused of murdering Francisco Santoni, 59, his girlfriend, Concepcion “Connie” […]
Argument at bar leads to stabbing in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police Department officials confirm one woman has been arrested following a stabbing. Investigators told ABC-7, a 29-year-old man had been admitted to Sierra Providence East Sunday morning with a laceration to the torso. 34-year-old Christina Saenz and the victim got into a verbal argument while out at a bar, The post Argument at bar leads to stabbing in far east El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Montwood High School evacuated as police search school following bomb threat
EL PASO, Texas -- Montwood High School in east El Paso was evacuated Tuesday morning following a bomb threat made to the campus, according to a Socorro Independent School District spokesman. Police are currently inspecting the campus. According to the spokesman, students have not been let out for the day,...
Las Cruces man gets 10 years for police chase
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) –A New Mexico man is headed to prison for a decade for leading police on a chase and shooting at officers. Las Cruces police arrested Julian Valenzuela in March after his estranged wife reported he fired a gun at her in front of their four kids. Valenzuela fled from officers and fired […]
KFOX 14
Law enforcement responds to incident along I-10 in Fabens
FABENS, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Department of Public Safety and El Paso County sheriff's deputies are responding to an incident along Interstate 10 East and Fabens. Sheriff's deputies were called out after Texas DPS conducted a welfare check on a vehicle that was pulled over on the side of the road, according to a sheriff's official.
riviera-maya-news.com
Island officers responding to reports of shots fired locate two injured inside Isla Mujeres restaurant
Isla Mujeres, Q.R. — Two men that were shot inside an Isla Mujeres restaurant were transferred to hospital. The shooting happened inside an island restaurant Thursday night. Information about the shooting did not surface until late Friday. Early information says two men were shot while inside a restaurant located...
Crime of the Week: Police continue search for road rage gunman who nearly hits infant
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying the man who shot at a family as a result of a road rage incident in Westside El Paso. On Saturday, Nov. 5 at approximately 7 p.m., a woman was driving an SUV with her family inside […]
KFOX 14
Driver killed in downtown El Paso crash identified
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 22-year-old man was identified as the driver who died in a crash Monday night. Fernie Anthony Favela of El Paso died after the vehicle he was driving struck a guardrail along the 600 block of E. Missouri. Police investigators said Favela had exited...
Body of man found in Juarez Valley in area used by migrants, human traffickers
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The body of man in an advanced state of composition was found Sunday afternoon, Nov. 13, not far from the U.S.-Mexico border. The body was found a few meters from the border mesh wall near the town of San Isidro in the Juarez Valley, across from San Elizario on the […]
cbs4local.com
Vietnam vet's truck stolen the night before he drives in Veteran's Parade in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M (KFOX14/CBS4) — Richard "Mugo" Murillo who served two years in the Vietnam War had his '77 classic Chevy truck stolen the night before he was going to drive it in the Veteran's Day Parade in Las Cruces Saturday morning. Murillo, who had spent two years rebuilding...
215lbs of Meth Seized in Railroad Car in the Safest City in America
EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers conducting inspections at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad crossing just west of the Paso Del Norte port of entry in El Paso intercepted 215 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of more than $420,000.
Comments / 3