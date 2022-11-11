Read full article on original website
NBA Podcast: The massive Magic and the tall-ball revolution
Welcome to the latest edition of "Pound the Rock," an NBA podcast hosted by Joseph Casciaro and Joe Wolfond. Why the league is starting to re-emphasize size after years of trending smaller. How is the Magic's tall-ball experiment going? Do they have the makings of a trendsetting team?. Is Bol...
Embiid scores career-high 59, leads 76ers past Jazz 105-98
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyrese Maxey jumped on Joel Embiid's back and pounded the big man's chest in celebration of the greatest game in the 76ers center's career. The frivolity was fitting because Embiid carried the Sixers in the fourth quarter — all while each bucket etched his name alongside the greats in NBA history.
Brunson, Knicks send Jazz to third straight loss 118-111
Jalen Brunson had 25 points and eight assists as the New York Knicks beat Utah 118-111 on Tuesday night and handed the Jazz their first home loss of the season
CFB Week 12 big games: TCU lives, searching for Pac-12 survivors
Sometimes, the best bet is the one you don't make. There wasn't enough interest in undefeated TCU to pull Texas down under a touchdown, so we passed on the game. That was for the best since TCU won outright, and it was a miserable game to have to watch with focus. That shouldn't be the case for a trio of interesting matchups this week, but then again, we thought TCU-Texas was going to be an explosive offensive affair.
Young Indiana Pacers players benefitting from T.J. McConnell's leadership
McConnell has been a terrific veteran leader for the young Pacers.
AP Poll: Oregon, UCLA slip; Georgia leads unchanged top 5
No. 1 Georgia led an unchanged top five in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, while the rest of the Top 25 was shuffled after eight ranked teams lost — including two big upsets in the Pac-12. For the second straight week, the Bulldogs received all but one...
WATCH: Jake Bobo Talks Arizona Ending, Thoughts on UCLA-USC Game
The transfer wideout had experience with another classic local rivalry while at Duke, but he will get his first taste of the Trojans on Saturday.
No. 1 recruit DJ Wagner commits to Kentucky
DJ Wagner, the No. 1 recruit on the ESPN 100 for 2023, announced his commitment to Kentucky on social media Monday. The 6-foot-3 combo guard had narrowed his list of suitors to the Wildcats and Louisville, as he has ties to both schools. DJ's father, Dajuan Wagner Sr., played for...
Bryce Pope’s 5 treys lead UCSD past Cal
Bryce Pope scored 19 points and hit his crucial fifth 3-pointer with 12 seconds to play as the UC San
5-star big man Baye Fall commits to Arkansas
Baye Fall, a five-star center out of Colorado, committed to Arkansas for the 2023 cycle Tuesday. The Senegal-born big is the No. 20 overall recruit on the ESPN 100 for next year's class. He's the third-ranked prospect in his position, and the top recruit out of Colorado. "I think it's...
True freshmen lead Alabama to commanding road win over South Alabama
True freshmen Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney combined to post 27 points and 23 rebounds, leading the 18th-ranked Alabama Crimson
Vikings pick off Allen in OT to beat Bills in game of year
The Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills just produced arguably the best game of the season. The Vikings sealed a 33-30 win near the end of overtime after cornerback Patrick Peterson intercepted quarterback Josh Allen in the end zone, which followed an unbelievable end to regulation. Minnesota had settled for a...
Cardinals release RB Benjamin
The Arizona Cardinals released running back Eno Benjamin, the team announced on Monday. Arizona's decision to release the third-yard halfback appeared to catch Benjamin by surprise, according to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss. Benjamin started three games this season when starter James Conner and backup Darrel Williams were both sidelined due to...
Colts' Ryan starts vs. Raiders in Saturday's coaching debut
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan started Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders after being benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger during the previous two contests. The move came in Jeff Saturday's first game as interim head coach after the Colts fired Frank Reich. Indianapolis beat the Raiders 25-20 to improve...
Report: Giants, Barkley table contract talks
The New York Giants and running back Saquon Barkley will table any talks regarding a contract extension until after the 2022 season after failing to agree on a deal during last week's bye, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The two sides share a mutual interest in a long-term pact but...
Panthers to start Mayfield vs. Ravens as Walker nurses ankle injury
Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks announced Monday that quarterback Baker Mayfield will start against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11 over P.J. Walker, who's dealing with a high ankle sprain, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Sam Darnold will serve as Carolina's backup. Mayfield started the first five games...
Report: Kupp sustained high ankle sprain vs. Cardinals
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp reportedly suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. A timeline for his recovery has not yet been reported, but Schefter's sources added that the prognosis "doesn't look good." Kupp had just three catches...
Sirianni: 'We played like crap' in Eagles' 1st loss of the season
The Philadelphia Eagles' eight-game win streak ended Monday at the hands of the division rival Washington Commanders in a 32-21 final. Following their first loss of the season, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni lamented costly mistakes as the major factor in his team's defeat rather than questionable calls from the officiating crew.
Key takeaways and analysis from Week 10 in the NFL
Sunday Rundown recaps the most important developments from the day's action and examines their significance moving forward. Even at 7-1 heading into this week, it was difficult to believe in the Vikings. Their only quality win came against a Dolphins team playing without Tua Tagovailoa, while the majority of their victories - which were against inferior competition - were a lot closer than they needed to be.
MNF best bets: Same old for undefeated Eagles?
Each Monday, we'll finish off the week that was in the NFL with a look at value spots in the remaining game - under one condition: You promise not to chase. Whether Sunday provided a boost to the accounts or left a little to be desired, Monday Night Football provides an opportunity to show responsibility in your betting, as there will always be another wild Sunday to get lost in.
