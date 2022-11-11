ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Spun

Barry Sanders' Message To Michigan Star Is Going Viral

Michigan's Blake Corum received a shoutout from one of the best to ever do it over the weekend. Appearing on the "Zach Gelb Show" on CBS Sports Radio, the Heisman candidate said that he constantly watches highlights of Barry Sanders, Brian Dawkins and Marshawn Lynch. "I watch a lot of...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Vikings Signed Veteran Tight End On Monday Afternoon

The Minnesota Vikings are on top of the NFL world following Sunday's momentous 33-30 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills. Following the epic Week 10 win, Minnesota added some organizational depth Monday afternoon by signing tight end James O’Shaughnessy to the practice squad. A fifth-round pick in 2015, O’Shaughnessy...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan

We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

WATCH: Dan Lanning gives injury report, preview of of Ducks vs Utes

Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning gives an injury report on Oregon football's Bo Nix and others, discusses the coaching decisions he'd like to have back in the loss against Washington, and then looks ahead to this weekend's home game against Utah. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Cincinnati latest offer for 2026 WR Chris Henry Jr.

Cincinnati West Clermont freshman wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. is one of the early notable Class of 2026 prospects in the Midwest. The 6-foot-3, 170-pound Henry has nine scholarship offers already. The in-state Cincinnati Bearcats are the latest. They offered after he visited on Friday. "I thought that UC was...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Former Michigan Star Not Happy With Kirk Herbstreit

Former Michigan star Braylon Edwards appears to have had enough of members of the national sports media discrediting last year's win over Ohio State. Taking to Twitter, Edwards voiced his frustration with "College GameDay's" Kirk Herbstreit in particular. Saying the OSU alum's claims about the weather were simply false. "Lol...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Marvin Bagley III getting sick of this excuse

The Detroit Pistons lost their 4th in a row last night to the Toronto Raptors, dropping a winnable game in which they missed 12 free throws and lost by four points. Frustration is starting to mount for the Detroit Pistons as well as the fans, who just want to see some progress in this rebuild. It’s not just that the Pistons are losing, they are mostly losing big, putting up a scoring margin that is similar to the “Process” 76ers.
DETROIT, MI
247Sports

Mario Cristobal talks transfer portal, QB Jacurri Brown, and more

The Miami Hurricanes football program will face its biggest test of the 2022 season with a road trip to take on Clemson. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EST and the game will be televised on ESPN. Clemson (9-1, 7-0) represents the gold standard in the ACC since 2015 and...
CLEMSON, SC
Golf Digest

Dan Campbell couldn’t take his eyes off Bills-Vikings during his victory press conference, is all of us

Sunday was a good day to be a Detroit Lions fan. Yes, that’s a sentence we actually just typed. They entered the fourth quarter at Soldier Field trailing 24-10 before rattling off three final-frame touchdowns to take down the Bears 31-30. The win was Dan Campbell’s first road win as head coach of the Lions, the franchise’s first 14-point fourth-quarter comeback since 1993, and their first back-to-back wins since 2020. Needless to say, everybody—especially Campbell—was fired up.
DETROIT, MI
247Sports

Michigan QB Cade McNamara officially out for season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara is officially out for the remainder of the 2022 football season as he recovers from knee surgery, U-M coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed on Monday. "He underwent the surgery and seems that it was successful," Harbaugh said. "We're supporting him in all...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Mississippi State QB Will Rogers credits Georgia's '5-star players' after 45-19 loss

In a clash of Bulldogs, Mississippi State fell to No. 1 Georgia, 45-19, Saturday night. With the victory, the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs improved to 10-0 (7-0 in SEC), while Mississippi State fell to 6-4 (3-4). Despite a number of dropped passes, Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers threw for 261 yards and a touchdown. Rogers and his offense struggled to finish drives, and he credited Georgia's recruiting and talent as a reason for the issue.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Auburn QB to miss remainder of 2022 season

AUBURN, Alabama—Auburn's starting quarterback to open the 2022 season before an injury opened the door for Robby Ashford, sophomore T.J. Finley has decided to sit out the remainder of the year to allow a shoulder injury to heal, a source close to Finley told Auburn247. Already with Zach Calzada out after a second shoulder surgery, that leaves Auburn with just Holden Geriner and former walk-on Trey Lindsey as the scholarship quarterbacks behind Ashford heading into the final two games of the regular season. Finley was not listed on Auburn's depth chart heading into the Western Kentucky game.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Joseph updates shifting Husker QB picture

Nebraska’s ever-shifting quarterback depth chart continued to change on Tuesday, as interim head coach Mickey Joseph declared one quarterback out and moved a walk-on into the top three. Speaking Tuesday at his weekly press conference, Joseph said that starter Casey Thompson was able to throw on Tuesday and practiced...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Following Big Win Over Oregon, Kicker Peyton Henry Got A Text That Meant A Lot To Him

On Saturday, with nearly 57,000 fans screaming and the game on the line, Husky kicker Peyton Henry walked on the field and confidently hit the game-winning field goal with less than a minute remaining, giving Washington an improbable 37-34 come-from-behind win over Oregon at Autzen Stadium. The kick came from a point and at an angle that was very familiar for the sixth-year senior, but he told the media on Tuesday, his miss in 2018 wasn't really on his mind...
EUGENE, OR

