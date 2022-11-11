Read full article on original website
Andy Shauf announces new album, shares “Wasted On You”
Andy Shauf has announced new album, Norm, out February 10 via ANTI-. Today's announement is accompanied by the album's lead single “Wasted On You.” The song comes with a video in which comedy actress Lauren Servideo plays God. Check it out below. Norm was written and produced by...
Blur announce 2023 London reunion show
Blur have announced details of a rare live show with the band, fronted by Damon Albarn, set to headline London's Wembely Stadium next summer. The headline show, scheduled for July 8, will mark the Britpop group's first performance together since 2015. Opening acts for the stadium show will be Slowthai, Self Esteem, and Jockstrap with tickets available from Wednesday, November 16.
PinkPantheress drops “Do You Miss Me?” co-produced by Kaytranada
PinkPantheress has dropped new song "Do You Miss Me?" The track was co-produced by Kaytranada and phil. Scroll down to hear the song now. To Hell With It PinkPantheress' debut project, was released in October 2021. Since then she has released solo single "Picture In My Mind" as well as appearing with Willow on "Where You Are" and alongside CKay on "Anya Mmiri," as heard on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. Last month she joined Paramore on stage in Austin to perform the emo band's hit "Misery Business" alongside Hayley Williams.
Song You Need: Godcaster’s terrifying internal monologue
Godcaster are always on the verge of something sinister. At their explosive live shows, the Philadelphia-founded, New York-based art-rock sextet — and their de facto frontman Judson Kolk in particular — seem ready to spontaneously combust at any moment. Today, the group announce their self-titled sophomore LP, due...
Wizkid announces More Love, Less Ego tour dates
Wizkid has announced details of a headline North American tour in support of new album More Love, Less Ego, released last week. The Nigerian artist will visit 20 cities from March of next year, starting at Houston's Toyota Center on March 3. He will also appear in Miami, Atlanta, Brooklyn, and more before concluding the tour in Los Angeles at The Kia Forum on April 7.
black midi drop surprise live album
Four months after releasing their third LP, Hellfire, black midi has returned with a live album. Live Fire, the soundboard recording of the group’s Primavera Porto this past summer, dropped today (November 15) without warning as a limited-edition 12’’ vinyl. In addition to featuring five songs from their latest studio project, the new record opens with the first two tracks from their 2019 debut, Schlagenheim; contains three cuts from its 2021 follow-up, Cavalcade; and offers a sneak peak at bm’s future endeavors in the form of the previously unreleased “Lumps.”
