Food Park returns to Fair Park with a new name and location

The free community event features Black-owned vendors and community-based activities Special to The Dallas Examiner. The Sunny South Dallas Food Park, formerly known as the MLK Food Park, will continue its placemaking and community engagement series inside the Grand Place at Fair Park, starting Nov. 13 from noon until 4 p.m. The Sunny South Dallas Food Park explicitly represents the South Dallas community and pays homage to its affectionate nickname, Sunny South Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Bagel shop planned for former 20 Feet Seafood Joint space

A new eatery is coming to the former 20 Feet Seafood Joint space. The seafood restaurant on Peavy Road was co-founded by Marc Cassel and Suzan Fries in 2013. It closed in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic, and it never reopened. In 2021, The Dallas Morning News reported that Cassel couldn’t renegotiate his lease, and the restaurant had to vacate the property.
fortworthreport.org

Tickets on sale for internationally acclaimed ‘Lightscape’ at Fort Worth Botanic Garden, running Nov. 18 through Jan. 8

Following sold-out runs in the world’s largest cities including London, Melbourne, Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York, the internationally acclaimed Lightscape will make its North Texas debut at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden on Nov. 18 and run on select nights through Jan. 8, 2023. Bank of America, one of the world’s leading financial institutions, has signed on as the presenting sponsor of Lightscape at the 120-acre Fort Worth Botanic Garden.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas radio station flips to full-time Christmas station

It's starting to look a lot like Christmas on your radio dial. On Thursday at 8 a.m., Star 102.1 switched from adult contemporary to full-time holiday music for the 7th straight year. The station will play Christmas music around the clock, before switching back to adult contemporary on December 26th.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Grand Prairie Tattoo Shop Break-In Linked to Others in Dallas, Mesquite

Police in Dallas, Mesquite and Grand Prairie are working together to solve a crime spree by two men and one woman driving a high-dollar stolen pickup. It started when NBC 5 aired a story Thursday night about a break-in at a Grand Prairie tattoo shop early Monday morning. Surveillance video showed the three thieves pulling up in a black pickup truck.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Dallas United Crew, White Rock Rowing continue success at Waco Rowing Regatta

Over the weekend, White Rock Rowing and Dallas United Crew sent a combined 26 boats to the Brazos River for the Waco Rowing Regatta. White Rock Rowing won three gold medals, two silver medals and three bronze medals at the regatta. Their gold-winning boats included the men’s youth novice coxed four, the men’s youth novice coxed quad and the men’s under-17 eight.
WACO, TX
fox4news.com

Top 10 toys for 2022

DALLAS - Want a fast track to our favorites? These are our top 10 toys for 2022!. It’s back and we love it! This diorama-style Castle Grayskull playset offers countless hours of creative action and adventurous fun. It has a four-room interior, working elevator and trap door that fans of the original are sure to love. Set also comes with a special edition Temple of Darkness Sorceress figure and can display all other Origins 5.5-inch figures (sold separately). By the power of Grayskull!
DALLAS, TX
dallasfarmersmarket.org

DILL PICKLE DIP

Using a wooden spoon, press into the cream cheese and stir to loosen until smooth. Add the remaining ingredients and thoroughly combine. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for an hour before serving. Here, in the heart of downtown, the Dallas Farmers Market exists to cultivate a healthier, more sustainable...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexaminer.com

North Texas Food Bank and Tom Thumb/Albertson’s hosts Thanksgiving drive-through food distribution event at UNT Dallas

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB), along with the University of North Texas at Dallas and Tom Thumb / Albertsons, will provide nourishing food to community members in need through a public event on Saturday, Nov. 12. The public holiday food distribution will take place at the UNT Dallas Campus located at 7300 University Hills Blvd. in Southern Dallas from 9 a.m. to noon. Each family will receive approximately 60 pounds of fresh groceries at the mobile food distribution, including a Thanksgiving turkey for the first 250 families, thanks to Tom Thumb/Albertsons.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

A Video and More Details About the Forthcoming 50-Acre Trail in East Dallas

Four miles from downtown Dallas, just below the Tenison Glen Golf Course, is a 50-acre spread of elm, hackberry, and ash trees that’s basically inaccessible to the public. By the end of 2023, this will be Dallas’ newest soft-surface natural cycling trail, an offshoot of the 50-mile loop that will link together the city’s existing trails and create new pedestrian and cycling access through the Trinity Forest.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

McLaren Automotive opens North Texas headquarters

COPPELL, Texas — British luxury performance carmaker McLaren has picked Coppell for its North American headquarters and the facility opened on Saturday. The company, founded in 1963 by racer, engineer and entrepreneur Bruce McLaren, competes in in the Formula 1 World Championship and INDYCAR in the U.S. The North...
COPPELL, TX
fox4news.com

Things to do in Dallas this weekend: November 11-13

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates. Friday, November 11. ICE at the Gaylord...
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Balancing act: Lakewood neighbors try to reconcile development with preservation

Neighbors in the Lakewood Conservation District Expansion area are discussing regulations that could have significant and lasting effects. Floor-area ratio is the measurement of a building’s floor area in relation to the size of the lot on which the building is located. Though not regulated in the current Lakewood Conservation District, established in the 1980s, floor-area ratio is a tool for limiting the maximum size of a building.
DALLAS, TX
US105

Would You Register The Palm Of Your Hand To Pay For Groceries?

We all know that self-checkout lanes and contactless payment systems are growing and soon will be everywhere. Now Amazon is bringing technology to it's Whole Foods locations in Dallas-Fort Worth that takes contactless payments to the next level. The technology is called Amazon One and it works by allowing customers...
