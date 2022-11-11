Read full article on original website
citysuntimes.com
'In recognition of all who served:’ Cave Creek Museum creating a Veterans Memory Garden
In a special Veterans Day announcement on Friday, Nov. 11, the Cave Creek Museum revealed its plans to create a Veterans Memory Garden in the botanical garden at the museum. According to Evelyn Johnson, Cave Creek Museum executive director, the huge capital campaign project is now underway and will result in a beautiful, moving, respectful and memorable gathering place that veterans and visitors alike will want to share.
citysuntimes.com
The 63rd annual Phoenix Heart Ball returns to The Phoenician Nov. 19
One of the Valley’s premier back-tie galas, the Phoenix Heart Ball benefiting the American Heart Association greater Phoenix division, returns to the Phoenician Resort’s Grand Ballroom for its 63rd year Saturday, Nov. 19. This year’s ball is being chaired by Amanda Maria Garmany, alongside her executive committee including...
citysuntimes.com
Phoenix Art Museum announces free admission program for all MCCCD students
The Phoenix Art Museum now offers free admission daily to all Maricopa County Community College District (MCCCD) students with an active student ID. Made possible through the generosity of Men’s Arts Council (MAC), a non-profit member organization dedicated to supporting the museum’s community-outreach programs, the free-access program, colloquially known as MC3@PAM, provides an affordable way for the Valley’s community-college students to experience the museum’s robust exhibition schedule of American, Western American, Asian, European, Latin American, modern and contemporary art and fashion design.
citysuntimes.com
Discover a whole new Cinderella this holiday season at The Phoenix Theatre Company
Like Cinderella’s glass slippers, the holiday season is going to sparkle this year at the Phoenix Theatre Company, which is producing “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella” from Nov. 16 through Jan. 1 as its annual holiday show. “This production is not exactly the fairytale you remember,” said...
citysuntimes.com
'America's favorite car show' returns to Scottsdale for season finale Nov. 18-20
Start those engines and get ready for Goodguys’ 25th Speedway Motors Southwest Nationals, a family-friendly and action-packed event held Friday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Nov. 20 at WestWorld of Scottsdale. Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, organizer of America's favorite car shows, is going all out for this event, as...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
Arizona’s Largest Master Planned Community, Teravalis, Breaks Ground in West Phoenix
The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) has begun construction on the new master planned mixed-use community Teravalis, which encompasses 37,000-acres in the Phoenix West Valley. Previously known as Douglas Ranch, Teravalis is anticipated to become Arizona’s largest master planned community with 100,000 homes, 300,000 residents and 55 million square feet of commercial development.
Restaurant Closes Less Than 1 Month After Opening
A restaurant has closed in less than one month.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Nobody has ever said opening a restaurant would be easy. In fact, while restaurants are some of the most prevalent small businesses around, they are also the fastest to fold. According to Menu Cover, 44 percent of restaurants fail within the first year, while another 33 percent fail in year two, and 23 percent of restaurants fail in year three. When it is all said and done, the average restaurant’s lifespan is somewhere between 8 and 10 years (which means there are some restaurants built to last that are dragging the average higher to make up for the other failed businesses). Those trends are true just about everywhere in the United States, including metro Phoenix. However, one particular restaurant didn’t just fail in its first year. It failed in its first month.
