Shirley man indicted for criminal possession of gun used in shooting in front of Congressman Zeldin’s residence

News 12
Police: 2 arrested for reckless driving during 'illegal car meet-ups' in Suffolk County
Suffolk police say they are cracking down on reckless driving stunts taking place across the county. Online videos have shown drivers performing high-speed donuts - some so big they shut down streets. In one video, a person could be seen stomping on the roof of a Suffolk County car with its lights flashing.
Massapequa mother sues Nassau, state police for $30 million over wrongful arrest, racial profiling claim
The woman was previously charged with DWI in August 2020 and a bench warrant was issued for her at the time, but that was later vacated by a judge in September 2021 - three months before she was pulled over and taken in.
Herald Community Newspapers
North Bellmore man indicted on murder charges
A North Bellmore man was indicted today on murder charges for the stabbing death of his wife at their home in October. According to the Nassau County District Attorney's office, Anthony Paruolo, 37, was arraigned today before a judge on charges including second degree murder and endangering the welfare of a child.
NBC New York
Suffolk County Police Searching for Man Stealing Gasoline
Suffolk County Police Searching for Man Stealing Gasoline. Suffolk County Police are searching for a man who stole gasoline from a Brookhaven gas station. He was last seen at USA Gas on Montauk Highway, where he asked an employee to fill up his tank and then left without paying. Police...
longisland.com
Four Suspects Wanted in Connection with Shirley Burglary and Graffiti
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Hate Crimes Unit detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate four males who burglarized and made graffiti at a Shirley school in September. Four males entered Hobart S. Elementary School, located at 230 Van Buren St., on September...
North Bellmore Woman Stabbed To Death By Husband After Revealing Divorce Plans To Family: DA
A 42-year-old mother from New York was stabbed to death by her husband hours after revealing to family that she intended to divorce him, prosecutors said. Long Island resident Anthony Paruolo, age 37, of North Bellmore, was formally arraigned on murder charges in Nassau County Court Monday, Nov. 14, in the death of his wife, Danielle Paruolo.
NYPD gang takedown: 32 charged in Brooklyn in connection with 19 shootings
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — NYPD officers swept into action early Tuesday and busted alleged gang members as part of a sweeping takedown. The Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office charged 32 alleged gang members from rival gangs in connection with 19 shootings, including one that injured a 3-year-old girl as she left day care. Two people also died […]
Man Nabbed With Loaded Weapon, Drugs During Elmont Traffic Stop, Police Say
A man was apprehended with a loaded firearm and drugs during a routine traffic stop on Long Island. The incident took place in Elmont around 11:35 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11. According to Nassau County Police detectives, officers on patrol conducted a traffic stop at Hempstead Turnpike and Belmont Park Road when they spotted a green-colored Dodge Neon traveling westbound with a defective headlight and no registration plate.
danspapers.com
Riverhead Gang Member Gets 27 Years for Murder
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. A reputed street gang member from Riverhead was sentenced Monday to 27 years in federal prison for the fatal shooting of a man while trying to kill a rival in 2015. Jason “Hov” Langhorn, an associate of the Riverhead-based Red Stone...
Former Aide Accused Of Fraudulently Using Client's EBT Card 17 Times At Smithtown Supermarket
A former aide was charged after investigators reported that she fraudulently used an elderly client's EBT card at a Long Island store more than a dozen times. Shatia Parker, age 30, of Riverland, was arrested and charged with 17 counts of petit larceny at 1:10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, the Suffolk County Police Department said.
NC Duo Busted With Loaded Guns During Traffic Stop In East Garden City, Police Say
Two out-of-state men are facing charges after they were allegedly busted with loaded guns during a traffic stop on Long Island. State Police troopers first spotted the suspects’ vehicle at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, on the Meadowbrook State Parkway in East Garden City. Troopers watched as their...
Local Man Subdued After Punching, Biting Officers In Wantagh, Police Say
A Long Island man was arrested for allegedly punching and biting police officers after they say they stopped him for drinking a beer while walking along a highway. The incident took place in Wantagh around 9:40 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 13. According to Nassau County Police detectives, Community Oriented Police Enforcement...
Police Ask For Help IDing Women Accused Of Stealing $960 In Merchandise From Patchogue Store
An investigation is underway after authorities said two women stole merchandise valued at about $960 from a Long Island store. Two women stole bedding and kitchen supplies from HomeGoods in Patchogue at about 3:10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Monday, Nov. 14. Authorities said...
News 12
Nassau County welcomes 50 new police recruits, 9 new deputy sheriffs
Fifty new Nassau County police recruits were sworn in Monday, and nine officially became deputy sheriffs. Over half of the recruits came from the NYPD to join the Nassau County Police Department. "The NYPD has great training - they have a different environment that they police, and now you come...
News 12
Suffolk investigators conduct aerial searches following possible Bohemia bear sighting
A possible bear sighting is raising eyebrows and concerning residents in Bohemia. Ring members received an alert Monday night to a possible black bear sighting near Louis Kossuth Avenue on Nov. 9. The video was quickly taken down, and the person who posted it has not come forward - but...
Man found unconscious on Bronx street without ID identified: NYPD
BRONX, NY (PIX11) — The man found unconscious on a Bronx street last week has been identified as Carlos Nieves, the NYPD announced early Tuesday. Nieves, 40, has a distinctive tattoo with the name “Sarah” in large, black letters on his abdomen, which police released a photo of in a bid to help identify him. […]
51-Year-Old Killed In Suspected Drunk Driving Crash In Hempstead, Police Say
A 51-year-old man has died following a suspected drunk driving crash on Long Island. New York State Police troopers were called just before 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, with reports of a serious crash on the Southern State Parkway in the town of Hempstead. A preliminary investigation found that Haynes...
Woman Seriously Injured in Jericho Turnpike Collision
A Melville woman was seriously injured Monday in a two-car collision on Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station. Suffolk County Police said that Rebecca DeWitt was driving a 2021 Honda south on Schiller Avenue when she attempted to turn left onto Jericho Turnpike.
22-Year-Old Melville Woman Airlifted To Hospital After 2-Vehicle Crash In Huntington Station
A 22-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Long Island. The crash happened in Huntington Station at about 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. SCPD said a Melville woman was driving a 2021 Honda and attempted to make a left...
Long Island man, 61, allegedly stabs roommate over loud music: Nassau PD
BELLMORE, NY (PIX11) — A 61-year-old Long Island man allegedly stabbed his roommate in the chest during an argument over loud music, police said Sunday. Frank Liguori allegedly confronted his 31-year-old roommate in their Bellmore apartment on Saturday night, officials said. The argument escalated and Liguori allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed his roommate. […]
