Glenside, PA

Employer Spotlight: Brown & Brown Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. is the fifth largest independent insurance brokerage in the nation. We provide risk management solutions to help protect what our customers value most. Our four business segments, Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services, offer insurance products and services to businesses, corporations, governmental institutions, professional organizations, trade associations, families, and individuals.
