Winter Market ready to set up shop at Cumming City Center
(Forsyth County, GA) It will begin to look a lot like Christmas this Saturday in Cumming. The city’s new Winter Pop-Up Market runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m on November 19 at theCumming City Center.
AccessAtlanta
Open 24/7: Metro Atlanta’s 7 best 24-hour restaurants
Late-night eateries in Atlanta that are open around the clock will have you hankering for an early-morning donut or a late-night taco. With such a diverse variety of dining options available around the city, you may be wondering whether there are any restaurants open through the night. While the pandemic...
adventuresinatlanta.com
BUCKHEAD VILLAGE ANNOUNCES 2022 HOLIDAY FESTIVITIES
Featuring Holiday Fun Including the German Christkindl Market, a Performance from Atlanta Ballet 2, a new Holiday in Technicolor Event Series, Festive Pop-Ups & More. Buckhead Village is decking the halls this holiday season with an abundance of new and returning holiday activities, inviting guests to reunite with annual favorites like The German American Cultural Foundation’s German Christkindl Market & a performance from the Atlanta Ballet 2 and explore a variety of exciting offerings like a new Holidays in Technicolor event series, festive pop-ups and more.
AccessAtlanta
Your guide to holiday markets in Atlanta
Whether you’re looking for the perfect holiday gift, or just want to get out of the house and do some window shopping, there are plenty of places around town to do that. Here are some of the best holiday markets in and around Atlanta:. Atlanta Christkindl Market. It’s that...
Tapas hot spot Eclipse di Luna opens new location in Forsyth County
(Forsyth County, GA) In the mood for Spanish food? If so, estásde suerte - popular Atlanta restaurant group Eclipse di Luna recently opened a new location at Halcyon. Like the other locations in Buckhead and Dunwoody, the new Forsyth County restaurant features upscale tapas, paellas, and other Spanish-influenced fare.
AccessAtlanta
Your guide to free fitness classes in metro Atlanta
From pricey gym memberships to fresh food at the grocery store, an active and healthy lifestyle feels like it could take a big toll on your wallet. It can be expensive to be fit, but the good news is that metro Atlanta offers plenty of opportunities that allow you to get healthy on a budget. Check out some of the free fitness classes around metro Atlanta that set the bar high. NOTE: Some of these classes are only available during the warmer spring and summer months, so check the latest event calendars to make sure they’re still happening.
atlantaonthecheap.com
DEAL ALERT: Domino’s cuts pizza prices in half for this week only
Domino’s is offering 50% OFF all pizzas at regular menu price, at participating locations. The offer is only available online via the Domino’s site or app. This means you must place your order via the website or the mobile app — you can NOT redeem it by calling in an order or ordering at the store.
Construction begins on final major segment of PATH400 through Buckhead
Construction is underway on the final major stretch of PATH400, a multi-use path that “runs along the spine of GA 400” in North Atlanta that provides pedestrian and bicycle connectivity to Buckhead neighborhoods and commercial districts. Mayor Andre Dickens was on hand for the Nov. 11 groundbreaking of the $12.8 million project to build the […] The post Construction begins on final major segment of PATH400 through Buckhead appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
atlantafi.com
Here Are The Best Things To Do In Buckhead
Atlanta’s most affluent area is Buckhead. It would be located in what most metropolitan cities would call uptown. Between Buckhead’s roughly three-mile radius there is plenty of things to see and do. Despite Buckhead’s national recognition as a financial district, the village has a growing residential population, despite...
gwinnettcitizen.com
Scenes Around Town: Perry Street Chophouse opens in Lawrenceville
The wait is over, Perry Street Chophouse opens. Check out some of the pre-opening photos. Perry Street Chophouse officially opened today, on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 on the Historic Square in Lawrenceville. Perry Street Chophouse is located at 125 N Perry St, Lawrenceville, Ga 30046. Thick cuts of prime beef...
eastcobbnews.com
Cobb Animal Services holding parking lot adoptions every Monday
“The holiday season is quickly approaching and now is the perfect time to get take home your forever best friend! Each Monday from 11 am to 3 pm, Cobb County Animal Services has a free adoption event in their parking lot at 1060 Al Bishop Drive, Marietta 30008. All the pets featured in the adoption trailer are free! You don’t have to be a Cobb County resident to adopt. All we need is a license & a willingness to open your heart and home to a homeless pet. We have cats & kittens, dogs & puppies on the trailer ready for their forever home! Visit us at CobbCounty.org/pets, call 770-499-4136 or follow us on Facebook & Instagram for more information.”
justshortofcrazy.com
Short Road Trips: 6 Day Trips from Atlanta You’re Going To Want To Take
I generally try to keep Short Road Trips no longer than a 90 minute drive. This estimate does NOT include Atlanta traffic conditions–just sayin’. Here are 6 fun day trips from Atlanta. Each has their own unique personality and are well worth the trip. Yes, there are many...
secretatlanta.co
Enjoy Classic Southern Dishes At The Latest Restaurant Opening In Atlanta
You can’t think Southern without automatically thinking southern food. Fried chicken, Mac n’cheese, cornbread and more southern foods are absolutely staples. A new innovative restaurant concept has come to Atlanta just as the months are getting colder. Atlantans prepare to enjoy some warm hot dishes at Cozy Coop opening in Marietta, GA this week.
Atlanta restaurateurs looking for ways to appease customers as seasons change
ATLANTA — We caught people across metro Atlanta today braving the major dip in temperatures but that doesn’t mean people want to spend all their times indoors. This is about restaurateurs’ bottom lines. They want to keep their patio areas open during this cold snap so they can continue to serve customers.
saportareport.com
The house on Marietta Street
Most people, when giving a tour of the City of Atlanta to friends or family, usually find themselves starting more than one sentence with the phrase, “On this spot…” It’s pretty much a necessity in Atlanta to point out what was in a location because, as almost everyone knows, Atlanta has never been particularly sentimental about preserving its past. We are an out with the old, in with the new kind of city. It’s sad but don’t look away from the mirror, it’s who we are.
fox5atlanta.com
MARTA bus driver celebrated for 50 years of service with special honor
ATLANTA - MARTA is honoring and celebrating a longtime bus operator's 50 years of service with a custom bus. Adamsville native Coy Dumas Jr. started the job back in 1972 when the agency was known as Atlanta transit. When he started, Dumas said he would get concerned looks from some...
Talking With Tami
Loving My Glamorous King Of Christmas Tree Designed By ‘Wrap Star Atlanta’
Hello guys, are you starting to decorate for the holidays? I just received my brand new flock tree from King of Christmas and it put me in such a festive mood! My grandson was at my house when it was delivered and he said to me that he wanted to put up the tree!
Honey Boo Boo Is Hosting A Holiday Meet-And-Greet In Atlanta & The Last One Didn't Go Well
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson has announced another meet-and-greet on her official Instagram page, and this time the event will be hosted in Atlanta. According to her Instagram post, Honey Boo Boo says this "Holiday Meet & Greet" is an opportunity to "Come meet all of us and take pics, autographs, live music and shop new merchandise!"
Three cozy cottages for sale in and around Atlanta—at three different price points
It’s approaching the season for curling up by the fire and soaking up cozy vibes. Here are three properties we sussed out that suit the mood, from a vintage cabin near Roswell to a stone rambler with architectural pedigree in Athens. The post Three cozy cottages for sale in and around Atlanta—at three different price points appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Part of highway late WSB-TV anchor Jovita Moore drove to work renamed in her honor
ATLANTA — A section of a busy stretch of Atlanta road has been renamed in tribute to Channel 2′s beloved Jovita Moore. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Moore died in October 2021 of an aggressive form of brain cancer. Moore had been on...
