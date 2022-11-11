ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AccessAtlanta

Open 24/7: Metro Atlanta’s 7 best 24-hour restaurants

Late-night eateries in Atlanta that are open around the clock will have you hankering for an early-morning donut or a late-night taco. With such a diverse variety of dining options available around the city, you may be wondering whether there are any restaurants open through the night. While the pandemic...
ATLANTA, GA
adventuresinatlanta.com

BUCKHEAD VILLAGE ANNOUNCES 2022 HOLIDAY FESTIVITIES

Featuring Holiday Fun Including the German Christkindl Market, a Performance from Atlanta Ballet 2, a new Holiday in Technicolor Event Series, Festive Pop-Ups & More. Buckhead Village is decking the halls this holiday season with an abundance of new and returning holiday activities, inviting guests to reunite with annual favorites like The German American Cultural Foundation’s German Christkindl Market & a performance from the Atlanta Ballet 2 and explore a variety of exciting offerings like a new Holidays in Technicolor event series, festive pop-ups and more.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Your guide to holiday markets in Atlanta

Whether you’re looking for the perfect holiday gift, or just want to get out of the house and do some window shopping, there are plenty of places around town to do that. Here are some of the best holiday markets in and around Atlanta:. Atlanta Christkindl Market. It’s that...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Your guide to free fitness classes in metro Atlanta

From pricey gym memberships to fresh food at the grocery store, an active and healthy lifestyle feels like it could take a big toll on your wallet. It can be expensive to be fit, but the good news is that metro Atlanta offers plenty of opportunities that allow you to get healthy on a budget. Check out some of the free fitness classes around metro Atlanta that set the bar high. NOTE: Some of these classes are only available during the warmer spring and summer months, so check the latest event calendars to make sure they’re still happening.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaonthecheap.com

DEAL ALERT: Domino’s cuts pizza prices in half for this week only

Domino’s is offering 50% OFF all pizzas at regular menu price, at participating locations. The offer is only available online via the Domino’s site or app. This means you must place your order via the website or the mobile app — you can NOT redeem it by calling in an order or ordering at the store.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Construction begins on final major segment of PATH400 through Buckhead

Construction is underway on the final major stretch of PATH400, a multi-use path that “runs along the spine of GA 400” in North Atlanta that provides pedestrian and bicycle connectivity to Buckhead neighborhoods and commercial districts. Mayor Andre Dickens was on hand for the Nov. 11 groundbreaking of the $12.8 million project to build the […] The post Construction begins on final major segment of PATH400 through Buckhead appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Here Are The Best Things To Do In Buckhead

Atlanta’s most affluent area is Buckhead. It would be located in what most metropolitan cities would call uptown. Between Buckhead’s roughly three-mile radius there is plenty of things to see and do. Despite Buckhead’s national recognition as a financial district, the village has a growing residential population, despite...
ATLANTA, GA
gwinnettcitizen.com

Scenes Around Town: Perry Street Chophouse opens in Lawrenceville

The wait is over, Perry Street Chophouse opens. Check out some of the pre-opening photos. Perry Street Chophouse officially opened today, on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 on the Historic Square in Lawrenceville. Perry Street Chophouse is located at 125 N Perry St, Lawrenceville, Ga 30046. Thick cuts of prime beef...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Cobb Animal Services holding parking lot adoptions every Monday

“The holiday season is quickly approaching and now is the perfect time to get take home your forever best friend! Each Monday from 11 am to 3 pm, Cobb County Animal Services has a free adoption event in their parking lot at 1060 Al Bishop Drive, Marietta 30008. All the pets featured in the adoption trailer are free! You don’t have to be a Cobb County resident to adopt. All we need is a license & a willingness to open your heart and home to a homeless pet. We have cats & kittens, dogs & puppies on the trailer ready for their forever home! Visit us at CobbCounty.org/pets, call 770-499-4136 or follow us on Facebook & Instagram for more information.”
MARIETTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

Enjoy Classic Southern Dishes At The Latest Restaurant Opening In Atlanta

You can’t think Southern without automatically thinking southern food. Fried chicken, Mac n’cheese, cornbread and more southern foods are absolutely staples. A new innovative restaurant concept has come to Atlanta just as the months are getting colder. Atlantans prepare to enjoy some warm hot dishes at Cozy Coop opening in Marietta, GA this week.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

The house on Marietta Street

Most people, when giving a tour of the City of Atlanta to friends or family, usually find themselves starting more than one sentence with the phrase, “On this spot…” It’s pretty much a necessity in Atlanta to point out what was in a location because, as almost everyone knows, Atlanta has never been particularly sentimental about preserving its past. We are an out with the old, in with the new kind of city. It’s sad but don’t look away from the mirror, it’s who we are.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Three cozy cottages for sale in and around Atlanta—at three different price points

It’s approaching the season for curling up by the fire and soaking up cozy vibes. Here are three properties we sussed out that suit the mood, from a vintage cabin near Roswell to a stone rambler with architectural pedigree in Athens. The post Three cozy cottages for sale in and around Atlanta—at three different price points appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy