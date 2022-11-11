Read full article on original website
Mrs. Hazel Ulene Arrowood Harkings, Age 75 Cleveland
Barrett Funeral Home of Cleveland announces the death of Mrs. Hazel Ulene Arrowood Harkins, age 75 of Cleveland. Mrs. Harkins passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Mrs. Arrowood was born in Habersham County on February 10, 1947 to the late Jay Arrowood and Hazel Bell Hogan Arrowood. She was a homemaker and is preceded in death by her son, Nickolas Harold Harkins.
Larry “Sam” David Thomas, age 69, of Cleveland
Larry “Sam” David Thomas, age 69, of Cleveland, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022, in Glasgow, Kentucky, while deer hunting, the hobby he enjoyed most. Mr. Thomas was born on March 12, 1953, in Cleveland, Georgia, to the late Jody and Lula Mae Wood Thomas. He worked for the White County Water Authority as a heavy equipment operator. Sam enjoyed hunting, fishing, and farming. He was loved by all. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Homer Thomas, Edith Hunt, Sarah Dockery, and Dorothy Jean Stelmachers.
Nighthawks Survive in Season Opener Against Lees-Mcrae
The University of North Georgia women’s basketball team defeated Lees-Mcrae 68-67 in their season opener at the Peach Belt Conference/Conference Carolinas Challenge. A sluggish first half forced the Nighthawks to make a second half surge to climb back from a nine point halftime deficit. Caroline Martin led all scorers...
UNG Women’s Basketball Season-Opener Saturday
The University of North Georgia women’s basketball team begins their season on Saturday versus Lees-Mcrae at 1:00 p.m. at the Peach Belt/Conference Carolinas in Banner Elk, N.C. UNG’s opening opponent was originally scheduled to be Emmanuel on Friday afternoon, but a cancelation has thrust Lees-Mcrae into the opening game...
