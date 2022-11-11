Larry “Sam” David Thomas, age 69, of Cleveland, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022, in Glasgow, Kentucky, while deer hunting, the hobby he enjoyed most. Mr. Thomas was born on March 12, 1953, in Cleveland, Georgia, to the late Jody and Lula Mae Wood Thomas. He worked for the White County Water Authority as a heavy equipment operator. Sam enjoyed hunting, fishing, and farming. He was loved by all. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Homer Thomas, Edith Hunt, Sarah Dockery, and Dorothy Jean Stelmachers.

CLEVELAND, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO