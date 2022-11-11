Read full article on original website
Nordstrom Rack Location Permanently ClosesJoel Eisenberg
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Brayden Foster has been found and is safe!Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersPlymouth, MN
Waite Park Burger Place One of Only 2 Locations Left in Minnesota
If you like burgers, you have probably spent some time and money at Burger Time in Waite Park. Burger Time is a fast food drive up/walk up restaurant that was established in Fargo in 1987. They have since branched out with locations in Minnesota, more in North Dakota and South Dakota. In total, there were 8 locations. Now, according to Bring Me the News, there is one less as the only location that was in the Twin Cities has closed. That location was in West St. Paul. That location was only open since 2016, so relatively short lived location. Previously, there had been Minnesota locations that have already closed. Those were in Detroit Lakes and also in Apple Valley. So now, the only Minnesota Burger Time locations left are in Waite Park and also in Moorhead.
minnesotamonthly.com
DeRusha Drop-In: Apostle Supper Club
Is “drop-in” a good name for this? I’m not giving a full review—it’s an early visit to a new restaurant where we try a few things, have a few drinks, and I tell you what I think. The DeRusha Drop-In. We’ll see how it goes.
Minnesotans React To A Pig On The Loose, Roaming Around A City
An unaccompanied pig went viral in Minnesota as it was seen roaming around the city and no one knew who the pig belongs to. A lot of crazy things and random things happen in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Like people stealing large bells from cemeteries and churches, or a famous actress and singer being randomly spotted in Duluth. I swear there's always something happening in Minnesota.
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 6 things to do this weekend (Nov. 18-20)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Several winter activities open this weekend including a botanical light show and a St. Paul food tour. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Winter Lights at the Arb:. 3675 Arboretum Drive, Chaska. November 17 through January 1. Tickets start at...
Meet the Woman Who Opened Minnesota’s First Black-Owned Bridal Store
A lack of diversity in the bridal industry can leave a lot of brides-to-be disappointed when shopping for their wedding dress. “The bridal industry, I know it lacks diversity and representation of different cultures and backgrounds,” Love said. “I get tons of customers that walk into this bridal shop...
This Is The Most Popular Pie In Minnesota
Wise Voter compiled a list of the most frequently purchased pie in every state.
Black Friday Hours for Malls in Minnesota
Today marks the 2-week countdown to Thanksgiving and then Black Friday! With that comes the big Black Friday craze and I got all the hours listed for each mall in Minnesota. So here is the list of each mall and their hours on Black Friday. I would’ve included Thanksgiving as well but each mall listed is closed on Thanksgiving. While some of the mall hours are extended versions for Black Friday, keep in mind that some stores in malls can set their own hours so they may be closed when the mall is open, or open when the mall is closed.
KIMT
Mayo Civic Center hosts MN Christmas Market
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Earlier today at the Mayo Civic Center, the MN Christmas Market came to a close. The holiday pop-up market highlighted roughly sixty small businesses from all around Minnesota. They presented products like a latte that helps you fall asleep, wooden flowers, and football-themed spices. MN Christmas Market Co-founder Mitch Reaume said the shopping is all about the love.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Minnesota
If one of your guilty pleasures is enjoying a juicy chicken sandwich, crispy golden waffle fries, or a creamy milkshake, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Minnesota. Read on to learn more.
Pet Haven opens its first brick-and-mortar home for rescued animals
ST PAUL, Minn. — When you play hard, it's nice to have a soft place to crash. The rescued animals with Pet Haven now have that place in St. Paul's Rondo community. Established in 1952, Pet Haven is Minnesota's first and oldest animal rescue organization. And after 70 years, there is a brick-and-mortar building for staff and foster parents to work with the animals.
Too Sweet! MN Candy Store Puts Up Amazing ‘Christmas Story’ Display
'Tis the Season! Well with the snow we saw this morning it feels more Christmas-y than Friday when we had patches of green and brown grass in our front yards. One Minnesota candy store just completed putting up an EPIC holiday display this weekend! Check out the display windows at Canelake's Candies in Virginia!
Shake Shack's 5th Twin Cities location to open next week
Shake Shack has confirmed that its long-awaited 5th Twin Cities location will open next week. The burger chain confirmed last year that it would be opening a new restaurant at Rosedale Center in Roseville. On Friday, it confirmed that the restaurant is ready for business, and will officially open its...
KEYC
Accident on US Highway 14 Monday afternoon
Kelsey and Lisa visited Rooms and Rest in Mankato, where they learned the differences in mattresses, making that final decision a little easier!. Celebrating its tenth year, the Holiday Craft and Vendor Show has aimed to bring together the community and kick off the holiday season. Healthy and delicious: the...
(Watch) Northern Minnesota Trail Cam Captures Large Wolf Pack
I've always been fascinated by wolves and pretty much all the wildlife in Minnesota. I had no idea there was an organization that studies wolves in Minnesota. Voyageurs Wolf Project has trail cams set up all around Minnesota and some of the footage they collect on these trail cams is simply amazing.
knsiradio.com
CP Holiday Train Rolls Into Central Minnesota December 14th
(KNSI) — The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will once again light up the tracks across Minnesota next month. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the train will again get rolling for its 24th year, raising money to help local food shelves, Santa Claus and live music. The 14 rail cars will be hard to miss as they are adorned with thousands of lights creating festive designs.
Drivers get reaccustomed to the joys of winter driving: "The first one's pretty, but then you can take it back"
MINNEAPOLIS – Whether you like it, love it or loathe it - snow is here."This is long overdue now. We've been spoiled with the weather," Eden Prairie resident Trung Pham said."The first one's pretty, but then you can take it back," Minneapolis resident Cindy Connolly said.Despite differing opinions on the white fluffy stuff, there's one thing most Minnesotans can agree on: it makes a messy commute."It was about 25 mph," Brian Merges said. "The roads were very slick. And thankfully though there wasn't a lot of accidents. People were driving smart.""A normal commute, probably about 20, 25 minutes," Pham said....
blakespectrum.org
Dining at New Restaurant Macanda is Not Worth the Dollars
Macanda, a new restaurant on Lake Minnetonka that serves “an eclectic mix of global flavors in a traditional Mexican structure,” didn’t disappoint. However, after seeing the sizable check, I realized the dinner didn’t match the restaurant’s high prices. If you are looking for a lively...
Wait, What? Minnesota Now Only Third-Best In The Nation
While we're still near the top of the list, Minnesota is no longer tops in the country in one timely category. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we're used to a fairly high standard of living, right? Minnesota is routinely ranked near or at the top of many national lists and categories when it comes to our schools, healthcare, communities, and many other aspects of life.
iheart.com
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State
Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Minnesota bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
The GLOW Holiday Festival Is Coming Back In Minnesota, At A New Location For 2022
The GLOW Holiday Festival is back this year but at a different location in St. Paul. The festival has moved to CHS Field home of the St. Paul Saints baseball team in Lowertown St.Paul. CHS Field is located at 360 N. Broadway Street. There is ample parking in ramps, lots, and on the street. GLOW is a walk-through event but people are welcome to bring their own wheelchairs or scooters to get around the festival grounds.
