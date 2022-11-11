ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Jarvis Landry up, 5 others ruled out on final Week 10 Saints injury report vs. Steelers

By Dylan Sanders
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BW7Z5_0j7nvWw400

Let’s start with the good news. The New Orleans Saints didn’t list slot receiver Jarvis Landry with any game status this week, meaning he’ll play in Week 10’s matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers despite having been limited in practice due to an ankle injury.

Now the bad news. The Saints ruled out five players due to injuries with four others questionable to play. Two of those who are questionable are new additions in defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon and safety P.J. Williams, both dealing with illnesses. Neither of them practiced on Friday after participating fully earlier in the week.

Here’s the full Week 10 Saints injury report:

Pittsburgh Steelers injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status

K Chris Boswell (groin) DNP DNP DNP Out (injured reserve)

CB William jackson III (back) DNP DNP DNP Out

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) DNP DNP DNP Out

CB Levi Wallace (shoulder) Full Full Full

LS Christian Kuntz (ribs) Full Full Full

LB Myles Jack (knee) DNP DNP Full

DT Larry Ogunjobi (knee) DNP Limited Full

LB Malik Reed (personal) DNP Limited Questionable

DT Cameron Hayward (rest) DNP Full

S Damontae Kazee (forearm) Full

LG Kevin Dotson (abdomen) Limited Questionable

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status

DE Marcus Davenport (calf) Limited Limited Limited Questionable

RB Mark Ingram II (knee) DNP DNP DNP Out

WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) Limited Limited Limited

CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) DNP DNP DNP Out

C Erik McCoy (shoulder) DNP DNP DNP Out

LG Andrus Peat (triceps) DNP DNP DNP Out

RT Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee) Limited Limited Full

LB Pete Werner (ankle) DNP DNP DNP Out

S Marcus Maye (abdomen) DNP DNP Questionable

DE Cameron Jordan (rest) Limited Full

DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (illness) DNP Questionable

S P.J. Williams (illness) DNP Questionable

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Titans signing Larrell Murchison to multi-year deal

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly signing their former draft pick and current defensive lineman to a multi-year deal — no, not that defensive lineman. According to Justin Melo of Broadway Sports Media, the Titans are signing 2020 fifth-round pick and defensive lineman Larrell Murchison to a contract extension that runs through the 2024 campaign. The financials of the deal were not disclosed.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Devin McCourty regrets making this comment during the bye week

New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty was a guest on CBS’ Pregame Show during the Patriots’ bye week on Sunday. He made a comment on the show he says he regrets now. McCourty relayed a story from Giants safety Xavier McKinney, who compared the culture of current Giants head coach Brian Daboll with the culture of former Giants coach Joe Judge. Daboll was an assistant for the Patriots from 2000-2006 and 2013-2016.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where do Chiefs stand in NFL power rankings ahead of Week 11?

The Kansas City Chiefs stacked their third consecutive win in Week 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They jumped out to a 20-0 lead and despite losing the turnover battle by a significant margin, they never really looked back. For the most part, those compiling power rankings had the Chiefs moving up this week. There was quite a bit of shuffling at the top, however, leading to some wild rankings heading into Week 11.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

171K+
Followers
229K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy