Jarvis Landry up, 5 others ruled out on final Week 10 Saints injury report vs. Steelers

Let’s start with the good news. The New Orleans Saints didn’t list slot receiver Jarvis Landry with any game status this week, meaning he’ll play in Week 10’s matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers despite having been limited in practice due to an ankle injury.

Now the bad news. The Saints ruled out five players due to injuries with four others questionable to play. Two of those who are questionable are new additions in defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon and safety P.J. Williams, both dealing with illnesses. Neither of them practiced on Friday after participating fully earlier in the week.

Here’s the full Week 10 Saints injury report:

Pittsburgh Steelers injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status

K Chris Boswell (groin) DNP DNP DNP Out (injured reserve)

CB William jackson III (back) DNP DNP DNP Out

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) DNP DNP DNP Out

CB Levi Wallace (shoulder) Full Full Full

LS Christian Kuntz (ribs) Full Full Full

LB Myles Jack (knee) DNP DNP Full

DT Larry Ogunjobi (knee) DNP Limited Full

LB Malik Reed (personal) DNP Limited Questionable

DT Cameron Hayward (rest) DNP Full

S Damontae Kazee (forearm) Full

LG Kevin Dotson (abdomen) Limited Questionable

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status

DE Marcus Davenport (calf) Limited Limited Limited Questionable

RB Mark Ingram II (knee) DNP DNP DNP Out

WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) Limited Limited Limited

CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) DNP DNP DNP Out

C Erik McCoy (shoulder) DNP DNP DNP Out

LG Andrus Peat (triceps) DNP DNP DNP Out

RT Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee) Limited Limited Full

LB Pete Werner (ankle) DNP DNP DNP Out

S Marcus Maye (abdomen) DNP DNP Questionable

DE Cameron Jordan (rest) Limited Full

DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (illness) DNP Questionable

S P.J. Williams (illness) DNP Questionable