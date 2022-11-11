Jarvis Landry up, 5 others ruled out on final Week 10 Saints injury report vs. Steelers
Let’s start with the good news. The New Orleans Saints didn’t list slot receiver Jarvis Landry with any game status this week, meaning he’ll play in Week 10’s matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers despite having been limited in practice due to an ankle injury.
Now the bad news. The Saints ruled out five players due to injuries with four others questionable to play. Two of those who are questionable are new additions in defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon and safety P.J. Williams, both dealing with illnesses. Neither of them practiced on Friday after participating fully earlier in the week.
Here’s the full Week 10 Saints injury report:
Pittsburgh Steelers injury report
Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
K Chris Boswell (groin) DNP DNP DNP Out (injured reserve)
CB William jackson III (back) DNP DNP DNP Out
CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) DNP DNP DNP Out
CB Levi Wallace (shoulder) Full Full Full
LS Christian Kuntz (ribs) Full Full Full
LB Myles Jack (knee) DNP DNP Full
DT Larry Ogunjobi (knee) DNP Limited Full
LB Malik Reed (personal) DNP Limited Questionable
DT Cameron Hayward (rest) DNP Full
S Damontae Kazee (forearm) Full
LG Kevin Dotson (abdomen) Limited Questionable
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
DE Marcus Davenport (calf) Limited Limited Limited Questionable
RB Mark Ingram II (knee) DNP DNP DNP Out
WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) Limited Limited Limited
CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) DNP DNP DNP Out
C Erik McCoy (shoulder) DNP DNP DNP Out
LG Andrus Peat (triceps) DNP DNP DNP Out
RT Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee) Limited Limited Full
LB Pete Werner (ankle) DNP DNP DNP Out
S Marcus Maye (abdomen) DNP DNP Questionable
DE Cameron Jordan (rest) Limited Full
DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (illness) DNP Questionable
S P.J. Williams (illness) DNP Questionable
