Breaking down the final Saints injury report vs. Steelers in Week 10

There we go. The New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers ruled out multiple players on the final Week 10 injury report, though many others are questionable to play in Sunday’s game. You can find the full injury report in brief here, but we’ll take a deeper dive on each situation:

Out

Running back Mark Ingram II (knee) was ruled out with what’s been reported as an MCL strain, which is expected to keep him sidelined another week or two. In the meantime, the Saints promoted fullback Adam Prentice to their 53-man roster and signed free agent running back Derrick Gore to take his spot on their practice squad.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) is unavailable again this week while he continues to heal up from a complicated abdomen injury. He's been diagnosed with a bruised kidney and damaged ribs, which are both difficult to rehabilitate, having fallen in a pile with other players during the Saints' Week 9 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Starting center Erik McCoy (shoulder) isn't going to play this week after he exited last week's game with an injury, which kept him out of practice. Look for Cesar Ruiz to move to center, his college position, with his backup Calvin Throckmorton possibly filling in at right guard.

Starting left guard Andrus Peat (triceps) is also down this week, which is a surprise after he played 50 of 51 snaps a week ago. But he wasn't able to practice this week, which means another backup is likely standing in for him. Assuming Throckmorton is playing right guard against the Steelers, undrafted rookie Lewis Kidd may get the start in Peat's absence at left guard.

Weakside linebacker Pete Werner (ankle) didn't participate in practice this week after exiting the Ravens game with an injury, and he's expected to miss some time. Whether that's a magnitude of weeks or months remains to be seen, but it's not good. He's been one of their best players this season.

As for Pittsburgh: the Steelers ruled out cornerbacks William Jackson III (back) and Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), neither of whom were able to practice this week.

Questionable

Defensive end Marcus Davenport (calf) was limited all week with this new injury, making it the first time he missed any practice reps since Sept. 28. He’s been the team’s most consistent pass rusher, even if that’s not reflected in the sacks totals. He’s bringing more pressure more often than his teammates.

Defensive end Marcus Davenport (calf) was limited all week with this new injury, making it the first time he missed any practice reps since Sept. 28. He's been the team's most consistent pass rusher, even if that's not reflected in the sacks totals. He's bringing more pressure more often than his teammates. Safety Marcus Maye (abdomen)

(abdomen) Additionally, two Saints players were added to the injury report on Friday with illnesses: safety P.J. Williams and defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon. We’ll see whether they travel with the team and are able to suit up for this one.

Two Steelers players are questionable this week: left guard Kevin Dotson (abdomen), who was added to the injury report as a limited participant on Friday; and linebacker Malik Reed, who was limited Friday after missing Thursday’s practice while excused for personal reasons.

Available

Slot receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) is available this week, having been questionable before the Saints decided to rest him last week. He hasn’t played since Week 4’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London, having injured his ankle adjusting to an off-target pass a week earlier.

Slot receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) is available this week, having been questionable before the Saints decided to rest him last week. He hasn't played since Week 4's loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London, having injured his ankle adjusting to an off-target pass a week earlier.

Defensive end Cameron Jordan (rest) was given the day off on Thursday, but he returned to full participation on Friday and is expected to start. He's closing in on the Saints' all-time sacks record, needing three more sacks to tie Rickey Jackson's official total in black and gold. Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee) is usually given Wednesdays off to manage the knee issues that have slowed him in recent years, and he's practiced on a limited basis all week. He'll have his hands full guarding T.J. Watt, his old teammate at Wisconsin, on Sunday.

Six Steelers players were listed on the injury report at some point this week, but they all practiced fully on Friday and are expected to play on Sunday: cornerback Levi Wallace (shoulder), long snapper Christian Kuntz (ribs), linebacker Myles Jack (knee), defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (knee), defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (rest), and safety Damontae Kazee (forearm).

Injured reserve