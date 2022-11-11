The biggest surprise about the 2023 Grammy nominations, which were announced early Tuesday, is that it was shorter on surprises than in most years. That’s a good thing, if you’re remembering the furor over the Weeknd getting zero nominations two years ago at a time when he was expected to be a dominating force. Or maybe it’s a disappointing thing, if you look forward to those years — like this last one — in which a Jon Batiste comes along and dominates the whole thing, after being not so much as a footnote in the lead-up prognostication. This year, just about...

15 MINUTES AGO