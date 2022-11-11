Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wdrb.com
Topgolf opens in Louisville on Friday; 500 new jobs created
From dividing our city to a hole in one, Topgolf is set to open for business in Louisville on Friday. The popular attraction is one of 82 worldwide but the first in Kentucky. And to say it's taken a while to complete would be the understatement of the year or four to be exact. This project has weathered a lot of controversy in the last four years — in the courtroom and in the court of public opinion.
wdrb.com
New partnership will offer free counseling services to benefit Louisville families
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new partnership in Kentuckiana is hoping to make a difference in the lives of local families. Personal Counseling Services (PCS) is teaming up with Hope Place Community Development Center to provide free counseling services one day each week. "This is really a dream come true,"...
wdrb.com
New report on Louisville's eviction data aims to help landlords, tenants solve housing 'crisis'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mom-and-pop landlords who own only a few rental properties in Louisville are less likely to spend time and money evicting tenants than bigger, corporate landlords with lots of units. Meanwhile, eviction rates in southwest Jefferson County are nearly the same as in impoverished west Louisville, the...
wdrb.com
Ford working with Kentucky educators to ensure workforce for battery plant
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- The new Ford battery plant planned in Glendale, Kentucky is working with state educators to make sure it has trained workers to help fill its plant. It's projected the BlueOvalSK Battery Park in partnership with Ford will employ 5,000 people, when the plant opens in...
Wave 3
Breaking employment barriers for formerly incarcerated people
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Last week, Governor Andy Beshear announced two new programs aimed at helping inmates secure employment before they are released. At the local level, Metro Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey is working on an ordinance that would incentivize businesses to hire those people. Both plans intend to increase the workforce, break stereotypes and give second chances.
wdrb.com
Banking group sues Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron over 'ESG' investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kentucky’s banking industry claims Attorney General Daniel Cameron is overstepping his authority by investigating banks’ so-called “ESG” practices, such as commitments to combat climate change. The Kentucky Bankers Association earlier this month sued Cameron, alleging the Republican Attorney General displayed “amazing...
Louisville leader Sadiqa Reynolds announces her new role
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's own Sadiqa Reynolds, who led the way for Black people and women in the Commonwealth, will continue her work for a New York-based organization. Reynolds last served as President and CEO of the Louisville Urban League, where she was the first woman to hold this title in the nonprofit's 100-year history.
wdrb.com
Clark Regional Airport expected to receive more funding thanks to recently upgraded classification
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Thanks to a new classification, the Clark Regional Airport is expected to receive more funding. John Secor, Clark Regional Airport manager, said the Federal Aviation Administration ranks airports based on size, activity and general movements. He said the Clark Regional Airport has now been upgraded from a regional airport ranking to a national airport ranking.
wdrb.com
Kentucky Harvest donates turkeys, canned goods to needy Louisville families
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Harvest donated 100 turkeys, as well as canned goods that will be given out to local families. The organization partnered with Family Scholar House for the food giveaway Tuesday as members of Louisville Metro Police helped unload the turkeys and other food items. The meals...
Kentucky experiencing shortage of 'large animal' veterinarians
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is facing a shortage of large animal veterinarians and state officials held a stakeholders’ dialogue to address the problem. Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles said there are two big challenges in becoming livestock vets – one, it’s not quite profitable as being a more traditional vet and second, is the lifestyle. He said it's dangerous working with large animals, oftentimes in the hot sun or cold.
Wave 3
UPS unveils construction on $220 million project to build new aircraft hanger
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UPS announced construction of a multi-million dollar project being built in Louisville to maintain the company’s fleet of 747 freighters. On Monday, Kentucky governor Andy Beshear, Louisville mayor Greg Fischer and other local leaders met at the new hangar site which will be located at 4500 Crittenden Drive.
wdrb.com
Jeffersontown mayor-elect, Carol Pike, wants to lead growth for city
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Jeffersontown will be transitioning to a new mayor after 12 years under the leadership of Bill Dieruf. Jeffersontown mayor-elect Carol Pike will take office in January. The first female mayor of Jeffersontown will oversee plenty of changes, including the construction of new police headquarters and a new amphitheater.
wdrb.com
Meal prep business opens storefront in Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new business in Jeffersontown can help if you can't cook or find the time for it. Prepping with Peppers opened its first store front on Sunday on Blankenbaker Parkway. The meal prep company focuses on healthy meals and weekly menus. Amber "Pepper" Jones started the...
wdrb.com
Louisville social club supporting local businesses, artists celebrates first anniversary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A social club that supports new local businesses and creators celebrated its first anniversary on Sunday. The Somebody Society held an event with around a dozen vendors at Parlour Pizza in downtown Louisville. Local designer Lexie DeLain founded the social club in hopes of bringing people together and promoting local businesses.
wdrb.com
Jeffersontown High School students get 'Stop the Bleed' training
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersontown High School now has dozens of kits to help train students to save lives. The Whitney/Strong Organization donated 100 "Stop the Bleed" kits. The group focuses on education and legislation to end gun violence. "So while we can do a lot of things to reduce...
wdrb.com
Louisville's international airport celebrates 75 years with announcement of nonstop route
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It has been 75 years and the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is expecting what could be its biggest year yet. The birthday celebration on Tuesday was marked by the announcement of a new route that will be in place just in time for next year's Kentucky Derby. To celebrate, there was a cake fit for a champ, decorated with images of boxing legend Muhammad Ali and various airlines. That cake exemplified the sweet success the airport was celebrating on its 75th birthday.
wdrb.com
Haraz Coffeehouse opens in downtown Louisville with Middle Eastern flair
LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A taste of the Middle East has arrived in downtown Louisville. Haraz Coffeehouse opened Tuesday on South 4th Street, near Broadway. The shop serves authentic Yemeni coffee. The coffee beans are brought from 10,000 miles away in the Haraz Mountain region of Yemen, where the owners...
wdrb.com
Big Bad Breakfast's 2nd Louisville location pays tribute to Dean Corbett
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city's second Big Bad Breakfast location opened Tuesday on Norton Healthcare Boulevard in east Louisville. The brunch spot — in the building formerly housing Corbett's — will pay tribute to Dean Corbett by putting "Deano's Scamble" on the specialty menu. The dish features mushrooms, scrambled eggs, bourbon glazed onions, deep fried oysters, truffle aioli and sherry vinaigrette-dressed arugula topped with goat cheese crumbles.
wdrb.com
Topgolf announces opening date for Louisville location at Oxmoor Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Topgolf is ready for its Louisville debut. The company announced Monday that it will open its location at Oxmoor Center on Friday, Nov. 18. Dozens of social media posts show that the golf entertainment complex has been hosting preview events for the past week. The three-story...
wdrb.com
Louisville homeowner donating Christmas tree for city's 'Light Up Louisville' event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city is getting ready for its annual holiday kick-off known as Light Up Louisville. The free event brings Louisvillians downtown to celebrate the season together. The centerpiece of the event is the large Christmas tree that is decorated and placed in Jefferson Square Park. This...
