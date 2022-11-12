Read full article on original website
Kevin Conroy, voice of Batman, dies at 66
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman in the classic cartoon “Batman: The Animated Series,” has died, friends and Warner Bros. Discovery have confirmed. He was 66. According to friend and fellow voice actor Diane Pershing, Conroy died Thursday after being ill. Pershing memorialized...
Famed Batman Actor Dies
Tragic news has come out of the entertainment world on Friday as it has been announced that Kevin Conroy, the actor who provided the voice of Batman for decades, has died at 66, according to published reports.
Milla Jovovich Called ‘The Fifth Element’ Costume ‘A Bit Embarrassing’
Here's a look at Milla Jovovich's thoughts on her Leeloo costume for 'The Fifth Element' and why the actor called it 'embarrassing'.
IGN
Jason Voorhees Actor Ted White Dies, Aged 96
Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter actor Ted White has died aged 96. According to horror historian and convention runner Sean Clark, White died peacefully in his sleep at his home. “I just got hit with the news that my dear friend Ted White has passed away,” he said. “I was told he passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home.”
Who's the Boss? Stars Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro Reunite at Tony Danza's Cabaret Show in L.A.
Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro were last pictured together during the show's cast members reunion for an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2016 Who's the Boss? fans, rejoice! Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro have reunited! On Thursday, Milano, 49, and Pintauro, 46, met up for an evening outing to support Danza, 71, at his cabaret show in Los Angeles. The former costars of the original ABC series, which ran for eight seasons from 1984 to 1992, were pictured together for the first time since...
NME
Jennifer Lopez responds to criticism for taking Ben Affleck’s last name: “I just feel like it’s romantic”
Jennifer Lopez has responded to the criticism that she’s received for taking Ben Affleck‘s last name after their July wedding. In a recent interview with Vogue the singer and actress explained that she’s proud to be Affleck’s wife and that taking his name was a simple matter of tradition.
thedigitalfix.com
Leonard Nimoy’s daughter gave William Shatner a beautiful message
In the annals of Star Trek, it’s hard to find two actors more synonymous with the franchise than Leonard Nimoy and William Shatner, but the pair sadly had a falling out many years ago. Thankfully, after Nimoy passed away, his daughter was able to share an emotional message with Shatner that helped to repair the relationship.
TODAY.com
Jason Momoa’s daughter adorably crashes his red carpet interview
Jason Momoa’s 15-year-old daughter, Lola, made a surprise appearance during his recent red carpet interview as he gushed about how much his children mean to him. The 43-year-old actor attended the red carpet premiere for his upcoming Netflix film “Slumberland” on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and brought a couple of special guests with him.
Criss Angel feared Ginuwine had 'a stroke or heart attack' after magic stunt went wrong
Illusionist Criss Angel said he was concerned singer Ginuwine suffered "a stroke or heart attack" after a stunt went wrong on "Magic with the Stars" this month.
‘Wakanda Forever’ Star Angela Bassett Could Be the First Oscar-Nominated Actor From the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Don’t call “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” just another comic book movie. Helmed by Ryan Coogler, the sequel to the 2019 best picture nominee delivers a wrenching story of grief and reclamation, as the family of T’Challa — played by the late Chadwick Boseman — adjusts to a world coping with his death. At the center of the saga is Angela Bassett as Ramonda, the queen mother of Wakanda, who carries the devastating loss of her child with stunning resolve. Bassett’s ferocious work will undoubtedly descend upon a wide-open Oscar race for best supporting actress. An Oscar-size crater was created in the category...
Bette Davis was the only white participant who performed for black servicemen in World War II
Bette Davis in 1933Credit: Warner Bros.; Public Domain Image. Bette Davis (1908 - 1989) was one of the most iconic stars of the Hollywood Golden Age. With a filmography beginning in 1931 and ending in 1989, Bette was one of Hollywood's original golden girls.
Jamie Lee Curtis Recalls That Time Eddie Murphy Showed Up Late To The Trading Places Set And What Happened After
Jamie Lee Curtis recalled that time Eddie Murphy showed up late to the Trading Places set and what happened after.
disneydining.com
Filmmaker Tim Burton Says Johnny Depp is “Suburban White Trash”
Veteran filmmaker Tim Burton recently spoke about Johnny Depp, strangely comparing himself to Depp by saying that they are both “suburban white trash.”. Tim Burton is known for his, well, “interesting” take on filmmaking. His is a style that can only be described as “Burtonesque.” Far Out Magazine describes Burton’s style in this way:
Reese Witherspoon Reveals She Wanted To Quit Walk The Line, The Movie She Won An Oscar For
Witherspoon's Oscar winning role made for one of the actress' most terrifying experiences on set.
Dolph Lundgren And Sylvester Stallone Have Patched Things Up Since The Dispute Over The Rocky Spin-Off
Earlier this year, fans got some exciting news about an intriguing "Creed" and "Rocky" spinoff starring Dolph Lundgren — which wouldn't involve Sylvester Stallone. As you can imagine, the Italian Stallion didn't take too kindly to this. "I once had nothing but respect for Dolph but he NEVER told...
thedigitalfix.com
Christina Applegate refused to audition for Married… With Children
Christina Applegate has recently finished filming the third and final season of Dead to Me, which was a struggle to complete because she has recently been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Applegate has been working steadily since she was a child and teen in the 70s and 80s, and is about to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
EW.com
Dwayne Johnson wants MummyReturns costar Brendan Fraser to win an Oscar for The Whale: 'I want him to go all the way'
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is ready to see Brendan Fraser have a whale of a good time on the awards circuit. The Black Adam actor said he is "so happy" for the recognition and acknowledgement that his Mummy Returns costar has been receiving for a standing ovation-worthy performance in Darren Aronofsky's upcoming film The Whale, and is ready for him to win big at the 2023 Oscars.
wegotthiscovered.com
The first reviews of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ are in, and it’s being touted as the best MCU film in years
While Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be a few weeks away from most Marvel fans, however, some critics, and creatives have finally had their chance to see the film at its global premiere, and the reactions are in. The global premiere took place tonight in Hollywood, and all the stars...
Gabriel Iglesias Boldly Predicts That Saturday Night Live Is ‘Not Going To Be Around For Much Longer’
Stand-up superstar Gabriel Iglesias never made it to SNL, and while it seems he may be interested in hosting, he also feels as if the window for such things is coming to a close.
‘The Big Bang Theory’ Star Johnny Galecki Perfectly Responded to Rumors About His Sexuality
Johnny Galecki didn't really care that people thought he was gay. The actor eventually responded to rumors, effectively shutting them down.
