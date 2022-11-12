ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

Kevin Conroy, voice of Batman, dies at 66

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman in the classic cartoon “Batman: The Animated Series,” has died, friends and Warner Bros. Discovery have confirmed. He was 66. According to friend and fellow voice actor Diane Pershing, Conroy died Thursday after being ill. Pershing memorialized...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Batman Actor Dies

Tragic news has come out of the entertainment world on Friday as it has been announced that Kevin Conroy, the actor who provided the voice of Batman for decades, has died at 66, according to published reports.
IGN

Jason Voorhees Actor Ted White Dies, Aged 96

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter actor Ted White has died aged 96. According to horror historian and convention runner Sean Clark, White died peacefully in his sleep at his home. “I just got hit with the news that my dear friend Ted White has passed away,” he said. “I was told he passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home.”
People

Who's the Boss? Stars Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro Reunite at Tony Danza's Cabaret Show in L.A.

Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro were last pictured together during the show's cast members reunion for an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2016 Who's the Boss? fans, rejoice! Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro have reunited! On Thursday, Milano, 49, and Pintauro, 46, met up for an evening outing to support Danza, 71, at his cabaret show in Los Angeles. The former costars of the original ABC series, which ran for eight seasons from 1984 to 1992, were pictured together for the first time since...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thedigitalfix.com

Leonard Nimoy’s daughter gave William Shatner a beautiful message

In the annals of Star Trek, it’s hard to find two actors more synonymous with the franchise than Leonard Nimoy and William Shatner, but the pair sadly had a falling out many years ago. Thankfully, after Nimoy passed away, his daughter was able to share an emotional message with Shatner that helped to repair the relationship.
TODAY.com

Jason Momoa’s daughter adorably crashes his red carpet interview

Jason Momoa’s 15-year-old daughter, Lola, made a surprise appearance during his recent red carpet interview as he gushed about how much his children mean to him. The 43-year-old actor attended the red carpet premiere for his upcoming Netflix film “Slumberland” on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and brought a couple of special guests with him.
Variety

‘Wakanda Forever’ Star Angela Bassett Could Be the First Oscar-Nominated Actor From the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Don’t call “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” just another comic book movie. Helmed by Ryan Coogler, the sequel to the 2019 best picture nominee delivers a wrenching story of grief and reclamation, as the family of T’Challa — played by the late Chadwick Boseman — adjusts to a world coping with his death. At the center of the saga is Angela Bassett as Ramonda, the queen mother of Wakanda, who carries the devastating loss of her child with stunning resolve. Bassett’s ferocious work will undoubtedly descend upon a wide-open Oscar race for best supporting actress. An Oscar-size crater was created in the category...
MISSOURI STATE
disneydining.com

Filmmaker Tim Burton Says Johnny Depp is “Suburban White Trash”

Veteran filmmaker Tim Burton recently spoke about Johnny Depp, strangely comparing himself to Depp by saying that they are both “suburban white trash.”. Tim Burton is known for his, well, “interesting” take on filmmaking. His is a style that can only be described as “Burtonesque.” Far Out Magazine describes Burton’s style in this way:
thedigitalfix.com

Christina Applegate refused to audition for Married… With Children

Christina Applegate has recently finished filming the third and final season of Dead to Me, which was a struggle to complete because she has recently been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Applegate has been working steadily since she was a child and teen in the 70s and 80s, and is about to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
EW.com

Dwayne Johnson wants MummyReturns costar Brendan Fraser to win an Oscar for The Whale: 'I want him to go all the way'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is ready to see Brendan Fraser have a whale of a good time on the awards circuit. The Black Adam actor said he is "so happy" for the recognition and acknowledgement that his Mummy Returns costar has been receiving for a standing ovation-worthy performance in Darren Aronofsky's upcoming film The Whale, and is ready for him to win big at the 2023 Oscars.
E! News

E! News

222K+
Followers
55K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy