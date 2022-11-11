The number two cop with Fort Collins police will be the new leader of the Loveland Police Department. Fort Collins assistant chief Tim Doran was named police chief of Loveland following a six-month search. He’ll take on his new role early in the New Year. Doran has more than three decades of experience in law enforcement, including 22 years with the FBI. In a statement, Doran says he’ll work to “restore trust” and repair morale as he embarks on the department’s next chapter. The department has been under the microscope since the 2021 excessive force of Karen Garner, who had dementia. Two officers are serving prison time in connection to the case. A civil lawsuit cost the city $3 million.

LOVELAND, CO ・ 18 HOURS AGO