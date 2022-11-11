ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, CO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1310kfka.com

Fort Collins assistant chief named new Loveland police chief

The number two cop with Fort Collins police will be the new leader of the Loveland Police Department. Fort Collins assistant chief Tim Doran was named police chief of Loveland following a six-month search. He’ll take on his new role early in the New Year. Doran has more than three decades of experience in law enforcement, including 22 years with the FBI. In a statement, Doran says he’ll work to “restore trust” and repair morale as he embarks on the department’s next chapter. The department has been under the microscope since the 2021 excessive force of Karen Garner, who had dementia. Two officers are serving prison time in connection to the case. A civil lawsuit cost the city $3 million.
LOVELAND, CO
1310kfka.com

Mayday called: Loveland firefighter injured in house fire

A Loveland firefighter was hurt battling a house fire over the weekend. Firefighters were called to the 4800 block of Basswood Drive after 1 a.m. Saturday. There, they found a multi-family building they had to evacuate. Crews were working to ventilate the second floor when the ceiling collapsed, causing minor injuries to a firefighter. The firefighter was treated and released from the hospital. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
LOVELAND, CO
1310kfka.com

Man struck, killed in Greeley

A pedestrian was struck and killed in Greeley Thursday. It happened on the 2400 block of 8th Avenue. Greeley and Garden City police said a 75-year-old man was struck by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver is cooperating with authorities, who say neither speed nor alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.
GREELEY, CO
K99

This Week’s Larimer County’s Most Wanted: Ryan Esquibel

Northern Colorado law enforcement works hard day and night to keep our cities and towns safe. Whether they're assisting citizens or fighting crime, their jobs are anything but easy. One of their challenges is tracking down suspects on the Most Wanted list. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office continually updates its...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
94.3 The X

Fort Collins Police Searching for Two Missing 12-year-old Girls

Fort Collins Police Services is searching for two missing 12-year-old females named Adalyn and Emily. The girls were last seen on Thursday night at approximately 9 p.m. The outfits in the photo above are what the girls are believed to be wearing before they went missing, according to Fort Collins Police Services. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of these two 12-year-olds, you are being urged to contact the police immediately.
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado-based business opens wind-powered super bakery in Loveland

A Colorado business that started out of the founder's kitchen opened a super bakery in Loveland recently. Bobo's Oat Bars cut the ribbon on its new 123,000 square foot facility in the "Sweetheart City" on Wednesday.Bobo's will go from baking in just a few ovens to using 24 state-of-the-art ovens. They are big enough to fit a 6-foot baking rack inside.Plus, the facility is entirely powered by wind.The company says it's diverting more than 95% of solid waste from the landfill and hope to be carbon neutral by next month..
LOVELAND, CO
94.3 The X

Boulder Police Taking New Steps to Solve Infamous JonBenét Ramsey Case

The Boulder Police Department (BPD) and the Boulder County District Attorney's Office (BCDAO) have released an update on the infamous JonBenét Ramsey investigation. The case began on December 26, 1996, when John and the late Patsy Ramsey told police that their daughter, 6-year-old JonBenét, had been kidnapped from their Boulder home. Detectives discovered her remains inside the family residence later that day.
BOULDER, CO
The Longmont Leader

An officer involved crash leads to drug bust

A woman was arrested for crashing into a Longmont Police officer. It was later discovered that she was in possession of fentynal and narcotics. On Wednesday, Longmont Police Officer Sheena Wilson pulled up behind a silver Toyota Tacoma stopped at a red light at the intersection of 19th Avenue and Main Street.
LONGMONT, CO
1310kfka.com

Fort Collins police officer fired after domestic violence charges

A Fort Collins police officer, accused in a domestic violence case, has been fired. Police Chief Jeff Swoboda announced Wednesday that the Valeri Pedraza was no longer employed by the agency after an internal investigation determined she violated police policies. She had previously been on paid leave since May when the alleged incident occurred. The internal investigation has no impact on the criminal case. Pedraza was charged with third-degree assault and domestic violence in the case following an off-duty incident. She was further charged with violating a protection order after her arrest. She’s pleaded not guilty in the case.
FORT COLLINS, CO
94.3 The X

94.3 The X

Windsor, CO
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The X plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943thex.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy