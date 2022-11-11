Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Donations needed for Goodman Center Thanksgiving Basket program
With less than a week before Thanksgiving and more families registered than ever before, the Goodman Community Center (GCC) is calling on the community to help with its Thanksgiving Basket program. “It’s crunch time for us, and I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous,” said Francesca Frisque, GCC...
Students celebrate the Great Lakes Apple Crunch
Throughout the month of October, AmeriCorp members Rebekah Herring and Michelle Naragon hosted events at the different schools of the Oregon School District to celebrate the Great Lakes Apple Crunch. The Great Lakes Apple Crunch is an initiative that aims to support local apple growers and educate the public about...
Letter: Questioning defense of referendum
“Setting the referendum record straight” is a recent letter to the editor penned by Oregon School District (OSD) Board members Krista Flanagan (president) and Tim LeBrun (vice-president). Krista and Tim said that there were inaccuracies in two letters to the editor, but they fail to describe the inaccuracies. Krista...
Girls swimming: Madison Edgewood wins six state championships to capture eighth straight title
The Madison Edgewood girls swimming team captured its eighth consecutive state title at the WIAA Division 2 state meet on Friday, Nov. 11, at Waukesha South High School. The Crusaders cruised to the state championship with 350 points. Whitefish Bay earned runner-up honors with 167 points. Edgewood won six state...
