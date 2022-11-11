Read full article on original website
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Rookie Cop Shot Right After Graduating The AcademyStill UnsolvedPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia is Preparing For the Expected Arrival of 52 Migrants From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
The richest person in PhiladelphiaLuay RahilPhiladelphia, PA
Craftsman Row Saloon Goes Bigger and Brighter for Annual Christmas Pop-UpMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Ex-Eagles Pro Bowler out ‘multiple weeks’ with serious knee injury
If it wasn’t for bad luck, Zach Ertz wouldn’t have any luck at all. The former Philadelphia Eagles tight end suffered a serious knee injury in the Arizona Cardinals’ 27-17 win Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Associated...
NFL world reacts to Minnesota Vikings unfathomably stealing game from Buffalo Bills on botched Josh Allen snap, interception
Sure, when the day began, there was a feeling that the then-7-1 Minnesota Vikings could manage to outdo the Buffalo
NBC Sports
Commanders' offense will look different in Eagles rematch
ASHBURN, Va. -- Through nine weeks of the 2022 season, the Washington Commanders worst offensive effort came in Week 3 during a 24-8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Carson Wentz was sacked nine times in the loss, as Washington finished with just 240 net yards on the afternoon, just 50 coming in the first half.
SkySports
Seattle Seahawks 16-21 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tom Brady leads Bucs to historic win over Seahawks in Munich
Tom Brady bolstered his glittering list of career landmarks as he led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 21-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in the first NFL regular-season game to be played in Germany. The 45-year-old finished 22 of 29 passing for 258 yards and throwing touchdown passes to...
NBC Philadelphia
Equanimeous, Amon-Ra St. Brown Playing for More Than Pride in Bears-Lions Game
St. Brown brothers playing for more than just pride originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There’s nothing like a little sibling rivalry. That’s what Equanimeous St. Brown is looking forward to when the Bears take on the Lions at Soldier Field, and he gets to share the field with his brother Amon-Ra.
4 keys to a Commanders' victory vs. Eagles
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke has a golden opportunity on Monday night. If Heinicke can lead the Commanders to an upset win over the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, it will be difficult for head coach Ron Rivera to turn back to Carson Wentz once he’s healthy — which will be soon.
NBC Philadelphia
Colts Legend Dwight Freeney Hilariously Answers If He Would've Taken Indy's HC Job
Dwight Freeney hilariously answers if he would've taken Colts' HC job originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Jim Irsay gave the Indianapolis Colts' interim head coaching job to Jeff Saturday. But what if the Colts owner had offered it up to a different member of the franchise's Ring of Honor?
James Harden’s Tweet Following 76ers’ Win Over Hawks
James Harden returned to the 76ers' bench on Saturday night as they faced the Hawks.
NBC Philadelphia
Pigeons Take Over Field During Saints-Steelers Game in Pittsburgh
Pigeons take over field during Saints-Steelers game in Pittsburgh originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Between the Eagles, Ravens, Falcons, Cardinals and Seahawks, there are a lot of birds in the NFL. On Sunday, another feathered friend got in on the action. Acrisure Stadium saw a flock of pigeons occupy...
Colin Cowherd: Why the 8-0 Eagles Will be One-and-Done in the Playoffs
Colin Cowherd explains why he wouldn’t be surprised if the undefeated 8-0 Eagles turn into another colossal one-and-done underachiever come playoff time.
NBC Philadelphia
Colts Start Matt Ryan Over Sam Ehlinger in Week 10 Vs. Raiders
Colts start Matt Ryan over Sam Ehlinger in Week 10 vs. Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Well, that didn’t last long. In Jeff Saturday’s first game in charge as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, Matt Ryan returned as the starting quarterback over Sam Ehlinger against the Las Vegas Raiders, despite Saturday saying in the build up to the game that Ehlinger would start.
Wilmington principal named NFL's Eagles 'Fan of the Year'
This Eagles super fan even gets the students and staff to sing the Eagles chant during morning announcements, especially on game days.
theScore
Josh Allen starts vs. Vikings despite sprained elbow
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen started Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings despite his elbow injury. Allen suffered an elbow sprain in last week's loss to the New York Jets and was a limited participant at practice Friday after not practicing Wednesday and Thursday. The Bills, who've spent intensive time...
Philadelphia Eagles schedule: Taking command at home against Washington
2022 Philadelphia Eagles schedule: Week 10 Week 10 – vs Washington Commanders Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Mon, Nov.
NFL roundup: Vikings prevail in OT thriller vs. Bills
Patrick Peterson’s second interception for the Minnesota Vikings sealed a heart-stopping, 33-30 win in overtime against the Buffalo Bills on
Yardbarker
2 Things Going Wrong for the 76ers So Far
A strong offseason had many pegging the Philadelphia 76ers as a title contender. They had two superstars in Joel Embiid and James Harden, a budding star in Tyrese Maxey, and a deeper supporting cast than in years past. Through 11 games, they look nothing like a serious title contender. The...
Yardbarker
Philadelphia Eagles name Fan of the Year
As Principal Auerbach began to read the morning announcements on Thursday, Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham popped in to inform Auerbach that he was just named the Philadelphia Eagles 2022 Fan of the Year. Auerbach was surprised and understandably thrilled. He had no idea the award was coming but didn't...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 10: Best bets for Lions-Bears, Commanders-Eagles and more
Our best bets (25-18-1) are in the green, and I’m rolling with four plays over the next few days. This space isn’t the place for a million picks or five-team parlays, either. These are the games I love the most. Let’s go to work with odds courtesy of...
