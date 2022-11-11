ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBC Sports

Commanders' offense will look different in Eagles rematch

ASHBURN, Va. -- Through nine weeks of the 2022 season, the Washington Commanders worst offensive effort came in Week 3 during a 24-8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Carson Wentz was sacked nine times in the loss, as Washington finished with just 240 net yards on the afternoon, just 50 coming in the first half.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Pigeons Take Over Field During Saints-Steelers Game in Pittsburgh

Pigeons take over field during Saints-Steelers game in Pittsburgh originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Between the Eagles, Ravens, Falcons, Cardinals and Seahawks, there are a lot of birds in the NFL. On Sunday, another feathered friend got in on the action. Acrisure Stadium saw a flock of pigeons occupy...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Colts Start Matt Ryan Over Sam Ehlinger in Week 10 Vs. Raiders

Colts start Matt Ryan over Sam Ehlinger in Week 10 vs. Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Well, that didn’t last long. In Jeff Saturday’s first game in charge as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, Matt Ryan returned as the starting quarterback over Sam Ehlinger against the Las Vegas Raiders, despite Saturday saying in the build up to the game that Ehlinger would start.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
theScore

Josh Allen starts vs. Vikings despite sprained elbow

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen started Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings despite his elbow injury. Allen suffered an elbow sprain in last week's loss to the New York Jets and was a limited participant at practice Friday after not practicing Wednesday and Thursday. The Bills, who've spent intensive time...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

2 Things Going Wrong for the 76ers So Far

A strong offseason had many pegging the Philadelphia 76ers as a title contender. They had two superstars in Joel Embiid and James Harden, a budding star in Tyrese Maxey, and a deeper supporting cast than in years past. Through 11 games, they look nothing like a serious title contender. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Philadelphia Eagles name Fan of the Year

As Principal Auerbach began to read the morning announcements on Thursday, Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham popped in to inform Auerbach that he was just named the Philadelphia Eagles 2022 Fan of the Year. Auerbach was surprised and understandably thrilled. He had no idea the award was coming but didn't...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

