Jaguars surprise Chiefs with bold move on opening kickoff that no NFL team has pulled off in five years
If the Jaguars are going to have any chance of upsetting the Chiefs on Sunday, they're likely going to have to throw a few surprises at Kansas City. Jacksonville coach Doug Pederson seems well aware of that because he opened up the game with one. On the opening kickoff, Pederson...
LOOK: Ron Rivera gets emotional, fights tears after Commanders beat Eagles: 'My mother would've been proud'
The Commanders didn't just beat the rival Eagles on Monday night, handing the NFL's last unbeaten team their first loss of the year. They also gave coach Ron Rivera a reason to get choked up. Roughly three weeks after he was excused from the team to visit his mother, Delores, who died soon after, Rivera addressed Washington after Monday's 32-21 upset while fighting back tears: "My mother would've been proud," he told the players, before star receiver Terry McLaurin took over.
Cardinals' Zach Ertz: Suffers knee injury Sunday
Ertz sustained a knee injury during Sunday's game at the Rams, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. On third-and-4 late in the first quarter, quarterback Colt McCoy connected with Ertz for a 12-yard completion. However, Ertz was in noticeable pain right away and walked slowly to the sideline tent before getting carted to the locker room. If he doesn't return, he'll end Week 10 action with just the one catch. Rookie second-round pick Trey McBride and Stephen Anderson are the next tight ends up for the Cardinals.
Browns' Nick Chubb: Long TD in loss
Chubb rushed 11 times for 63 yards and a touchdown and secured three of four targets for 18 yards in the Browns' 39-17 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. He also lost a fumble. Chubb's rushing touches were clearly limited by a game script that saw the Browns already down 10 at the half and 20 going into the fourth quarter. However, the seemingly matchup-proof running back was able to deliver for fantasy managers with an efficient performance boosted by a 33-yard touchdown run down the left side of the field early in the fourth quarter. Chubb's reception total also matched a season high, and he's now recorded four touchdown runs in the last three games going into a tough Week 11 road encounter against the Bills.
Colts' Matt Ryan: Picks up win in surprise start
Ryan completed 21 of 28 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown and added 38 rushing yards and another touchdown on four carries in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Raiders. Making his first start since being benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger in Week 8, Ryan was efficient and surprisingly productive as a runner, with his career-long 39-yard scramble on third-and-3 in the fourth quarter setting up the game-winning score for the Colts. Despite the feel-good return to the lineup, the 37-year-old quarterback will face a much tougher challenge in Week 11 against the Eagles.
Giants' Tae Crowder: Benched for Week 10
Crowder will operate as a backup during Sunday's matchup against Houston, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Micah McFadden is expected to replace Crowder as the starter for Week 10, but it remains to be seen if it's a permanent move. Crowder recorded 37 tackles and a sack across the first seven games of the season, but he played a season-low 21 defensive snaps in Week 8 and appears to have been supplanted during the Giants' Week 9 bye.
Vikings' Patrick Peterson called his game-winning OT interception of Josh Allen: 'I am going to go pick this'
Every Tuesday, eight-time Pro Bowler, three-time First-Team All-Pro and current Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson and two-time Super Bowl champion Bryant McFadden discuss what's happening in the NFL world on and off the field. This week, Peterson broke down some of the biggest moments from the Vikings' 33-30 overtime victory at the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, a game he sealed with his second interception of quarterback Josh Allen. Watch the Nov. 15 edition of "All Things Covered" here to hear Peterson analyze the "Game of the Year".
Chiefs' Andrew Wylie: Steps out with injury
Wylie (elbow) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Wyle sustained an elbow injury at some point during the first half, though the nature and severity of this issue are still unclear. His absence will leave the Chiefs' offensive line very short-handed with right tackles Darian Kinnard (coach's decision) and Lucas Niang (kneecap) both sidelined Sunday.
Kiyan Anthony, Carmelo Anthony's son, receives basketball offer from Syracuse
Four-star recruit Kiyan Anthony has received an offer from Syracuse -- the same school his father, former NBA star Carmelo Anthony, played basketball at. Carmelo Anthony earned the Most Outstanding Player honor in the 2003 NCAA Tournament after lifting his team to a national championship. That is the Orange's first and only NCAA Tournament trophy.
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Out indefinitely due to shoulder
Goedert is expected to miss extended time after suffering a shoulder injury in Monday's 32-21 loss to the Commanders, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. The exact nature of Goedert's injury isn't yet known, nor has a timeline for a return been established or a decision been made on whether or not he'll go on injured reserve, but the Eagles don't believe the tight end will be lost for the season. In Monday's game, Goedert recorded three receptions for 23 yards and a touchdown on three targets, but he had a key lost fumble in the fourth quarter. On that lost fumble, Goedert appeared to be grabbed in the facemask by a Washington defender, but the penalty wasn't called and Goedert appeared to suffer the injury on the play in question. The Eagles are likely to offer further details on Goedert's injury in the days to come, but expect the team to turn to a combination of Jack Stoll and rookie Grant Calcaterra to fill in for him at tight end for the next few weeks.
Chargers' Christian Covington: Hurts pectoral on SNF
Covington suffered a pectoral injury in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the 49ers. Covington was deemed questionable to return after getting hurt but never made his way back into the game. With fellow interior defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (knee) exiting earlier, the Chargers were thin inside down the stretch, which made it that much more difficult to slow down San Francisco's potent running game.
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Could play this week
Head coach Mike Tomlin is "optimistic" about Fitzpatrick's (appendix) chances of playing Sunday against the Bengals, Chris Halicke of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Fitzpatrick underwent emergency surgery to remove his appendix Saturday, but he appears to be recovering quickly from the procedure. Tomlin also noted that he felt "positive" about the safety's inclusion this week, which bodes well for his Week 11 availability. However, his status in practice will be worth monitoring throughout the week, even if he could arguably play Sunday without practicing at all this week.
Cardinals' Zach Ertz: Multi-week absence expected
Ertz (knee) is expected to miss multiple weeks, but his ACL appears to be intact, though an MRI on Monday will determine the extent of his injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Coach Kliff Kingsbury didn't have an immediate update on Ertz's injury after the game, but it appears Ertz...
Cooper Kupp injury: Fantasy Football waiver-wire replacements to add include two Week 10 breakouts
The Rams season has been an absolute nightmare, and it might have taken a worst-case scenario turn Sunday against the Cardinals with wide receiver Cooper Kupp leaving with an ankle injury, one of a number of potentially significant injuries we've seen around the NFL in Week 10. Kupp, who has...
As Broncos lose fifth one-score game, Russell Wilson says team must find a way to 'answer moments'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Time is running out for the Denver Broncos. With their 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, the Broncos fell to 3-6 on the year. It marked Denver's fifth loss this season that came by one score, and you have to wonder if the Broncos have already lost too many of those close games to make a late-season run for a playoff spot.
Colts' Kwity Paye: Forced out Sunday
Paye (ankle) was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Raiders, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports. Paye did not practice Friday and was considered questionable with an ankle injury heading into Sunday's game, though it's unclear if he aggravated this existing issue during the contest. The second-year defensive end did not log a defensive statistic before exiting, and his absence should leave Dayo Odeyingbo and Ifeadi Odenigbo to see increased usage in the second half. Paye's next chance to play will come against the Eagles on Sunday, Nov. 20.
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Goes missing in loss
Gordon contributed four points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound in 26 minutes during Monday's 122-106 loss to the Clippers. Gordon was a non-factor in the loss, highlighting just how volatile his value can be. Despite scoring in double-digits in the majority of games, he still sits well outside the top 150, meaning he should be viewed as nothing more than a possible streaming candidate on low-volume nights.
Cowboys' Mike McCarthy defends decision not to attempt field goal in OT vs. Packers, and his kicker agrees
Despite holding a 14-point lead entering the fourth quarter, the Dallas Cowboys were defeated by the Green Bay Packers in overtime on Sunday, 31-28. One of the polarizing decisions made by Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy in Week 10 had to do with passing on a 53-yard field goal attempt in overtime; instead, Dak Prescott failed to complete a pass to Tony Pollard on fourth-and-3. The Packers then went on to kick a game-winning field goal.
College basketball rankings: Saint Louis leads off updated Top 25 And 1 following impressive start
Saturdays in November are typically light days in college basketball because football dominates every television window. Thus, most prominent programs simply schedule around it, which is why Saint Louis was the only team in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings to play Saturday. Final score:...
Saints' Taysom Hill: Disappears in loss
Hill compiled three rushes for one yard and zero targets during Sunday's 20-10 loss against the Steelers. He also failed to complete his lone passing attempt. Hill was a nonfactor for the second week in a row as New Orleans' offense continued to sputter against the Steelers. After logging a season-high 10 rushes and two targets in Week 9, the 32-year-old has accumulated seven yards on four touches over the past two games. The Saints also totaled just 29 team rushing yards with three of five starting offensive lineman injured either before or during Sunday's game. While it's hard to separate Hill's lack of production from these broader offensive struggles, this stretch of sparse usage is a discouraging sign for his value heading into next Sunday's game against the Rams.
