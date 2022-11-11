BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Coming off a thrilling, come-from-behind win over Colgate, Lehigh looks to finish its 2022 campaign on a high note as the Mountain Hawks travel to Fisher Stadium to face Lafayette in the 158th meeting of college football's most-played rivalry. A wild fourth quarter saw the lead change three times but an 11-yard touchdown pass from junior Dante Perri to classmate Eric Johnson with 22 seconds remaining lifted Lehigh to a 36-33 win over Colgate. The touchdown capped a day in which Perri threw for 424 yards and accounted for four touchdowns, while Johnson caught 10 passes for 194 yards. Senior Nate Norris led the defensive effort with 14 tackles and the game-clinching interception. Lehigh heads to Easton looking for its second straight win in The Rivalry. Lafayette enters Rivalry 158 at 3-7 overall and 2-3 in the league. The Leopards lost 45-10 at Fordham last weekend.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO