ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lehighsports.com

Lehigh Heads to Easton For 158th Edition of The Rivalry

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Coming off a thrilling, come-from-behind win over Colgate, Lehigh looks to finish its 2022 campaign on a high note as the Mountain Hawks travel to Fisher Stadium to face Lafayette in the 158th meeting of college football's most-played rivalry. A wild fourth quarter saw the lead change three times but an 11-yard touchdown pass from junior Dante Perri to classmate Eric Johnson with 22 seconds remaining lifted Lehigh to a 36-33 win over Colgate. The touchdown capped a day in which Perri threw for 424 yards and accounted for four touchdowns, while Johnson caught 10 passes for 194 yards. Senior Nate Norris led the defensive effort with 14 tackles and the game-clinching interception. Lehigh heads to Easton looking for its second straight win in The Rivalry. Lafayette enters Rivalry 158 at 3-7 overall and 2-3 in the league. The Leopards lost 45-10 at Fordham last weekend.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Schulte and Stewart Selected to All-League Second Team

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A pair of sophomore student-athletes from the Lehigh volleyball program, Megan Schulte and Emily Stewart, were selected as All-Patriot League second team honorees announced on Monday by the league. These are the first all-league accolades for both Schulte and Stewart. The Mountain Hawks earn their first...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Hottinger Named Patriot League Player of the Week

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh women's basketball senior Frannie Hottinger was named Patriot League Player of the Week, the league announced Monday afternoon. Hottinger, who was named to the preseason all-league team, has enjoyed an incredible start to her senior season. This is the first Patriot League Player of the Week honor of Hottinger's career and the first time a Lehigh player is bringing home the honors since Mackenzie Kramer did on Feb. 14 of last season.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Lehigh Football Honors Andy Coen

In April, former Lehigh Football head coach, Andy Coen, sadly lost his battle with early onset Alzheimer's disease. Coen departed Lehigh tied for the most wins in program history, and led the Mountain Hawks to 5 Patriot League titles during his 13 years as head coach. He was named Patriot League Coach of the Year twice, and went 9-4 against Lafayette. Coen mentored hundreds of all-patriot league performers, both on and off the field. Last Saturday, Lehigh football honored Coen before its game against Colgate. Defensive Backs coach Quentin Jones '18 and former assistant coach Donnie Roberts share memories of Coen and the impact he had on his players and the Lehigh community.
BETHLEHEM, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy