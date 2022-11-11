Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNew Hope, PA
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
Related
lehighsports.com
Lehigh Heads to Easton For 158th Edition of The Rivalry
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Coming off a thrilling, come-from-behind win over Colgate, Lehigh looks to finish its 2022 campaign on a high note as the Mountain Hawks travel to Fisher Stadium to face Lafayette in the 158th meeting of college football's most-played rivalry. A wild fourth quarter saw the lead change three times but an 11-yard touchdown pass from junior Dante Perri to classmate Eric Johnson with 22 seconds remaining lifted Lehigh to a 36-33 win over Colgate. The touchdown capped a day in which Perri threw for 424 yards and accounted for four touchdowns, while Johnson caught 10 passes for 194 yards. Senior Nate Norris led the defensive effort with 14 tackles and the game-clinching interception. Lehigh heads to Easton looking for its second straight win in The Rivalry. Lafayette enters Rivalry 158 at 3-7 overall and 2-3 in the league. The Leopards lost 45-10 at Fordham last weekend.
lehighsports.com
Schulte and Stewart Selected to All-League Second Team
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A pair of sophomore student-athletes from the Lehigh volleyball program, Megan Schulte and Emily Stewart, were selected as All-Patriot League second team honorees announced on Monday by the league. These are the first all-league accolades for both Schulte and Stewart. The Mountain Hawks earn their first...
lehighsports.com
Mountain Hawks Earn First Win of the Season over Misericordia Inside Grace Hall
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Lehigh men's basketball team used its early lead to propel them to a 97-58 victory versus Division III Misericordia University on Sunday evening. The Mountain Hawks took down the Cougars at Leeman-Turner Arena in Grace Hall, which is the first time since 1979 that it hosted a men's basketball game.
lehighsports.com
Buzzer-Beater Spoils Outstanding Team Effort as Lehigh Falls 101-99 at Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS - Junior Mackenzie Kramer nailed a turnaround bank shot with 1.7 seconds to go against Minnesota to put the Mountain Hawks up by one, but Minnesota's Mara Braun answered with a game-winning 3-pointer to give the Golden Gophers a 101-99 win at Williams Arena Sunday afternoon. "It feels like...
lehighsports.com
Hottinger Named Patriot League Player of the Week
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh women's basketball senior Frannie Hottinger was named Patriot League Player of the Week, the league announced Monday afternoon. Hottinger, who was named to the preseason all-league team, has enjoyed an incredible start to her senior season. This is the first Patriot League Player of the Week honor of Hottinger's career and the first time a Lehigh player is bringing home the honors since Mackenzie Kramer did on Feb. 14 of last season.
lehighsports.com
Lehigh Football Honors Andy Coen
In April, former Lehigh Football head coach, Andy Coen, sadly lost his battle with early onset Alzheimer's disease. Coen departed Lehigh tied for the most wins in program history, and led the Mountain Hawks to 5 Patriot League titles during his 13 years as head coach. He was named Patriot League Coach of the Year twice, and went 9-4 against Lafayette. Coen mentored hundreds of all-patriot league performers, both on and off the field. Last Saturday, Lehigh football honored Coen before its game against Colgate. Defensive Backs coach Quentin Jones '18 and former assistant coach Donnie Roberts share memories of Coen and the impact he had on his players and the Lehigh community.
Comments / 0