Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hoosier Hindu Americans donate 8600 pounds of foodJR SandadiIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
The Perfect Girls' Day Out - A Magical Christmas at The Cake Bake ShopRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Related
Yardbarker
Top 3 Steelers Quarterbacks of All-Time
The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the most successful teams in the history of the NFL. Their legendary squad from the late 1970’s is considered one of the most formidable squads the game has ever seen. Today, we’ll be diving into the top three Steelers quarterbacks of all-time, and you will likely recognize them from some of their iconic teams of the past.
Yardbarker
REPORT: Chicago Bears switch tight end to defense in shocking twist
The Chicago Bears are trying out a lot of new things this year. The Bears overhauled their defense in the offseason. The offense has progressed rapidly from a conservative, bland scheme to one of the most explosive units in the NFL in the past month. Recently, the Bears made a former basketball player turned NFL tight end into a defensive player.
Yardbarker
Tom Brady defends Colts' Jim Irsay over Jeff Saturday hire
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady defended Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay over his hiring of interim head coach Jeff Saturday. "Well, it was obviously unprecedented and to go from his role, what he was working on in media, to that in the middle of the season is something very unique," Brady said of Saturday during the latest edition of his "Let’s Go!" SiriusXM show with broadcaster Jim Gray, as shared by Ryan Gaydos of Fox News. "And, obviously, Jim Irsay had a great relationship with him. He felt like Jeff can come in and do some things that they hadn't been doing. And, you know, I think the owners always have at their discretion the ability to do what they want with their team.
Yardbarker
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts moved by Jason Kelce's gesture
Jalen Hurts is enjoying a breakout season for the Philadelphia Eagles and has established himself as an MVP candidate. The support he’s had from his teammates has played a big role in his success. During the first quarter of “Monday Night Football” in Week 10 between the Eagles and...
Yardbarker
Peyton Manning reveals stance on becoming NFL commissioner
Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning has no desire to succeed Roger Goodell as NFL commissioner. "I’m not qualified, in my opinion," Manning said on the subject while speaking with Mike Florio for an edition of the "Pro Football Talk PM" podcast. The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos...
Yardbarker
Former Packers TE calls for team to move on from embattled WR
Seemingly every member of the Green Bay Packers receiver group has come under fire at one point or another this season, and this week it’s Amari Rodgers’ turn. Rodgers had a rough go of things on special teams in Sunday’s 31-28 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys, prompting former Packers tight end Tom Crabtree to question how much longer it would be before the team parts ways with the former third-round pick.
Yardbarker
Giants Announce Five Roster Moves
New York waived OT Devery Hamilton and CB Justin Layne in corresponding moves and also released OT Will Holden from the practice squad. Mondeaux, 27, wound up signing on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon back in May of 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract, but was waived coming out of the preseason.
Yardbarker
'It's the shoes': Why footwear is to blame for Cowboys' loss to Green Bay
Per Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News, tight end Dalton Schultz lamented the team's loss on everyone not being on the same page when it came to wearing cleats with long enough spikes. "Five guys didn't have their seven (inch) studs in. Got to prepare to play on grass....
Yardbarker
Fans roast Buffalo Bills over deleted tweet
The Buffalo Bills lost in heartbreaking fashion on Sunday, and no one was more stunned by the result than the person who was in charge of their Twitter page during the game. The Bills were leading the Minnesota Vikings 27-23 with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter when Von Miller sacked Kirk Cousins on third down. That left the Vikings with 4th-and-18 on the other side of the two-minute warning. Whoever was tweeting about the game on the Bills’ official account thought Miller’s big sack came on fourth down and mistakenly called “game.”
Yardbarker
3 Reasons The Chiefs Need To Sign OBJ
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is having himself an MVP season. While he’s finding success without star receiver Tyreek Hill, getting him another receiver doesn’t hurt. With Odell Beckham Jr. still a free agent, it’s possible the Chiefs could sign him. However, some might question the...
Yardbarker
Ron Rivera fights back tears after Commanders beat Eagles: ‘My mom would be proud’
The Washington Commanders handed the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the 2022 season. Following the 32-21 win on Monday Night Football, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera was overcome by emotion. “My mom would be proud,” Rivera muttered as he fought back tears. The Commanders presented him with a game...
Yardbarker
The New York Giants have a superstar budding on the offensive line
The New York Giants‘ most valuable player may not be Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones, or Xavier McKinney, but rather budding left tackle Andrew Thomas, who is having an incredible start to the 2022 season. In fact, over 606 offensive snaps this year, Thomas hasn’t given up a sack, allowing...
Yardbarker
The Athletic predicts Braves lose critical piece of front office this offseason
The Atlanta Braves are one of the best ran organizations in all of sports. From top to bottom, the club is efficient, thorough, and attentive. There isn’t a single facet of the franchise that is poorly run, and it’s why they sit in 2022 with a championship window wide open. Alex Anthopoulos deserves a bulk of the credit, but he couldn’t do what he does so well without his subordinates, specifically Dana Brown, who is responsible for bringing in players like Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider.
Yardbarker
Bears QB Justin Fields makes bold promise after Lions loss
It's a big claim for Fields to make, but his recent emergence shows that he's ready to back it up the best he can. Fields rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns against Detroit's defense, averaging 11.3 yards a carry. That pairs with 167 yards and two touchdowns in the air, giving him 314 total yards of offense and four touchdowns in the loss.
Yardbarker
Head coach Zac Taylor shares message to Bengals after bye
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor believes his team is in a great spot coming out of their bye week. He shared his message for the team with the second half of the season ahead. "We’ve just got to take it one game at a time, and we really control our own destiny," Taylor told reporters. "We get an opportunity to play all of the teams that are in the mix, and if we take care of business, then we’re going to be in great shape."
Yardbarker
A Handful of Roster Moves for the AZ Cardinals
Offensive lineman Rashaad Coward has been signed to the active roster. Coward played in 71% of the offensive snaps last week against the Rams. Arizona is in desperate need of offensive linemen with the injuries to Will Hernandez, Rodney Hudson, Max Garcia, and D.J. Humpries. In order for this move...
Yardbarker
Matt Eberflus hangs injured Bears player out to dry
Matt Eberflus isn’t going to let a little thing like an injury get in the way. Jaylon Johnson’s play against the Detroit Lions was trash. The third-year cornerback was already having a forgettable season heading into the Chicago Bears matchup against the Lions in Week 10. Against the Lions, Johnson was graded by Pro Football Focus as the Bears’ worst player on the field. Johnson was on the Bears’ Week 10 injury report. But head coach Matt Eberflus isn’t interested in hearing players’ excuses.
Yardbarker
Mike Florio suggests Eagles got makeup call after non-facemask vs. Commanders
Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio has suggested officials gave the Philadelphia Eagles a makeup call versus the Washington Commanders on Monday night. As described by Jeremy Layton of the New York Post, the play in question occurred in the fourth quarter of Monday's game when Washington held a 23-21 lead. Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert lost control of the football as his facemask was clearly grabbed by Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis:
Yardbarker
Saint Tyrann Mathieu Shows Respect for Troy Polamalu Before Steelers Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers will honor four new members of their Hall of Honor during Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints. Prior to kickoff, though, one Saint is showing love to another Pittsburgh legend. Heath Miller, Louis Lipps, Ray Matthew, Meryl Cope and Sam Davis will be inducted into the...
Yardbarker
Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo blasts Bill Cowher for comments on Colts' Jeff Saturday
Add sports radio legend Chris "Mad Dog" Russo to the list of people dunking on Bill Cowher over his comments about Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday. "The great Bill Cowher, who got his job without working in Milwaukee," Russo said during his SiriusXM Radio show about the former Pittsburgh Steelers coach who now serves as an NFL analyst for CBS, per Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing. "The great Bill Cowher is annoyed that Jeff Saturday got a head-coaching job. 'It’s an insult to the profession.' Pipe down. You know what’s an insult to the profession? That you’re walking into the CBS set and you never worked a day in your life in broadcasting. Never a day!"
Comments / 1