'It gives me goosebumps': Idaho correctional residents get to 'vote' on Election Day

KUNA — From the outside looking in, a prison comprising brick buildings surrounded by chain link fences holds felons in sweatsuits, sitting behind bars. But at the South Idaho Correctional Institution in Kuna, resident inmates are encouraged to get educated while in prison, working with teachers on various subjects and learning new things.

For the first time Tuesday, that included voting in a mock election.

It was prison GED teacher Kimberly King’s idea to have her students vote, even though that right is taken away while they’re in prison. It is her goal to help those incarcerated be prepared for the day when their sentences are complete, King said.

“There’s a 43 percent reduction in recidivism if you participate in an education program while in prison,” King said. “The single best thing they (residents) can do is participate in education programs.”

The mock election is the first time many of the residents have taken part in the act of voting, King said, although their ballot was a little different from the official Idaho one. Residents have the opportunity to vote on whether daylight saving time should be abolished, what the best and worst county jails are, who the SICI staff member of the year is, and what board games and movies should be added to the SICI.

Even though it is a mock election, it was important for King to recreate what voting really looks and feels like, she said. To do that, King helped train resident poll workers and encouraged everyone to be involved and vote.

“A resident worker created and made a voter guide, the Idaho Voters Pamphlet and an access database that will tally the votes,” King said.

That worker is Jessica Parry, who was jumping in excitement as she watched women vote — most for the first time.

“It’s going to be interesting to see how we vote,” Parry said. “In here, you start feeling jaded, like your vote doesn’t matter.”

To Parry, this process is all about educating those in the correctional facility about the voting process.

“It gives me goosebumps,” Parry said.

Parry plans on publishing the mock election results to the compound and is looking forward to comparing how men and women voted as well as looking at how their votes would have affected Idaho elections.

“Being here in prison, you definitely feel like you’re less of a person,” Parry said. “What you think and how you feel doesn’t matter as much. ... We’re building a culture of change. It’s up to us how we choose to rejoin society.”

In addition to her work with the mock election, Parry also directs projects for audio visual with resident Chris Shanahan.

“This kind of thing is not something you would expect in prison,” Shanahan said. “It’s a powerful thing to watch and contribute to.”

This is Shanahan’s first time voting. Events like this, he said, make all the difference to those like him. When he submitted his ballot to be counted, a poll worker loudly announced, “Chris has voted” and the room erupted in applause.

Voting started at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday. Shortly after voting began, organizers brought out two more poll booths to accommodate the number of voters, mock poll worker Chris Beer said. Out of the 293 people on his voter registry, 29 had voted by 10 a.m., Beer said.