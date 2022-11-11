Read full article on original website
Yamana Gold Stock Jumps By 21% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) jumped by a staggering 21.74% in 10 sessions from $4.14 to $5.04 at 19:37 EST on Tuesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is jumping 1% to $15,381.00, following the last session’s upward trend. Yamana Gold’s...
China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Down Momentum With A 0% Slide In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE: SNP) slid by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 22:20 EST on Monday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is dropping 0.81% to $15,228.99, following the last session’s downward trend.
ENI S.p.A. Stock Up Momentum With A 29% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of ENI S.p.A. (NYSE: E) jumped by a staggering 29.58% in 21 sessions from $23.09 to $29.92 at 14:51 EST on Tuesday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 0.52% to $15,308.64, following the last session’s downward trend. ENI S.p.A.’s...
PetroChina Stock Falls By 0% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of PetroChina (NYSE: PTR) slid by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 19:40 EST on Monday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is falling 0.81% to $15,228.99, following the last session’s downward trend. PetroChina’s last close...
Dow Jones Industrial Average Went Up By Over 12% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 12.07% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:09 EST on Tuesday, 15 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $33,829.49. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 69392344, 82.11% below its average volume of...
NYSE FANG Went Down By Over 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 8.96% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:19 EST on Tuesday, 15 November, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,794.29. About NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 3.7% up from its 52-week low and 0.59% down from its 52-week high.
New York Times Stock Is 27% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of New York Times (NYSE: NYT) jumped by a staggering 27.34% in 21 sessions from $28.64 to $36.47 at 16:22 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is jumping 0.88% to $15,363.15, following the last session’s downward trend. New York Times’s...
Ringcentral Stock Went Up By Over 9% As Session Comes To An End On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Ringcentral (NYSE: RNG) jumped 9.29% to $42.22 at 15:08 EST on Tuesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is jumping 0.52% to $15,308.64, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, up until now, a somewhat positive trend exchanging session today.
Platinum Futures Is 12% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 12.51% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:56 EST on Tuesday, 15 November, Platinum (PL) is $1,026.10. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 18421, 99.99% below its average volume of 12975116774.84. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Went Up By Over 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.64% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Monday, 14 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,115.60. About S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.36% up from its 52-week low and 6.37%...
TherapeuticsMD Stock Up By 20% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) rose by a staggering 20.97% in 10 sessions from $5.34 at 2022-11-07, to $6.46 at 22:18 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 1.12% to $11,196.22, following the last session’s downward trend. TherapeuticsMD’s...
Silver Futures Jumps By 12% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 12.58% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:55 EST on Tuesday, 15 November, Silver (SI) is $21.84. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 83436, 99.99% below its average volume of 16392469079.45. Volatility. Silver’s last week, last month’s, and last...
CBOE Over 5% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 5.37% for the last session’s close. At 17:08 EST on Monday, 14 November, CBOE (VIX) is $23.73. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 6.08% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $22.37 and 0.75% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $23.91.
Baidu Stock Went Up By Over 9% So Far On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) jumped 9.15% to $99.82 at 14:56 EST on Tuesday, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 0.71% to $11,275.90, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, so far, a somewhat up trend exchanging session today.
USD/CNH Is 1% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 1.84% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:06 EST on Tuesday, 15 November, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.05. The USD/CNH currency pair has been making new highs for seven straight months, supported by the divergence of PBOC and Fed policies. Also, the two-year spread between Chinese bond yields and US bond yields is helping to keep prices higher. The FX rate for the pair is currently at 7.0596, indicating mid-strong “Buy” activity. However, the trade war between the US and China is weighing on the USD/CNH. As well, the devaluation of the yuan is impacting USD/CNH.
NetEase Stock Up Momentum With A 9.79% Rise On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with NetEase (NTES) jumping 9.79% to $71.63 on Tuesday while NASDAQ jumped 1.45% to $11,358.41. NetEase’s last close was $65.24, 44.8% below its 52-week high of $118.19. About NetEase. NetEase, Inc. provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and...
Canaan Stock Up Momentum With A 11.9% Rise Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Canaan jumping 11.9% to $3.01 on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ fell 1.12% to $11,196.22, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains, on what was an all-around down trend trading session today. Canaan’s last close...
GBP/EUR Down Momentum With A 3% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 3.42% for the last 21 sessions. At 03:10 EST on Tuesday, 15 November, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.14. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.17% up from its 52-week low and 6.695% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
Ebix Stock Impressive Rise 15% So Far On Tuesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Ebix (NASDAQ: EBIX) jumped by a staggering 15.97% to $26.51 at 14:59 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 0.71% to $11,275.90, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, so far, a somewhat up trend trading session today.
NYSE FANG Up Momentum With A 3% Rise In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 3.7% for the last session’s close. At 10:18 EST on Tuesday, 15 November, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,794.29. About NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 7.35% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $4,466.15 and 3.42% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $4,635.63.
