Redfin Stock Jumps By 27% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) jumped by a staggering 27.69% in 5 sessions from $3.72 at 27.69, to $4.75 at 22:16 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.12% to $11,196.22, following the last session’s downward trend. Redfin’s last close...
USD/CNH Is 1% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 1.84% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:06 EST on Tuesday, 15 November, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.05. The USD/CNH currency pair has been making new highs for seven straight months, supported by the divergence of PBOC and Fed policies. Also, the two-year spread between Chinese bond yields and US bond yields is helping to keep prices higher. The FX rate for the pair is currently at 7.0596, indicating mid-strong “Buy” activity. However, the trade war between the US and China is weighing on the USD/CNH. As well, the devaluation of the yuan is impacting USD/CNH.
TherapeuticsMD Stock Up By 20% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) rose by a staggering 20.97% in 10 sessions from $5.34 at 2022-11-07, to $6.46 at 22:18 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 1.12% to $11,196.22, following the last session’s downward trend. TherapeuticsMD’s...
Everbridge Stock Up Momentum With A 19% Jump In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ: EVBG) rose by a staggering 19.39% in 5 sessions from $27.69 to $33.06 at 15:36 EST on Tuesday, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 1.58% to $11,373.21, following the last session’s downward trend. Everbridge’s last close...
EUR/CHF Is 1% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 1.6% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:06 EST on Tuesday, 15 November, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.98. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 3.638% up from its 52-week low and 7.907% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
PetroChina Stock Falls By 0% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of PetroChina (NYSE: PTR) slid by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 19:40 EST on Monday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is falling 0.81% to $15,228.99, following the last session’s downward trend. PetroChina’s last close...
Copper Futures Jumps By 9% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 9.77% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:53 EST on Tuesday, 15 November, Copper (HG) is $3.82. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 74087, 99.99% below its average volume of 16491825531.91. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Creative Realities And BioCardia On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Monday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Creative Realities, Brooge Energy Limited , and BioSig Technologies. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1...
Ringcentral Stock Went Up By Over 9% As Session Comes To An End On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Ringcentral (NYSE: RNG) jumped 9.29% to $42.22 at 15:08 EST on Tuesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is jumping 0.52% to $15,308.64, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, up until now, a somewhat positive trend exchanging session today.
Platinum Futures Is 12% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 12.84% for the last 21 sessions. At 23:06 EST on Monday, 14 November, Platinum (PL) is $1,029.10. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 845, 99.99% below its average volume of 13084889299.27. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Up Momentum With A 7% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 7.11% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Tuesday, 15 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,113.60. Concerning S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.33% up from its 52-week low and 6.4%...
NetEase Stock Up Momentum With A 9.79% Rise On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with NetEase (NTES) jumping 9.79% to $71.63 on Tuesday while NASDAQ jumped 1.45% to $11,358.41. NetEase’s last close was $65.24, 44.8% below its 52-week high of $118.19. About NetEase. NetEase, Inc. provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and...
GBP/USD Up Momentum With A 3% Rise In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/USD (GBPUSD) has been up by 3.18% for the last 10 sessions. At 21:07 EST on Tuesday, 15 November, GBP/USD (GBPUSD) is $1.19. GBP/USD’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 14.211% up from its 52-week low and 13.783% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/USD’s last...
NASDAQ Composite Is 7% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 7.42% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:20 EST on Tuesday, 15 November, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,468.35. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 899580716, 86.2% below its average volume of 6520206336.43. Regarding NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
Pacific Biosciences Of California Stock Impressive Jump On Tuesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) jumping 10.17% to $11.16 on Tuesday while NASDAQ jumped 1.45% to $11,358.41. Pacific Biosciences of California’s last close was $10.13, 64.04% under its 52-week high of $28.17. About Pacific Biosciences of California. Pacific Biosciences of...
NYSE FANG Up Momentum With A 3% Rise In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 3.7% for the last session’s close. At 10:18 EST on Tuesday, 15 November, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,794.29. About NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 7.35% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $4,466.15 and 3.42% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $4,635.63.
Coffee Futures Down Momentum With A 21% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 21.76% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:53 EST on Tuesday, 15 November, Coffee (KC) is $166.80. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 1049, 94.74% below its average volume of 19950.58. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Redwood Trust, Comp Energetica De Minas Gerais, Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Redwood Trust (RWT), Comp Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG), Air T (AIRTP) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Redwood Trust (RWT) 6.94 4.68% 13.26% 2022-11-05 21:15:07. 2 Comp Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG)...
Less Than Five Hours Before The NASDAQ Open, Niu Technologies Is Up By 6%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Niu Technologies‘s pre-market value is already 6.87% up. Niu Technologies’s last close was $3.35, 87.4% under its 52-week high of $26.59. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Niu Technologies (NIU) rising 4.04% to $3.35. NASDAQ fell...
Canaan Stock Up Momentum With A 11.9% Rise Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Canaan jumping 11.9% to $3.01 on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ fell 1.12% to $11,196.22, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains, on what was an all-around down trend trading session today. Canaan’s last close...
