(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 1.84% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:06 EST on Tuesday, 15 November, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.05. The USD/CNH currency pair has been making new highs for seven straight months, supported by the divergence of PBOC and Fed policies. Also, the two-year spread between Chinese bond yields and US bond yields is helping to keep prices higher. The FX rate for the pair is currently at 7.0596, indicating mid-strong “Buy” activity. However, the trade war between the US and China is weighing on the USD/CNH. As well, the devaluation of the yuan is impacting USD/CNH.

5 HOURS AGO