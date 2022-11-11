ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022-11-11

via.news

Redfin Stock Jumps By 27% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) jumped by a staggering 27.69% in 5 sessions from $3.72 at 27.69, to $4.75 at 22:16 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.12% to $11,196.22, following the last session’s downward trend. Redfin’s last close...
via.news

USD/CNH Is 1% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 1.84% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:06 EST on Tuesday, 15 November, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.05. The USD/CNH currency pair has been making new highs for seven straight months, supported by the divergence of PBOC and Fed policies. Also, the two-year spread between Chinese bond yields and US bond yields is helping to keep prices higher. The FX rate for the pair is currently at 7.0596, indicating mid-strong “Buy” activity. However, the trade war between the US and China is weighing on the USD/CNH. As well, the devaluation of the yuan is impacting USD/CNH.
via.news

TherapeuticsMD Stock Up By 20% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) rose by a staggering 20.97% in 10 sessions from $5.34 at 2022-11-07, to $6.46 at 22:18 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 1.12% to $11,196.22, following the last session’s downward trend. TherapeuticsMD’s...
via.news

Everbridge Stock Up Momentum With A 19% Jump In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ: EVBG) rose by a staggering 19.39% in 5 sessions from $27.69 to $33.06 at 15:36 EST on Tuesday, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 1.58% to $11,373.21, following the last session’s downward trend. Everbridge’s last close...
via.news

EUR/CHF Is 1% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 1.6% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:06 EST on Tuesday, 15 November, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.98. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 3.638% up from its 52-week low and 7.907% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
via.news

PetroChina Stock Falls By 0% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of PetroChina (NYSE: PTR) slid by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 19:40 EST on Monday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is falling 0.81% to $15,228.99, following the last session’s downward trend. PetroChina’s last close...
via.news

Copper Futures Jumps By 9% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 9.77% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:53 EST on Tuesday, 15 November, Copper (HG) is $3.82. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 74087, 99.99% below its average volume of 16491825531.91. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

Platinum Futures Is 12% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 12.84% for the last 21 sessions. At 23:06 EST on Monday, 14 November, Platinum (PL) is $1,029.10. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 845, 99.99% below its average volume of 13084889299.27. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Up Momentum With A 7% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 7.11% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Tuesday, 15 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,113.60. Concerning S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.33% up from its 52-week low and 6.4%...
via.news

NetEase Stock Up Momentum With A 9.79% Rise On Tuesday

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with NetEase (NTES) jumping 9.79% to $71.63 on Tuesday while NASDAQ jumped 1.45% to $11,358.41. NetEase’s last close was $65.24, 44.8% below its 52-week high of $118.19. About NetEase. NetEase, Inc. provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and...
via.news

GBP/USD Up Momentum With A 3% Rise In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – GBP/USD (GBPUSD) has been up by 3.18% for the last 10 sessions. At 21:07 EST on Tuesday, 15 November, GBP/USD (GBPUSD) is $1.19. GBP/USD’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 14.211% up from its 52-week low and 13.783% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/USD’s last...
via.news

NASDAQ Composite Is 7% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 7.42% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:20 EST on Tuesday, 15 November, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,468.35. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 899580716, 86.2% below its average volume of 6520206336.43. Regarding NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
via.news

NYSE FANG Up Momentum With A 3% Rise In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 3.7% for the last session’s close. At 10:18 EST on Tuesday, 15 November, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,794.29. About NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 7.35% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $4,466.15 and 3.42% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $4,635.63.
via.news

Coffee Futures Down Momentum With A 21% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 21.76% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:53 EST on Tuesday, 15 November, Coffee (KC) is $166.80. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 1049, 94.74% below its average volume of 19950.58. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

Less Than Five Hours Before The NASDAQ Open, Niu Technologies Is Up By 6%

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Niu Technologies‘s pre-market value is already 6.87% up. Niu Technologies’s last close was $3.35, 87.4% under its 52-week high of $26.59. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Niu Technologies (NIU) rising 4.04% to $3.35. NASDAQ fell...
via.news

Canaan Stock Up Momentum With A 11.9% Rise Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Canaan jumping 11.9% to $3.01 on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ fell 1.12% to $11,196.22, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains, on what was an all-around down trend trading session today. Canaan’s last close...

