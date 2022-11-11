Read full article on original website
How Flight Centre’s (ASX:FLT) shares are faring post trading update
Today Flight Centre released trading updates from the October 2022 quarter. The company reported a revenue margin of 9.8% year-on-year basis. Flight Centre’s shares were trading 2.880% lower on ASX at 11:12 AM AEDT today. Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (ASX:FLT) on Monday (14 November 2022) announced its latest...
What’s weighing on Nearmap’s (ASX:NEA) shares today?
Nearmap today shared that adverse impact of allegations by EagleView and Pictometry can lead to payment of damages or pause in selling certain products. The company expects to report AU$71 million to AU$76 million of cash balance in financial year 2023. Shares of Nearmap Ltd (ASX:NEA) have been heading south...
How are Adore’s (ASX:ABY) shares faring post AGM update?
Shares of Adore Beauty were trading in the green today (14 November) post AGM update. One share of Adore Beauty was priced at AU$1.725%, up 0.877%. The company generated revenue of AU$200 million during FY22. Australian online cosmetic retailing company Adore Beauty Group Limited’s (ASX:ABY) shares were leaping 0.877% higher...
DarioHealth Corp expected to post a loss of 76 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* DarioHealth Corp is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 14. * The New York City-based company is expected to report a 10.7% increase in revenue to $6.232 million from $5.63 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 5 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for DarioHealth Corp is for a loss of 76 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 6 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for DarioHealth Corp is $14, above its last closing price of $4.08. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.71 -0.71 -0.74 Missed -3.9 Mar. 31 2022 -0.96 -0.96 -0.74 Beat 22.7 Dec. 31 2021 -1.09 -1.06 -1.09 Missed -3.2 Sep. 30 2021 -0.91 -0.94 -1.18 Missed -26.1 Jun. -0.87 -0.85 -0.99 Missed -15.8 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -1.18 -1.04 -0.92 Beat 11.7 Dec. 31 2020 -0.77 -0.81 -1.06 Missed -30.5 Sep. 30 2020 -0.68 -0.68 -0.71 Missed -3.9 This summary was machine generated November 12 at 02:54 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
DarioHealth Corp <DRIO.O>: A loss of 76 cents per share anticipated for third quarter
12 November 2022 02:52 a.m. All figures in US dollars. DarioHealth Corp is expected to show an increase in its third quarter earnings to -76 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from seven analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of $-1.10 to a loss of -67 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes one "Strong Buy", five "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the medical equipment, supplies & distribution peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Seven analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has risen by 0.19 percent from -76 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -67 cents to a low of $-1.10. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the seven analysts providing estimates is $15.39. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a rise in revenue to $6.23 million from $5.63 million in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of -76 cents per share implies a gain of 35.35 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported $-1.18 per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.71 -0.74 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.96 -0.74 Beat Dec. 31 2021 -1.06 -1.09 Missed Sep. 30 2021 -0.94 -1.18 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 12 at 02:52 a.m..
How have these lithium stocks fared in last one year?
The demand and price of lithium have seen a significant rise in recent times. Reliance on China for most of the supply chains for EVs and lithium-ion batteries has resulted in a severe lithium shortage for battery manufacturers. As per The Resources and Energy Quarterly, Lithium is on track to...
Why are Aeris Resources’ (ASX:AIS) shares trading higher?
Aeris’ shares were spotted trading nearly 3% higher on the ASX today. Aeris announced on 10 November that it will receive a working capital adjustment of AU$28.7 million. Shares of materials company Aeris Resources Limited (ASX:AIS) were trading higher today (14 November). At 12.32 PM AEDT, the company's shares...
China regulators order more financing support for property firms -sources
BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese regulators have told financial institutions to extend more support to property developers to shore up the country's struggling real estate sector, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Sunday. A notice to the institutions from the People's Bank of China (PBOC) and the China...
Alameda, FTX executives knew crypto exchange was using customer funds - WSJ
Nov 12 (Reuters) - FTX-affiliated crypto trading firm Alameda Research's Chief Executive Officer Caroline Ellison and senior FTX officials knew that the crypto exchange had lent Alameda its customer funds to help meet liabilities, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday. Reuters reported Friday that FTX founder and former CEO...
WRAPUP 4-Collapsed FTX hit by rogue transactions, analysts saw over $600mln outflows
CEO Ray said FTX is coordinating with law enforcement and regulators to mitigate unauthorized access to assets. Blockchain analytics firms estimated outflows between $473-659 mln. *. FTX had $14.6 bln in assets, only $900 mln were liquid, according to document reviewed by Reuters. *. Sam Bankman-Fried told Reuters he remains...
Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ flat
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a firm start on Monday, extending on sharp gains logged in the prior session as cooler-than-expected inflation in the United States sparked speculation of a pivot in the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening stance. The local share price index futures rose 0.6%, a 46-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 2.8% higher on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was largely unchanged 11,316.680 points in early trade . (Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)
Recent updates from diversified ASX stocks
ANZ provided 146 cents per share as a dividend for FY22. A2M received the US FDA approval to import infant milk formula (IMF) products into the US. BrainChip strengthened its IP portfolio by securing a US patent for ‘an improved spiking neural network’ . The S&P/ASX200 closed sharply...
Australia's ANZ to pay $28 mln to settle consumer credit insurance lawsuit
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group on Monday said it would contribute A$42 million ($28.10 million) to settle a class action lawsuit by law firm Slater & Gordon in 2020 over sale of three consumer credit insurance products. ($1 = 1.4948 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)
BRIEF-KKR Leads Series C Round in Indonesian Digital Trust Provider Privy
* KKR & CO INC - SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS UNDER WHICH KKR WILL PARTICIPATE AS LEAD INVESTOR IN THE $48 MILLION SERIES C FUNDING ROUND OF PRIVY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is...
Emerge (ASX:EM1) to expand into new locations with VAS business’ acquisition
Emerge Gaming has entered into an agreement to purchase VAS business from the Australian Content Management Pty Ltd. The price consideration of the acquisition is AU$650,000. eSport and gaming technology company Emerge Gaming Limited (ASX:EM1) shared via an ASX filing that it will acquire telco value-added service (VAS) business from Australian Content Management Pty Ltd for AU$650,000.
Eviation wins order from NTAS for 20 all-electric Alice aircraft
Northern Territory Air Services (NTAS) signed a letter of intent (LOI) with Eviation Aircraft for 20 all-electric Alice aircraft. Alice will operate NTAS flights ranging from 150 to 250 miles in remote places in Australia. These aircraft will bring down carbon emissions as well as cut down the cost of...
ASX 200 likely to rise; Wall Street ends higher
The Australian share market is poised to begin the week on a strong note. As per the latest SPI futures, the ASX 200 would open 42 points or 0.6% higher on Monday. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones rose 0.1%, the S&P 500 surged 0.9%, and the NASDAQ ended 1.9% higher.
Musk to join G20 summit in Indonesia virtually - CNBC Indonesia
NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Elon Musk will join the G20 summit in Indonesia's Bali virtually rather than in person, an official from the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce told CNBC Indonesia on Saturday. "He is unable to attend because...there are incidents in the United States and he must...
Amazon returns to profitability, but faces major challenges with its e-commerce division￼
During the third quarter, Amazon returned to double-digit sales growth thanks to its advertising business and AWS — but it still faces a tough outlook as the holidays approach. For the three months ended September 30, Amazon’s overall revenue jumped 15% to $127.1 billion in the third quarter, compared...
Walmart’s Flipkart Slows Hiring in Face of Strict Competition
Flipkart, the Walmart-owned Indian eCommerce company, is ending its string of acquisitions and slowing its hiring as it deals with tough competition from Amazon and Reliance. In an interview published Saturday (Nov. 5), CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy told The Financial Times that his company was moving away from the spending spree that saw it spend close to half a billion dollars on a range of different industries.
