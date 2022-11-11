Read full article on original website
Black Panther director Ryan Coogler addresses why Daniel Kaluuya isn't in Wakanda Forever
The director has revealed where W'Kabi is during Black Panther 2
‘Wakanda Forever’ Review: Messy Black Panther Sequel Still Pays Loving Tribute to Chadwick Boseman
The last thing that we see Chadwick Boseman’s King T’Challa do in 2018’s “Black Panther” is appear before the United Nations, where he reveals to the world that his African nation of Wakanda has secretly been a superpower for several thousand years. While the character would go on to appear in some other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies before the actor who played him succumbed to colon cancer in August 2020 — an illness that Boseman had endured with almost Wakandan privacy — T’Challa’s mid-credits declaration has since assumed the haunted urgency of a man’s dying wish. T’Challa’s defining act as the...
Collider
All The Unanswered Questions We Have After 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. There is quite a lot that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the latest from writer-director Ryan Coogler, has achieved. It honors the legacy of Chadwick Boseman who passed away in 2020, sets in motion the Ironheart series, and serves as an entertaining blockbuster. As such, there are a lot of moving pieces as it tries to fulfill its franchise obligations alongside its emotional ones. We’ve been reflecting on the questions that remain about the impact it could have on both the series and this particular story. Thus, we’re going to jump into all the implications the film could have on the road ahead and will be spoiling almost everything.
Is ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
It’s been four years since the first Black Panther movie and Marvel fans are gearing up for the release of the highly anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Following the death of King T’Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman, this movie follows Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje as they band together to protect Wakanda from intervening world powers.
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': Rihanna Shares Behind the Scenes Video for 'Lift Me Up'
Music icon Rihanna shared new behind-the-scenes footage from her latest Black Panther: Wakanda Forever single ‘Lift Me Up.’ In the brief clip, we see her interacting with the crew of the shoot on the beach. She also commended the direction of Autumn Durald Arkapaw, who directed the music video, as the caption read, “an honor getting one of the illest #AutumnDuraldArkapaw from Black Panther directing this music video!! Shout outs to you and your entire team for bringing this visual together for such a special record!”
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Has Historic Premiere in Nigeria — See the Gorgeous Photos
AFRIFF's founder said the Nigerian premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever "symbolizes further bridging of the gaps between the global film industries" Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just made history in Nigeria. The film's Sunday premiere in the African country's largest city, Lagos, marked the first time a Marvel film has held a local premiere, according to Deadline. Attendees at the star-studded event included director/co-writer Ryan Coogler and producer Nate Moore, as well as the film's stars Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Letitia Wright, Michaela Coel and Tenoch Huerta. Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF)...
Ryan Coogler explains his plan for Wakanda Forever if Chadwick Boseman hadn’t died
We’re now less than a week away from the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and the excitement is palpable. Fans of the MCU and the Black Panther franchise can’t wait to see this movie, and Marvel keeps releasing exciting new footage on a regular basis. But we still wonder what kind of a movie Wakanda Forever would have been if Chadwick Boseman hadn’t tragically passed away.
BET
Twitter Has Spoken: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Is ‘Best MCU Movie This Year’
With the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters on Friday (November 11), Phase 4 of The Multiverse Saga officially closes out. It’s also the last MCU film of the year. Perhaps the most emotional element of the sequel film is how it honors Chadwick Boseman who played...
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Producer Explains Storm's Absence in Wakanda
Fans are eagerly waiting to see X-Men in the MCU, while the studio has started leaving trails of mutants already existing in the MCU with Ms. Marvel, Professor Charles Xavier appearing on Doctor Stranger in the Multiverse of Madness, and the announcement of animated X-Men 97 features. The biggest leap...
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Confirms Two MAJOR Marvel Characters Survived The Blip
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever confirmed that two major Marvel characters survived The Blip. *Spoilers ahead for the MCU sequel* Well, the movie actually lets fans know that Nakia and her son survived Thanos wiping away half of the universe. Viewers were shocked that T'Challa had a son that no one knew about. But, it makes sense that the couple might keep their child a secret. You can tell little Toussaint actually survived The Blip because of the fact he looks to be about 5-6 years old. There's no way he could have been born after everyone came back. It's a wild thing to have confined to the margins of this movie. But, it opens up so many possibilities for the future.
Where we left every major 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' character before the sequel
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," premieres in theaters on November 11. Insider has compiled a list of when we last saw all the main characters.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Movie Review: The MCU Goes Diplomatic in Cathartic Chadwick Boseman Send Off
Ryan Coogler's 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' provides a respectful tribute to Chadwick Boseman's memory, crafting a cathartic journey for Wakanda moving forward.
Massive Marvel leak: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s entire plot revealed
This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a plot leak from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. But this time, it’s one of the biggest and most detailed Marvel leaks we’ve seen in a long time. The highly-anticipated film’s premiere is just over a week away. More importantly, critics already saw the movie during the Red Carpet premiere a few weeks ago. Also, we already saw the Wakanda Forever credits scene leak, so it was only a matter of time until the detailed plot got the same treatment.
Marvel would’ve canceled Wakanda Forever before recasting Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther
You don’t have to follow every Black Panther: Wakanda Forever rumor and spoiler to know a significant detail from the sequel’s plot. The story will reveal that Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa has died. As a result, someone else will take on the Black Panther mantle by the movie’s end.
ComicBook
When Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Takes Place in MCU Timeline Revealed
We're just about a week away from the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, so the question that's starting to be asked is when exactly does the Black Panther sequel take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline? One of the big selling points of the MCU is its connectivity; after all, the catchphrase "It's All Connected" was created to show how storylines and characters can continue from one Marvel project to the next. With the introductions of Ironheart and Namor, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's spot in the MCU timeline is of the utmost importance.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Is Officially Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is officially certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. As of the time of writing, the movie sits at an 84% on the Tomatometer. Critics have been mostly positive when it comes to Ryan Coogler's big movie and audiences have been swept away with the emotional journey as well. The weekend rolls on and it will be interesting to see how these numbers change as more and more people get into the theater to see it. There are already 187 reviews from different sources up on their site. Check out the company's post down below!
yr.media
‘Wakanda Forever’: Hearts of Vibranium
For many Black women, STEM is a career path that can be both daunting and intimidating to join. This is mainly due to many Black women in the media not being represented as people who craft, scientists, warriors and leaders. This began to change on Feb. 16, 2018 when the first “Black Panther” film by Marvel Studios was released.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Commands Huge $180M U.S. Opening, $330M Globally
Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is on the prowl. The superhero sequel opened to a huge $180 million at the domestic box office to hunt down the biggest November opening of all time and the second-biggest launch of 2022 so far behind fellow Marvel Studios’ pic Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($187.4 million). And it easily wrested the weekend crown from DC superhero pic Black Adam, now in its fourth weekend.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Box Office Records, Highlights and TakeawaysCamerimage: Picture Shop Colorist Michael Hatzer Honored for His Work on Spielberg's 'West Side Story'Emotional...
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Opens Big at Worldwide Box Office
Surprising few, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is putting up some big numbers at the box office. Through Sunday, the Ryan Coogler picture grossed $330 million across the world in its opening weekend launch, a sum made up of a $180 million domestic haul and an additional $150 million made internationally. Within the United States, the film's $180 million opening set a new record for the biggest opening weekend within the month of November, surpassing The Hunger Games: Catching Fire record ($158 million) set in 2013.
