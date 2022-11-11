ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva County, AL

Former Alabama principal sentenced to ten years after 2021 crash

By Mike Gurspan, Richard Everett
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P0e2K_0j7neroU00

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala ( WDHN )— After hearing testimonies of drinking and spouse abuse in a courtroom, a Geneva County judge has sentenced the former Elba elementary school principal, who pled guilty in September, to 10 years in prison.

Debra Strickland, 39, of Samson was accused of causing a crash on Geneva County Highway 87, near Samson in June 2021. The crash injured four women who were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Athens man facing 20 counts of theft, breaking into vehicles

The victims of the crash testified virtually from their homes in Kentucky, where they described their significant injuries from the accident and said they do not want Strickland to get probation or an alternative sentence.

Strickland’s two daughters testified on behalf of the defense. Both stated Strickland’s husband would mentally and physically abuse her every day, which caused her to start drinking.

According to Alabama State Trooper Pate Nelson, after the crash, he found an open bottle of alcohol in the front passenger seat of Strickland’s car. She fled the scene of the accident but was found later off Highway 87, North of Samson.

Strickland says she had been drinking the day of the accident and her husband was once again violent towards her. She says she knew not to drink and drive, but she couldn’t find anyone to drive her.

2 teens killed in overnight wreck in Grant, authorities confirm

One of the daughters said Strickland was unable to get a protection order from her abuser. She also requested a wellness check be performed for Strickland on the day of the accident.

In September, Strickland, 39, of Samson plead guilty to one count of assault in the second degree and one count of assault in the third degree.

After the accident, Strickland lost her position and teaching license.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WEAR

Police: Arrest made in Alabama Peanut Festival Parade fatal shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. -- The Dothan Police Department arrested an 18-year-old who fatally shot one person and injured another during the National Peanut Festival Parade in Dothan Alabama. Mekhi Nasir Lawton, 18, of Dothan, is charged with one count of murder and one count of first degree assault. Dothan police say...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Prank call leads to major police response, possible charges

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– Dothan police are investigating a possible case of “swatting,” after a prank call sent more than a dozen officers rushing to a north Dothan house Sunday evening. The call came in to the Dothan Police Department claiming a man had shot his mother in...
DOTHAN, AL
WMBB

Panama City woman dead in fatal Jackson County crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 46-year-old Panama City woman is dead after a fatal vehicle crash in Jackson County Saturday afternoon. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, her vehicle was traveling northbound on County Road 167 approaching State Road 276. A second vehicle was traveling eastbound on State Road 276. The first vehicle then […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

NEW VIDEO: Deadly Dothan parade shooting, 1 dead, police search for 2

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)- Police have confirmed that one is dead and two are wanted for questioning following a deadly shooting at the Peanut Festival Parade in Dothan. According to a DPD press release, Garyoun Tyrone Fluellen, 22, of Dothan, was shot in the torso during a fight. Fluellen was taken...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Third arrest made in Jackson County kidnapping, JCSO

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— A third arrest has been made in the case of a weekend kidnapping in Jackson County, per the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, after an investigation, Destiny Star Lewis was arrested on November 9. Lewis has been...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WMBB

Dothan police adding extra security at National Peanut Festival

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– After the deadly shooting during the National Peanut Festival Parade, Dothan Police are increasing security during the last full night of the festival. The police do not believe the shooting is connected with the National Peanut Festival saying: We have no reason to believe that this incident is any way connected to […]
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Coley McCraney hopes for jail release

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Suspected killer Coley McCraney hopes for jail release as he awaits trial on charges that he brutally shot two Dothan teens. Several witnesses testified on Thursday that McCraney is of good character, dependable, and would not abscond if released. His attorneys portray him as a hard-working...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Former Elba principal receives 10 years despite spousal abuse claims

You can’t have the National Peanut Festival without the food, and one local chef knows this from personal experience. After further investigation, Destiny Star Lewis was believed to be involved with the kidnapping. Murder suspect Coley McCraney seeks bond release from jail. Updated: 4 hours ago. News 4's Ken...
ELBA, AL
oppnewsonline.com

OPD seeking public’s help in early morning shooting

According to Opp Police Chief Kevin Chance, On November 13 around 12:03 a.m. the Opp Police Department received a call of shots being fired on MLK Drive. Officers arrived on scene shortly after and located several individuals running across the roadway near Cannon Drive. Officers got out with the individuals and discovered that an adult female had been shot. Officers also located the victim’s vehicle parked off the roadway with bullet holes in the vehicle.
OPP, AL
wdhn.com

Victim identified in deadly Dothan shooting

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– The person found lying dead in the roadway from a fatal gunshot wound has been identified. Police have identified the victim as Samuel Jeffrey Gray, 36, Dothan. Police continue to look for possible suspects involved in the shooting. Around 5:30 p.m., Dothan Police responded to a...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

DPD: Shooting in Dothan leaves one man dead

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A person was found deceased lying in the roadway from a fatal gunshot wound. Around 5:30 p.m., Dothan Police responded to a firearm assault on Miles Lane. When they arrived they found a male victim with a gunshot wound that left him deceased in the road.
DOTHAN, AL
WHNT News 19

Remembering Alabama’s Jeff Cook

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Country music has lost a legend. Jeff Cook, a founding member of the country music group Alabama, died peacefully at his Destin, Florida home November 7th.  Family and close friends were by his side. Jeff was 73. Jeff’s musical journey began when he 13, playing lead guitar and keyboards in bands. He […]
DESTIN, FL
holmescounty.news

Community mourns elderly couple lost in apparent murder-suicide

Holmes County residents have been in shock to learn that an elderly couple beloved throughout the community perished in an apparent murder-suicide. Holmes County Sheriff John Tate said what occurred was obvious based on the way Buford and Sue Williams were discovered in their home on Highway 179 late Monday morning.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Devastating Dothan fire ruled an accident

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A fire that caused major damage to a Dothan home Wednesday evening has been officially ruled an accident. According to Deputy Fire Chief Chris Etheredge, the fire has been ruled accidental due to an electrical issue. There was significant damage throughout the home. Around 5:00...
DOTHAN, AL
WMBB

Lynn Haven home engulfed in flames

UPDATE: This story was updated with information about how to donate to the family that was affected by the fire at 9:20 p.m. LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A fire broke out in the College Point Estates area of Lynn Haven late Sunday morning. Witnesses said they saw what they believed to be clouds moving […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
wdhn.com

Victim identified from deadly late-night crash

COTTONWOOD, Ala. (WDHN) —On Wednesday night around 9 p.m. a single-vehicle accident killed one on Gin road. Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd confirmed the victim as Craig Burk, 53, of Cottonwood. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Burk, who was not wearing a seatbelt, failed to stop at a...
COTTONWOOD, AL
WKRG News 5

6 booked for drug charges in Fort Walton Beach: Okaloosa Co. deputies

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested six people for drug charges on Oct. 28 after a search warrant at Chesapeake Ridge. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the Special Investigations Section executed the search warrant. Listed on the press release: 45-year-old James Banks III: Charged with trafficking Fentanyl, […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

45K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy