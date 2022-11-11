(Spirit Lake)--The Dickinson County Attorney was arrested last week for allegedly showing up at the courthouse drunk. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says 39-year-old Amy Zenor was arrested on Thursday after authorities were notified of a person who was believed to be intoxicated that was in the courthouse. Zenor was charged with public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor.

DICKINSON COUNTY, IA ・ 9 HOURS AGO