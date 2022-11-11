Read full article on original website
kilrradio.com
ELC Students Honor Veterans
(Estherville)--Students in the Estherville Lincoln Central School District honored veterans last week with a couple of special events. ELC Superintendent Tara Paul says one of them was a video. Paul says four different grades participated in the video which can be viewed on the District’s Facebook page. She says...
Discovery House in Spirit Lake Adds Beds, New Programs
(Spirit Lake)--Some major changes have been made at Discovery House, a facility in Spirit Lake that serves those suffering from addiction. Jessica Arendt became director of Discovery House a little over a year ago and says they’ve expanded the number of beds available. Arendt says a new program allows...
City of Milford Hires New Police Chief
(Milford)--The city of Milford has a new Police Chief. The Milford City Council Monday evening voted to hire Shilo Brevik to the position. Brevik was one of three finalists that were narrowed down following a series of interviews by city officials, school representatives and community members. Brevik has an extensive...
Chocolate Walk, Parade of Lights Kick Off Holliday Season in Estherville
(Estherville)—The annual Chocolate Walk and Parade of Lights sponsored by the Estherville Area Chamber of Commerce will be held this Thursday evening. Chamber Executive Director Lexie Ruter says it’s a great way to kick-off the Holiday season. Ruter says the Chocolate Walk will begin at 4 p.m. Ruter...
City of Estherville Reopens Tree Dump
(Estherville)--Due to Monday’s snowfall, the city of Estherville has re-opened its tree dump. City officials say the snow has decreased the risk of additional fires at the site, but add weather conditions will determine how long the tree dump will remain open. City officials say they continue to work...
Man Last Known to be Living in Jackson Wanted in Chicago Homicide Case
(Jackson, MN)--The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Chicago whose last known address was in Jackson. A warrant has been issued for 26-year-old Rodnee Miller in connection with a shooting last month that left a...
Dickinson County Attorney Charged for Allegedly Showing Up Drunk at Courthouse
(Spirit Lake)--The Dickinson County Attorney was arrested last week for allegedly showing up at the courthouse drunk. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says 39-year-old Amy Zenor was arrested on Thursday after authorities were notified of a person who was believed to be intoxicated that was in the courthouse. Zenor was charged with public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor.
First Snowfall of the Season Causing Hazardous Driving Conditions
(Estherville)--The first snowfall of the season is creating some hazardous driving conditions. Estherville Police Chief Brent Shatto says officers responded to at least four accidents this morning caused by slippery road conditions. Shatto says Half Mile Hill was closed for about 15 to 30 minutes after 8 to 12 cars...
