Fundraiser Dec. 10: Rolling For Recovery Strategic Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Training Program Helps Veterans, Scholarships Offered

edglentoday.com
More Than 300 Local Vendors Attract Capacity Crowd At Tiger Band Art & Craft Fair
EDWARDSVILLE - The annual Edwardsville Band Boosters, Tiger Band Art & Craft Fair featured handcrafted items from more than 300 local vendors and was packed through the day on Saturday at EHS. EHS Band Director Ryan Lipscomb said the art and craft fair celebrated its 30th anniversary on Saturday. “This...
edglentoday.com
SIU SDM Provides Over $45,000 in Free Dental Care to Veterans
EDWARDSVILLE -The Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine (SIU SDM) provided free dental care to 85 deserving veterans during the fifth annual Veteran’s Care Day on Thursday, Nov. 10. SIU SDM provided more than $45,000 worth of free dental treatment during the event, including cleanings, x-rays, fillings, and extractions.
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville Veterans Day Parade Offered Strong Support To Those Who Served Their Country
EDWARDSVILLE - The Veterans Day Parade on Friday night in Downtown Edwardsville endured cold weather but was well attended with a significant amount of participation. Wes Sterling, of the Edwardsville American Legion, said this was the biggest parade for Veterans Day in quite some time with five bands, Jeeps, floats, and an abundance of community members involved.
feastmagazine.com
Donut Drive-In delivers understated decadence
Husband-and-wife-duo Kevin and Erin McKernan became the new owners of the classic Donut Drive-In near Lindenwood Park and St. Louis Hills in March 2020. This 600-square-foot building has been home to freshly fried doughnuts since 1953, and Kevin and Erin want to keep the tradition alive. Kevin, a high school theater teacher, and Erin, who has a background in marketing, both juggle family and careers while keeping doughnuts slinging at Donut Drive-In. “The people that go there and work late and have everything ready in the morning are the real superstars of the place,” Kevin says, referring to Petrit Beka (head baker and night manager), Sharon Buchholz (doughnut finisher) and Tanya Thee (day manager), who have all worked there for decades. We talked to Kevin about the St. Louis icon and his favorite doughnuts.
This St. Louis area pastry shop named ‘best’ in the state, Yelp says
Yelp recently released its updated “Best pastries in every state and province” list, praising Kirkwood's Nathaniel Reid Bakery as the eatery with the best pastries in the Show-Me State.
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville Alderman Elizabeth Grant Participates In Civic Leader Event With U.S. Air Force
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Alderman Elizabeth Grant was among area leaders who took a cross-country flight as part of a demonstration of the essential partnership between communities and U.S. military installations such as Scott Air Force Base. Grant was among regional officials who flew aboard a military aircraft from Scott Air...
Missouri Middle school students got sick after eating marijuana edibles shared by other students: police
"You don't know what the reaction of someone else is going to be when you offer them anything, let alone an infused edible," Robyn Clarke told KMOV.
KMOV
Vehicle thefts nearly triples in parts of St. Louis region, contributing to higher insurances rates
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Vehicle thefts in the St. Louis metro have significantly increased in parts of the region. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, in October 2021, officers investigated 333 vehicle thefts compared to 912 in October 2022. In unincorporated St. Louis County, the police department...
edglentoday.com
Trinity to Host Annual Christmas Ugly Sweater 5K For Charity
EDWARDSVILLE − Trinity Lutheran Ministries in Edwardsville will be hosting its seventh annual CHRISTmas Ugly Sweater 5K on Saturday, December 10, with proceeds continuing to benefit local charities. Join the Edwardsville community for this family-friendly race! The race will continue to feature a wonderland race course filled with Christmas...
Drawing for $589,000 tonight at Waterloo’s Queen of Hearts
Tonight is Waterloo's Queen of Hearts drawing for the $589,000 jackpot.
LIST: 5 must-know St. Louis slang terms
Several areas throughout the world have their fair share of local speech, and St. Louis is infamous for its citywide colloquialisms.
Botanica Has Closed in Wildwood
The restaurant, from the owners of Six Mile Bridge Beer, served its last guests this past Sunday
Roughly 200 state retirees awaiting transplants brace for loss of Barnes Transplant Center
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A go-to transplant center in St. Louis may be added to the list of facilities and doctors that won’t accept the new state-sponsored Aetna health plan for retired state workers in January. WCIA 3 has learned of at least a few retirees in need of the time-sensitive, life-saving procedure who were […]
How two developers are bringing urban to one of St. Louis' biggest suburbs
ST. LOUIS — Developers are working with the city of Chesterfield on what they see as an unprecedented opportunity to rebuild part of the city into a dense, mixed-use downtown unlike anything else in the St. Louis suburbs. Editor's note: The above video is from previous coverage of the...
Map: The 17 St. Louis area lakes stocked with fish
ST. LOUIS – There are plenty of lakes stocked with fish in Missouri. The St. Louis and Kansas City areas have 30 urban city lakes stocked by the Missouri Department of Conservation. Channel catfish are stocked April through September, and trout are stocked at selected lakes during the winter.
advantagenews.com
Scooter’s Coffee continues expansion
The national chain Scooter’s Coffee continues to expand in the Metro East. The newest location opened on Friday in Bethalto at the corner of Prairie Street and Highway 140. Plans for the store began taking shape around a year ago and the store opened last week with a ribbon cutting on Friday afternoon.
Scratcher ticket worth $50,000 sold in St. Louis
St. Louis – One Missourian is $50,000 richer after a spur-of-the moment decision to buy a scratch-off ticket. The “Millionaire Blowout” ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven on Union Road in St. Louis. The player told the Missouri Lottery that he didn’t realize how much he had...
edglentoday.com
Jacob “Jake” Carlyle Edwards
Jacob “Jake” Carlyle Edwards, 79, died at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at his residence. He was born June 17, 1943, in Alton the son of the late Ivan Thomas “Tom” and Margaret L. (Critcher) Edwards. Jacob served in the United States Marine Corps for 3 years and retired after 33 years as an engineer for Norfolk and Southern Railroad.
Time Travel to a St. Louis Burger Place, Same as it Was in 1957
For many people, there are few things in life more satisfying than a good burger. If you are of the opinion that they "don't make them like they used to", you can time travel to a burger place in St. Louis that truly hasn't changed since they started way back in 1957.
scctd.org
St. Clair County MetroLink Extension Shiloh-Scott to MidAmerica St. Louis Airport Facilities – Double Track
All bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at that time. The sealed bids must be delivered to and received by the St. Clair County Transit District before the bid deadline. Bids received after the bid deadline will be returned unopened. A pre-bid meeting will be held at 10:00...
