Brandon Lee Hall
Brandon Lee Hall, 38, Nappanee, died at 12:23 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at his residence in Nappanee. He was born June 20, 1984. Surviving are his parents, Brien and Kathy Hall, Nappanee; sister, Breann (Trevor) Holmes, Goshen; and paternal grandmother, Barbara Hall, Dade City, Fla. Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral...
Patricia Darlene Ramer
Patricia Darlene Ramer, 68, Argos, died at 8:26 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at her residence in Argos. She was born Sept. 15, 1954. She married Paul Ramer on Nov. 19, 1971; he survives in Argos. She is also survived by five children, Rachel (Marvin) Shaum, Sterling, Mich., Philip (Tosha)...
John R. Morningstar
John R. Morningstar, 77, Wabash, died at 12:18 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Wellbrooke of Wabash. He married Marcia Ann Martin on June 19, 1971; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his daughter, Jodi (Rich) Getz, Wabash; daughter-in-law, Leslie Morningstar, Wabash; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Gary (Joan) Morningstar, Kissimmee, Fla.; and sister, Rebecca (Joseph) Wise, Tiffin.
Mary L. Anglemyer
Mary L. Anglemyer, 96, Nappanee, died at 11:40 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Wakarusa. She was born Feb. 21, 1926. On July 15, 1944, she married Keith E. Anglemyer; he preceded her in death. Surviving is a daughter, Judy Pfeiffer, Nappanee; a son, Lyle (Carrie)...
Karissa Lyn Sellers — UPDATED
Karissa Lyn Sellers, 49, Warsaw, died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, with her family by her side. Karissa was born Aug. 29, 1973, in Kendallville, to Gregory and Lois (Divine) Wicker. In 1992, she graduated from Branch County Christian High School. On June 21, 2005, she married her husband of 17 years, Martin Sellers. Karissa was previously employed at QC Keystone, working in quality control.
Carol Swartz — PENDING
Carol Swartz, 57, Syracuse, formerly of Carmel, died Nov. 14, 2022, in her residence on Wawasee Lake. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Syracuse.
James Allen Dawson
James Allen Dawson, 60, Bourbon, died at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at his residence in Bourbon. He was born April 23, 1962. He married Debra (Tillotson) Dawson; she survives in Bourbon. Surviving are his sons, James Dawson II, Bourbon and Jeremy (Alysia) Dawson, Nappanee; six grandchildren; and siblings,...
Maxine Herbert
Maxine Herbert, 84, North Manchester, died Nov. 14, 2022, at Peabody Healthcare Center, North Manchester. She was born Aug. 29, 1938. On Jan. 13, 1996, Maxine married Logan A. Herbert; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, David Fisher, North Manchester; daughters, Dianna “Joy” (Dan) Hoffman,...
Alvin D. Elmore
Alvin D. Elmore, 69, Plymouth, died at 11:45 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at his residence in Plymouth. Alvin was born May 17, 1953. Alvin married Valerie Lantzer on Oct. 17, 1970, and she preceded him in death. Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Glinda Isley — PENDING
Glinda Isley, 71, Warsaw, died Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Mason Health Care & Rehab, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Warsaw.
Harold Lee Galloway — UPDATED
Harold L. Galloway, 80, rural North Webster, died unexpectedly Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, as the result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle collision. Born Aug. 18, 1942, in Tunker, Whitley County, Harold was the son of Earl Galloway and Evaline (Dimmick) (Galloway) Cook. He was a 1960 graduate of Cromwell High School and spent more than 35 years working with R.R. Donnelly and Sons as a press operator. After retirement, he fixed and refurbished lawn tractors from his home shop; he truly enjoyed his retirement gig and often discounted or traded for his work to help those in need.
Lillian ‘Peggy’ Severns
Lillian “Peggy” Severns, 79, rural Mentone, died surrounded by family at 8:12 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at her residence in Mentone. Peggy was born Sept. 1, 1943, in Goshen, to the late Dale and Mary Louise Shupert. After her mother’s death, she was raised by Clyde and Lillian Bowen. She married on Feb. 20, 1961, in Warsaw, to Ronald Edward Severns; he survives.
Burton L. Showalter
Burton L. Showalter, 78, Goshen, died Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at The Maples, Waterford Crossing Health Campus, Goshen. He was born Jan. 23, 1944. On June 4, 1967, he married Sherry M. Ganger; she preceded him in death. Survivors include a son, Craig (Regina) Showalter, Goshen; two daughters, Tracy Showalter...
Michael C. Brown
Michael C. Brown, 49, Rochester, died at 9:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at his residence in Rochester. He was born Jan. 19, 1973. On Oct. 22, 2000, he married Amy Fritz, and she survives in Rochester. He is also survived by his daughters, Alyssa Brown, Rochester, Emma Brown, Rochester,...
Patricia A. Kuhn — PENDING
Patricia Kuhn, 77, died Nov. 14, 2022, in her residence. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of North Webster.
Elverta F. Moore
Elverta F. Moore, 103, died Nov. 12, 2022, at Life Care Center of Rochester. She was born Aug. 26, 1919. On Aug. 25, 1940, Elverta married John D. Moore; he preceded her in death. She is survived by two daughters, Betty Charlene Ward, Argos and Treva Louise (Roger) Murphy, Plymouth;...
Evelyn Jeanne Pfeifer — UPDATED
Evelyn Jeanne Pfeifer, 99, Winona Lake, died peacefully surrounded by her family, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at home in Winona Lake. She was born Aug. 27, 1923, in Morrow County, Ohio, to Anna Hazel (Galleher) Addlesperger and Fred William Addlesperger. On July 18, 1946, she married Harold Edward Pfeifer, and they were blessed with three children.
Dean Swope — UPDATED
Dean Swope, 88, Warsaw, died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at his rural home in Warsaw with his family by his side. Born Jan. 31, 1934, in South Bend, Dean was the son of Horace B. and Velma R. Swope. On May 26, 1955, Dean married the love of his life, Cleda Lawhorn. They first met when Dean was folding newspapers near her home in preparation for his delivery route, and they had been inseparable for 72 years.
Nancy Schaefer Drake
The Reverend Nancy Schaefer Drake, 76, a devoted wife, loving mom and grandmother, died Nov. 11, 2022. Generous, strong, caring, supportive and encouraging, her extraordinary life began Jan. 18, 1946, in Columbus, when she was born to Karl and Leona Schaefer. Growing up, Nancy developed two passions that followed her the rest of her life: swimming and the church. As a young child, she developed a special bond with her sister Jane (Schaefer) Pendleton that continued her entire life. Nancy attended Indiana University and later became the first female officer at Indiana National Bank. After agreeing to go on a blind date, Nancy met Tom Drake, who she married Nov. 28, 1970, and thus began a loving partnership for over 50 years. Although she was quickly climbing the corporate ladder, Nancy ended her professional career when her daughter Megan was born in 1972. They moved to Warsaw in 1973, where son Scott was born in 1975. By this time, Nancy had established herself as a “super mom” and was known throughout the neighborhood for her special desserts, sense of humor and youthful spirit. Her house was the go-to place for after-school snacks and fun. She would sip coffee from a mug, saying “Youth is wasted on the young,” before joining all the kids in bike rides, scavenger hunts and three-legged races. When not playing with her children, Nancy could be found early in the morning swimming at the YMCA, playing tennis, hosting parties and bridge groups and volunteering throughout Warsaw.
Eduardo Ramirez
Eduardo Ramirez, 30, Ligonier, died Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at IU Methodist Hospital, Indianapolis. He was born Oct. 13, 1992. He is survived by his parents, Federico Ramirez Imelda (Pizana) Ramirez, Ligonier; a sister, Karina Ramirez, Ligonier, grandmother, Socorro Barrientos, Goshen; and Manuael Pizana. Ligonier. Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier, is...
