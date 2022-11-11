The Reverend Nancy Schaefer Drake, 76, a devoted wife, loving mom and grandmother, died Nov. 11, 2022. Generous, strong, caring, supportive and encouraging, her extraordinary life began Jan. 18, 1946, in Columbus, when she was born to Karl and Leona Schaefer. Growing up, Nancy developed two passions that followed her the rest of her life: swimming and the church. As a young child, she developed a special bond with her sister Jane (Schaefer) Pendleton that continued her entire life. Nancy attended Indiana University and later became the first female officer at Indiana National Bank. After agreeing to go on a blind date, Nancy met Tom Drake, who she married Nov. 28, 1970, and thus began a loving partnership for over 50 years. Although she was quickly climbing the corporate ladder, Nancy ended her professional career when her daughter Megan was born in 1972. They moved to Warsaw in 1973, where son Scott was born in 1975. By this time, Nancy had established herself as a “super mom” and was known throughout the neighborhood for her special desserts, sense of humor and youthful spirit. Her house was the go-to place for after-school snacks and fun. She would sip coffee from a mug, saying “Youth is wasted on the young,” before joining all the kids in bike rides, scavenger hunts and three-legged races. When not playing with her children, Nancy could be found early in the morning swimming at the YMCA, playing tennis, hosting parties and bridge groups and volunteering throughout Warsaw.

