Collegeville, MN

gojohnnies.com

SJU’s Michel & Yaggie Earn MIAC Weekly Honors

COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – Saint John's University senior forward Nick Michel (Waconia, Minn./Holy Family Catholic) and sophomore linebacker Cooper Yaggie (Breckenridge, Minn.) earned MIAC Athlete of the Week honors for their respective sports on Monday, Nov. 14. Michel was named the MIAC Men's Hockey Offensive Player of the Week, while...
Defense Leads No. 5 SJU to Fourth-Straight MIAC Title

COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – Although their focus has been fastened on the task in front of them each week, Saint John's University senior cornerback Cayden Saxon (Minnetonka, Minn./Hopkins) admits a potential rematch with Bethel has been looming in a corner of the Johnnies' minds for almost two months now. That...
