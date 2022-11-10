WICHITA, Kan. -- Wichita State's three-match winning streak was snapped on Sunday afternoon at Charles Koch Arena, as #23 Houston bested the Shockers 25-11, 25-22, 25-20. The Shockers (14-12, 9-6) fell into a quick hole early in the first set and never recovered. Houston (25-2, 16-0) surged to a 13-6 lead out out of the blocks, forcing a Wichita State timeout. The Cougars struck for eight of nine points in the middle stages of the set, and the Shockers would get no closer than seven the rest of the way. Five different Cougars had multiple kills as Houston hit .519 for the set.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO