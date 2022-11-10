Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
goshockers.com
#23 Houston Defeats Shockers
WICHITA, Kan. -- Wichita State's three-match winning streak was snapped on Sunday afternoon at Charles Koch Arena, as #23 Houston bested the Shockers 25-11, 25-22, 25-20. The Shockers (14-12, 9-6) fell into a quick hole early in the first set and never recovered. Houston (25-2, 16-0) surged to a 13-6 lead out out of the blocks, forcing a Wichita State timeout. The Cougars struck for eight of nine points in the middle stages of the set, and the Shockers would get no closer than seven the rest of the way. Five different Cougars had multiple kills as Houston hit .519 for the set.
goshockers.com
Rege Klitzke to Retire From Wichita State
WICHITA, Kan. – Longtime Wichita State Athletics administrator Rege Klitzke will retire on January 7, 2023, Wichita State Director of Athletics Kevin Saal announced on November 14. He has worked at Wichita State for 23 years as the Senior Associate Athletic Director for Business Operations. "It has been an...
Comments / 0