Florida State

SARAYA ON GETTNG CLEARED TO WRESTLE, NEW AEW MERCH AND MORE

CJ Perry (Lana from WWE) Talks Wrestling, Surreal Life, Bruce Willis and More.
CANADIAN WRESTLING THROUGHOUT THE AGES

When you think of major wrestling promotions, it probably won’t be very long until you start to think about the Canadian influence on sports entertainment. Whether you watch WWE, AEW and Impact religiously, or you tune in once a year for Wrestlemania and check https://legalbetcanada.com/ for the occasional wrestling bet, that influence is always there. Although Canadian promotions have tended to be influential indie companies, the wrestlers, venues and matches in the major promotions wouldn’t be what they are today without that Canadian element.
UPDATED WWE NXT LINEUP FOR THIS TUESDAY

Scheduled for Tuesday's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre. **Contract Signing: WWE NXT North American Champion Wes Lee vs. Carmelo Hayes. *JD McDonagh vs. Apollo Crews. *Tatum Paxley vs. Indi Hartwell.
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW

Scheduled for tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, emanating from Louisville, Kentucky at the KFC Yum! Center:. *WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor. Locally advertised is WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WWE NXT PREVIEW

Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre. **Contract Signing overseen by Booker T: WWE NXT North American Champion Wes Lee vs. Carmelo Hayes. *JD McDonagh vs. Apollo Crews. *Tatum...
11/12 WWE NXT RESULTS FROM ORLANDO

The hosts for the show were Kelly Kincaid and Sudu Shah. Match 1) Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, and Thea Hail defeated Xyon Quinn, Bronco Nima, and Valerie Loureda (with Lucien Price). Grayson Waller came out for a promo. He jokingly called for tribute and respect to both the 24/7 title...
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH ADDED TO RAW

WWE has announced tonight's match with WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor will now be a championship match. *MizTV - The Miz "will apologize" to Dexter Lumis.
UPDATED WWE SURVIVOR SERIES 2022 LINEUP

Following Monday Night Raw, the updated lineup for the 11/26 WWE Survivor Series 2022 event in Boston, MA features:. *Wargames: Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss & Asuka & Mia Yim a competitors to be announced vs. Bayley & Nikki Cross & Dakota Kai & IYO SKY & Rhea Ripley. *Men's...
BOSTON, MA
IMPACT WRESTLING OVER DRIVE UPDATE, FIRST LOOK AT NEW IMPACT ACTION FIGURES, FOLEY RAISING MONEY FOR JOE DOERING AND MORE IMPACT NEWS

Impact Wrestling released the latest edition of Outside the Ropes with Tag Team Champions Heath Miller and Rhino:. As we reported several weeks ago in the Elite section, Delirious is expected back this weekend in Louisville, Kentucky. We are told there are currently three more matches set to be added...
KENTUCKY STATE
NEW NWA CHAMPION TYRUS COMMENTS ON TITLE WIN & FAN CRITICISM AND MORE NWA NOTES

Tyrus, who won the NWA Championship at the Hard Times 3 PPV over the weekend, took to Twitter to comment on his win and criticism online about the victory:. We are told the Hard Times PPV drew in the 600-700 range in Louisiana on crossover Saturday. The Wildkat Wrestling crossover Revolution Rumble event on Sunday drew about the same.
TENNESSEE STATE
CHANGE TO TONIGHT'S RAW LINEUP

WWE has now changed a match that was originally announced for tonight's Raw. It was originally announced that Elias would team with Riddle against Alpha Academy. Instead, it will be Matt Riddle versus Chad Gable.
WWE HITS MADISON FOR FIRST TIME IN THREE YEARS TONIGHT, USOS AND MORE

WWE will run their first live event in Madison, Wisconsin at the Alliant Energy Center in three years tonight, with Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross with Scarlett advertised on top in a Madison Street Fight plus The Usos & Solo Sikoa with Sami Zayn vs. The New Day & Braun Strowman, WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, Drew McIntyre, WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Matt Riddle, plus Rhea Ripley, AJ Styles, Austin Theory, and Sheamus announced.
MADISON, WI
THE HORRIBLE DANIELSON CHAIR SHOT, WHAT IS BRIE THINKING, LOGAN PAUL IN WWE AND MORE

You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Will Logan Paul become a regular talent or just stay as a special attraction?. He will be a special attraction. The guy has so much going on he won't commit to WWE full time, and I wouldn't either if I were him. If he did? He would be a top guy, no doubt in my mind. He has been fantastic, for sure.
Pro Wrestling Insider

RICKY STEAMBOAT RETURN EVENT TO STREAM LIVE ON FITE

Steve Perkins' Big Time Wrestling event featuring Former NWA World Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat's return match on Sunday 11/27 in Raleigh, NC at the Dorton Arena will be streaming live on FITE.TV. In the main event, Steamboat teams with FTR vs. Jay LethaI (as Black Machismo)...
RALEIGH, NC
MLW INSIDER DEBUTS TOMORROW, MLW FUSION LINEUP

MLW will debut their MLW Insider series tomorrow, hosted by Alicia Atout on YouTube. The promotion returns to the 2300 Arena on 1/7/23. Scheduled for Thursday's edition of MLW Fusion, streaming on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Kayne vs. Davey Richards. *Karrion Kross vs. Matt Cross.

