Owatonna, MN

Community members participate in 'upstander' training

By By EMILY KAHNKE
Owatonna People's Press
Owatonna People's Press
 4 days ago

Dozens of community members of all ages gathered Thursday evening in the commons area of the Owatonna Middle School to participate in the “Bystander to Upstander” event put on the the Alliance for Greater Equity (AGE) in partnership with the Rochester Diversity Council.

The interactive training event consisted of discussions around biases, recognizing microaggressions and putting tools into practice on what to do when faced with an uncomfortable situation.

Director of EquityLogic and Communications for the Diversity Council Kylie Bartz, along with Operations Manager Stefanie Meunier, spoke to the group about differences between being a bystander and being an upstander.

“At some point in our lives, we’ve probably all been a bystander,” Meunier said. “But what we’re going to do today is talk about tools and tactics you can use in certain situations to disrupt a bias incident and start a dialogue to hopefully prevent that in the future.”

The pair asked guests to consider where they stand on a scale on how comfortable they are in their knowledge of the core terms and said that by the end of the program, they hope that people will have moved themselves up on the scale.

“Biases determine our actions,” Bartz said. “A lot of times our unconscious biases come out in our ‘first thoughts’ and that is why it is important to not act on those thoughts and take a moment to take our second thought and use that as our action.”

She said it is important to act in all situations of biases including racism, sexism, ageism and so fourth. Bartz stressed the first thing to do when encountering a situation is to pause and evaluate the situation to ensure taking the next step will also keep everyone safe.

“We never want you to put yourself in harms way, so once you establish that you will be safe, the second step is to act,” she said. “You want to address the behavior, not the person. Question their intent, be visible and disrupt the behavior. Finally, you want to repair the rift by bringing the target back to a sense of belonging.”

To get things started, Bartz and Meunier asked the room to gather in small groups and assign one member to speak, listen and observe. For the activity one person in the group would take a minute to talk about a recent minor inconvenience, while another simply listened and didn’t speak, and the third would simply observe the interaction between the two.

After the exercise was over, many of the speakers reported that the experience to simply be able to talk uninterrupted was refreshing, while some of the listeners said it was good to just listen and not feel pressured to help or offer advice. Others said it was difficult for them to not interrupt with words of affirmation or their own thoughts or feelings on the situation.

To close out the program, the groups were asked to take a look at different scenarios involving a bias incident and discuss how they would carry out the three steps of “Pause, Act and Repair.”

Some in attendance shared personal stories about a similar instance they personally experienced, while others had passionate responses to the incidents.

Overall, the participants said they found the training to be incredibly useful in increasing their confidence to stand up when they witness a bias incident.

Joel Stauffer, lead pastor at NewLife Community Church, said he was happy he attended and he felt what the training consisted of was informative and respectful.

“I think this was good to give people an idea of several different ways you can handle these situations,” he said. “I think a lot of the time what stops us from being an upstander is not knowing what to say or what to do. So I think this definitely gave us the tools to stand up and do the right thing.”

