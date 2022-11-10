You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Will Logan Paul become a regular talent or just stay as a special attraction?. He will be a special attraction. The guy has so much going on he won’t commit to WWE full time, and I wouldn’t either if I were him. If he did? He would be a top guy, no doubt in my mind. He has been fantastic, for sure.

1 DAY AGO