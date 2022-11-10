Read full article on original website
SETH ROLLINS IN NYC THIS WEEK, BLACK FRIDAY SALE ON WWE RSVLTS SHIRTS, GULAK LOSES TO RAQUEL AND MORE
The great folks over at RSVLTS are having an early Black Friday sale including their WWE collaboration shirts at this link. WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins will be appearing this Friday 11/18 at The Palladium Times Square as part of the 20th anniversary of The Michael Kaye Show. A special thanks to Fernando Torres Jr. for passing that along.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH ADDED TO RAW
WWE has announced tonight's match with WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor will now be a championship match. *MizTV - The Miz "will apologize" to Dexter Lumis.
CAMPUS RUSH TOUR IN OHIO, STACKED NXT EPISODE, WORLD CUP TOURNAMENT CONTINUES AND MORE WWE NOTES
Beyond tonight's Monday Night Raw, WWE has a busy live and broadcast schedule this week. Tomorrow, they continue their Campus Rush tour, seeking to recruit new athletes for their NIL and WWE NXT developmental programs with a stop at Ohio State University. This will be their last stop until December.
WILL TRIPLE H ALLOW TALENTS TO RETAIN THEIR RING NAMES POST-WWE?, MUSTAFA ALI, SASHA AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Do you think WWE will become less stringent with the ownership of names, gimmicks, etc. for talents and allow them to take them elsewhere when their WWE run is done?. Absolutely not. They are going to protect themselves as hard...
MUSTAFA ALI UPDATE
For those who have asked, Mustafa Ali is backstage at Raw.
UPDATED WWE NXT LINEUP FOR THIS TUESDAY
Scheduled for Tuesday's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre. **Contract Signing: WWE NXT North American Champion Wes Lee vs. Carmelo Hayes. *JD McDonagh vs. Apollo Crews. *Tatum Paxley vs. Indi Hartwell.
USOS MAKE HISTORY, WWE STAR OFFICIALLY RETURNS ON SMACKDOWN, WORLD CUP TOURNAMENT AND MORE
With their victory last night over The New Day, as of this Monday, The Usos will become the longest reigning WWE Tag Team Champions of any kind in company history. Sarah Logan officially returned to the Smackdown brand last night alongside the Viking Raiders. The Street Profits are being locally...
FANS EJECTED FROM THE SHOW AND MORE: 11/12 WWE IN PEORIA, IL RESULTS
WWE returned to Peoria, IL with the following results:. *Sheamus defeated WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER via DQ when Imperium interferes. Turns into 6 man tag.... *The Brawling Brutes defeated Imperium. *Dana Brooke defeated Tamina with a surprise rollup. *Kevin Owens defeated Austin Theory. *Drew McIntyre defeated Karion Kross. Scarlet was...
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, emanating from Louisville, Kentucky at the KFC Yum! Center:. *WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor. Locally advertised is WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley. If anyone is attending, PWInsider.com is seeking live reports!
MADISON STREET FIGHT, BLOODLINE VS. BRAUN & NEW DAY AND MORE: WWE WEEKEND PREVIEW
WWE has a live event in Peoria, Illinois tonight at the Peoria Civic Center. This will be the company's first event in that market in over two years. Advertised are The Usos & Solo Sikoa with Sami Zayn vs. The New Day & Braun Strowman, WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, Drew McIntyre, WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins,Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley and more.
CARLITO CHALLENGING FOR UWN TITLE & MORE: CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING TV PREVIEW
The following matches are set to air on this week's episode of United Wrestling Network's Championship Wrestling:. *UWN World Champion Jordan Clearwater w/ Prince Nana & The Embassy vs. Carlito Colon. *Danny Limelight vs. Shane Haste. *Ju Dizz vs. Honest w/ The Institution. *Alex Gracia & Savanna Stone vs. Zeda...
SARAYA ON GETTNG CLEARED TO WRESTLE, NEW AEW MERCH AND MORE
CJ Perry (Lana from WWE) Talks Wrestling, Surreal Life, Bruce Willis and More.
11/12 WWE NXT RESULTS FROM ORLANDO
The hosts for the show were Kelly Kincaid and Sudu Shah. Match 1) Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, and Thea Hail defeated Xyon Quinn, Bronco Nima, and Valerie Loureda (with Lucien Price). Grayson Waller came out for a promo. He jokingly called for tribute and respect to both the 24/7 title...
THE HORRIBLE DANIELSON CHAIR SHOT, WHAT IS BRIE THINKING, LOGAN PAUL IN WWE AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Will Logan Paul become a regular talent or just stay as a special attraction?. He will be a special attraction. The guy has so much going on he won’t commit to WWE full time, and I wouldn’t either if I were him. If he did? He would be a top guy, no doubt in my mind. He has been fantastic, for sure.
MLW INSIDER DEBUTS TOMORROW, MLW FUSION LINEUP
MLW will debut their MLW Insider series tomorrow, hosted by Alicia Atout on YouTube. The promotion returns to the 2300 Arena on 1/7/23. Scheduled for Thursday's edition of MLW Fusion, streaming on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Kayne vs. Davey Richards. *Karrion Kross vs. Matt Cross. For...
CELEB CROSSOVERS, BRAUN AND BRAY, WHEN A FAN ENTERS THE RING AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Braun is back. Bray is back. Would you bring back Rowan? Would you redo the Wyatt family or keep them separate?. No way I put them in a group again. Braun and Bray are legitimate singles stars....
AEW STAR INJURED OVER THE WEEKEND
AEW star Abadon was injured while wrestling over the weekend for Staten Island, NY's Warriors of Wrestling promotion. PWInsider.com is told Abadon was executing a huranacanrana against Joey Ace when she landed wrong and was injured. The match was immediately stopped and Ababon was taken to a hospital. The word...
MATCH ADDED TO RAW, NEW MERCH AND NORE
Elias and Matt Riddle versus Alpha Academy has been added to Monday's Raw card. WWE Shop has a new line of chenille pullover hoodies with designs featuring the WrestleMania 39 logo, Stone Cold Steve Austin, D-Generation X, nWo and Cody Rhodes. Steven Fernandes reporting. ... XFL issued the following press...
BEIN SPORT TOUTS TONIGHT'S MLW FUSION EPISODE
MIAMI, FL – November 11, 2022 – beIN SPORTS will air Major League Wrestling Fusion Alpha on Saturday, Saturday, November 12th at 10:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. PST. Watch in the wake of the Battle Riot, Real1 rumbles with Jacob Fatu 1-on-1. Featuring Rich Bocchini and Joe Dombrowski as commentators, MLW Fusion Alpha action will also feature Myron Reed defending the World Middleweight Championship against La Estrella, Lince Dorado and Arez.
NEW NWA CHAMPION TYRUS COMMENTS ON TITLE WIN & FAN CRITICISM AND MORE NWA NOTES
Tyrus, who won the NWA Championship at the Hard Times 3 PPV over the weekend, took to Twitter to comment on his win and criticism online about the victory:. We are told the Hard Times PPV drew in the 600-700 range in Louisiana on crossover Saturday. The Wildkat Wrestling crossover Revolution Rumble event on Sunday drew about the same.
