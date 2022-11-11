Read full article on original website
Related
AdWeek
The Adweek 50: Honoring Media, Marketing and Tech's Indispensable Behind-the-Scenes Stars
Behind every successful brand—and its CEO—stands the person who keeps the organization running smoothly and efficiently. That’s why we dedicate our Adweek 50 award every year to those working behind the scenes to drive growth in big ways at their respective companies, bringing recognition to those who may be overlooked today but will be running the show tomorrow.
AdWeek
Publishers Are Moving Away From Open Auctions. Advertisers Must Follow
Publishers often express concerns about the programmatic open market, but Bloomberg Media took a more decisive step recently. The company said it would stop serving open-market third-party programmatic display advertising on its website and mobile app when the new year begins. Publishers, advertisers and ad-tech players should pay attention to...
AdWeek
We Are Social and The Narrative Group Are Merging
We Are Social and The Narrative Group (TNG) have entered into a merger agreement, joining forces to bolster each agency’s social and culture practices. The merger will introduce We Are Social as the lead brand in the U.S. and will be overseen by TNG’s current president Rebecca Coleman in her new role as CEO of We Are Social U.S. The Narrative Group and We Are Social will keep their respective names and The Narrative Group will continue to own earned-led specialty offerings across public relations, experiential marketing and talent services.
AdWeek
Elon Musk Believes Twitter Paywall Will Solve Advertisers' Brand Safety Concerns
Twitter’s self-described “Complaint Hotline Operator,” Elon Musk, hosted a Twitter Spaces Wednesday afternoon in an effort to allay advertiser concerns about brand safety and ad relevancy. Brands including Paramount, eBay, Walgreens, Honda and Ford joined the audio conversation along with about 100,000 others. “If someone tries to...
AdWeek
Acast Adds Keyword Targeting Capabilities for Advertisers
Audio hosting platform Acast launched its Keyword Targeting tool for advertisers to target audiences in podcasts at the episode level. It’s the second tool released by Acast, following its launch of Conversational Targeting in May, according to the company. The tool aims to help advertisers align their message, or...
AdWeek
How User Experience Affects Retail Media's Performance
Retailers are launching media networks left and right to drive additional revenue based on their strong first-party relationships with shoppers. But tension is brewing beneath the surface—a looming fight between those responsible for a quality user experience and the overriding requirement to drive more revenue. 40% of retailers who...
AdWeek
Opera Adds TikTok Integration to Desktop Browser
TikTok is going to the Opera. The privacy-focused web browser integrated with the video creation platform, adding a built-in TikTok feature to the sidebar on its desktop browser. The Opera browser is available on Linux, Mac and Windows and already contained several integrations with messaging and social media applications in...
AdWeek
Talent Issues Force Agencies to Stay Selective, Leaving Brands With Fewer Options
When Angela Laubmeier, vp of corporate brand strategy at Lincoln Financial Group, led a creative review late last year, she found that 29 of the 48 agencies on her initial list declined to participate in the request for proposal process. That number was staggering—but not unexpected. Most marketers knew...
AdWeek
Snapchat AR Lenses Capture the Attention of Dentsu Media’s Attention Economy Team
A new study by the Attention Economy team at Dentsu Media found that augmented reality lenses on Snapchat are drawing plenty of attention. Dentsu found that Snapchat AR lenses delivered a depth of engagement comparable to television, one of the highest attention-driving formats measured to date, garnering four times more attention than the study’s benchmark.
AdWeek
Twitter Fixed a Bug That Exposed Advertisers' Sensitive Credit Details Internally
A bug in Twitter’s system, which was rectified on Saturday, exposed sensitive information to the company’s advertising team. Names, addresses and credit card information of several advertisers were left exposed, Adweek has learned. The bug was identified on Thursday by privacy researcher Zach Edwards. He found that the...
AdWeek
Instagram Explore Home Ads Now Available via Instagram Marketing API
Brands can now place ads on the Instagram Explore home directly via the Instagram Marketing API (application-programming interface). A new endpoint is not required, as brands can simply use the new INSTAGRAM_EXPLORE_HOME placement option, which enables them to update their application to let clients create and preview ads in Instagram Explore home directly via the API.
AdWeek
Monday Stir
-Chicago-based independent creative agency Schafer Condon Carter (SCC) has made a new campaign for Casey’s Pizza showing the care and dedication its master pizza makers put into making its cult-following, handmade pizza. The new campaign tells the love story of Casey’s pizza makers and their craft, set to the song “If You Leave Me Now,” by the iconic band Chicago. It shows one employee not wanting to let go of his prize creation.
AdWeek
As Global Emissions Keep Rising, Advertisers Grapple With the Industry's Role at UN Climate Talks
Global leaders have reunited in Sharm El-Sheikh, an Egyptian resort town on the tip of the Sinai peninsula, this week for the United Nations climate conference known as COP27. Government delegations, business leaders, non-governmental organizations, activists—and, of course, advertisers—have all descended upon the scuba diving destination to discuss the climate crisis.
AdWeek
Ambitious German Retailer's Holiday Campaign Aims to Fix Societal Divisions
An ambitious and powerful holiday campaign calls on society to come together and mend the many divisions that have become apparent in recent years. Developed for German food discounter Penny Markt GmbH (Penny) which annually produces an emotional holiday film alongside creative agency partner Serviceplan, “The Rift” addresses and encourages the need for more empathy for strangers and neighbors after recent years of division.
AdWeek
Unilever Is Gearing Up for a Serious Retail Media Boom
Thanks to a pandemic-induced e-commerce boom, marketing is on the precipice of an era that will see retailers become the new publishers. In fact, it’s what’s keeping Unilever’s chief digital and commerce officer Conny Braams awake at night. According to GroupM, retail media spend will represent 18%...
AdWeek
Home/Work Podcast: Creating a Life Outside of Work With Carolyn and Douglas Everson
In today’s episode of Home / Work, host Antonio Lucio sits down with Carolyn and Douglas Everson. Carolyn currently serves on the board of Coca-Cola and was previously president of Instacart and vp of the global business group at Meta. Douglas was previously director of global multichannel marketing at pharmaceuticals company Merck.
AdWeek
Brave Commerce Podcast: Responding to the 'No' and Web3 Integration
When it comes to business, how do you respond to “no” from customers or collaborators? In this episode of Brave Commerce, Todd Kaplan, CMO of PepsiCo, joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to reflect on the importance of taking risks. Kaplan recounts his career at PepsiCo and...
AdWeek
Michelob Ultra's Galvanizing Campaign Focuses on Gender Equity in Running
In 1967, Kathrine Switzer became the first woman to officially complete the Boston Marathon even though a man tried to push her off the course. Her story serves as the center of a TV spot from longtime New York City Marathon sponsor Michelob Ultra and Gut Los Angeles, which kicked off a larger campaign focused on gender equity in running.
AdWeek
More Top Executives Flew the Coop at Twitter Last Week
Top executives continued to flee Twitter last week, including one who had been front and center since Elon Musk took over the company Oct. 27, and another who left, pulled a 180 and returned to the company. Speaking of pulling a 180, after several tweets seeking to reassure people about...
AdWeek
Dentsu Reveals New Leadership Structure and Russian Ops Sale
While announcing a new global management structure made up of existing senior leadership to service under president and chief executive Hiroshi Igarashi, agency network Dentsu has also revealed the conclusion of the sale of its joint venture in Russia to its local partners. From around Jan. 1, the company aims...
Comments / 0