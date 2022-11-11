Read full article on original website
Awkward Moments Are Highlighted in Bread & Butter Wines’ Holiday Campaign
Bread & Butter Wines is getting awkward for its new holiday campaign. “Don’t Overthink It” by Deloitte Digital tells people not to overthink their awkward moments, no matter how uncomfortable they might be. In one spot, “Christmas Cowgirl,” a young woman brings a bottle of Bread &...
Pinterest Extends Pinterest TV to Canada
Live shopping offering Pinterest TV made its debut in the U.S. last November, and Pinterest said Monday that content from the initiative can now be viewed in Canada, just in time to provide inspiration for the holiday shopping season. Pinterest TV enables brands and creators to showcase and tag products...
We Are Social and The Narrative Group Are Merging
We Are Social and The Narrative Group (TNG) have entered into a merger agreement, joining forces to bolster each agency’s social and culture practices. The merger will introduce We Are Social as the lead brand in the U.S. and will be overseen by TNG’s current president Rebecca Coleman in her new role as CEO of We Are Social U.S. The Narrative Group and We Are Social will keep their respective names and The Narrative Group will continue to own earned-led specialty offerings across public relations, experiential marketing and talent services.
'Context Is Key': How UK Grocer Asda Got Buddy the Elf in Christmas Ad
For its Christmas campaign, U.K. grocer Asda has brought back Will Ferrell’s arguably most beloved character: Buddy the Elf. The wildly popular ad is giving consumers warm and fuzzy feelings ahead of the holiday season. James Fox, chief client officer at Havas London, and Stephi Brett-Lee, senior director of...
Ambitious German Retailer's Holiday Campaign Aims to Fix Societal Divisions
An ambitious and powerful holiday campaign calls on society to come together and mend the many divisions that have become apparent in recent years. Developed for German food discounter Penny Markt GmbH (Penny) which annually produces an emotional holiday film alongside creative agency partner Serviceplan, “The Rift” addresses and encourages the need for more empathy for strangers and neighbors after recent years of division.
Deliveroo quits Australia citing ‘challenging economic conditions’
Food delivery company says it is no longer accepting orders through its app and has entered voluntary administration
Missed Your Flight? Corona Wants to Take You to Paradise Instead
With the holidays just around the corner, travelers are already expected to experience delays, missed connections, cancellations and a lot of headaches at the airport. However, beer brand Corona has the perfect solution—and destination—in case you miss your flight. To give travelers some relaxation this traveling season, Corona...
Instagram Explore Home Ads Now Available via Instagram Marketing API
Brands can now place ads on the Instagram Explore home directly via the Instagram Marketing API (application-programming interface). A new endpoint is not required, as brands can simply use the new INSTAGRAM_EXPLORE_HOME placement option, which enables them to update their application to let clients create and preview ads in Instagram Explore home directly via the API.
How User Experience Affects Retail Media's Performance
Retailers are launching media networks left and right to drive additional revenue based on their strong first-party relationships with shoppers. But tension is brewing beneath the surface—a looming fight between those responsible for a quality user experience and the overriding requirement to drive more revenue. 40% of retailers who...
Plant-Based Brand Wholly Veggie Drops a Heavy Metal Anthem for Healthy Eating
It can be considered a victory as a home cook or caregiver to surreptitiously stuff zucchini into muffins or carrots into mac and cheese, serving those dishes to people who routinely shun vegetables. Mmmm, covert cuisine. But is it more satisfying to wait until the “victims” finish the meal, then...
McDonald’s Star-Studded World Cup Ad Finds Common Ground in Soccer and Fast Food
With the World Cup around the corner, McDonald’s is launching the same campaign across more than 75 of its markets for the first time ever. The brand’s largest global campaign to date plays on the simple truth that there are a couple of things that can unite people from around the world: a love of soccer and of McDonald’s.
The Second WFA Global DEI Marketing Census to Run in March
According to the world’s first diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) census concentrating solely on the global marketing industry, 1 in 7 people in marketing would consider leaving both their company and the wider marketing industry because of a lack of diversity and inclusion. That census is set to return in March of next year.
Snapchat AR Lenses Capture the Attention of Dentsu Media’s Attention Economy Team
A new study by the Attention Economy team at Dentsu Media found that augmented reality lenses on Snapchat are drawing plenty of attention. Dentsu found that Snapchat AR lenses delivered a depth of engagement comparable to television, one of the highest attention-driving formats measured to date, garnering four times more attention than the study’s benchmark.
Home/Work Podcast: Creating a Life Outside of Work With Carolyn and Douglas Everson
In today’s episode of Home / Work, host Antonio Lucio sits down with Carolyn and Douglas Everson. Carolyn currently serves on the board of Coca-Cola and was previously president of Instacart and vp of the global business group at Meta. Douglas was previously director of global multichannel marketing at pharmaceuticals company Merck.
Publishers Expand Parenting Content to Entice Child-Rearing Millennials
When the first wave of digitally native publishers launched in the early aughts, they initially aimed to attract an audience of millennials by creating content—cat videos, adulting fails, life hacks—that resonated with young adults of the era. Now, more than a decade later, much of that millennial audience...
Creators Query Whether Platforms Punish Branded Content and Linking Out
Creators are finding that brand-sponsored content on platforms like Instagram and TikTok are not performing as well as organic posts, occurrences that are potentially spurred by algorithms suppressing certain content that does not directly benefit them. As well as general frustrations, this has the power to impact the relationship between creators and their brand partners.
Netflix Launches New Feature to Crack Down on Password Sharing
Netflix has started its move to curb unauthorized password-sharing by giving subscribers a way to lock down accounts. The streaming platform launched a new feature, Managing Access and Devices, that allows members to view all the recent devices that have streamed from a customer’s account and to log out of specific devices with one click.
