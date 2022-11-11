RealYungPhil · Old Ways (Eera & Nerdcoke) RealYungPhil’s raps could double motivational quotes posted around the gym. Sure, there’s some disappointment in his voice when he talks about how fake and lame people can be or their lack of Cool Possessions, but it's not like he’s kicking sand on anyone. He just wants better for you. On “Old Ways,” he sounds like doesn’t want to be bothered at all. When he talks about wanting to jump off the stage at his shows, you don’t get the image of him crowd surfing; with the beat abruptly cutting off, it becomes more like a threat to end the show early. “And I really don’t show face / ‘Cause the hate be real but the love be so fake,” he raps over Eera and Nerdcoke’s hypnotic beat. He’s shrugging his way through life, one irritating situation at a time.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO