PinkPantheress drops “Do You Miss Me?” co-produced by Kaytranada
PinkPantheress has dropped new song "Do You Miss Me?" The track was co-produced by Kaytranada and phil. Scroll down to hear the song now. To Hell With It PinkPantheress' debut project, was released in October 2021. Since then she has released solo single "Picture In My Mind" as well as appearing with Willow on "Where You Are" and alongside CKay on "Anya Mmiri," as heard on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. Last month she joined Paramore on stage in Austin to perform the emo band's hit "Misery Business" alongside Hayley Williams.
Drake and 21 Savage have the No.1 album in the country
Drake and 21 Savage’s collaborative album Her Loss has debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart, Billboard reports. The album, released November 4, earned the fourth-largest streaming week for any album ever (with 513.56 million on-demand official streams) on its way to the top of the chart, where it replaces Taylor Swift’s Midnights.
Romy shares new solo song “Strong” featuring Fred Again...
Romy has shared new solo single "Strong," The xx member's second official solo song. "Strong," like 2021 debut single "Lifetime," is produced by Fred Again... plus Stuart Price. A video shot by Romy's wife, Vic Lentaigne, can be seen below. "Strong" was originally teased during Fred Again..’s Boiler Room, which...
The Rap Report: RealYungPhil’s feeling antisocial, Wizz Havinn’s feeling himself, and more
RealYungPhil · Old Ways (Eera & Nerdcoke) RealYungPhil’s raps could double motivational quotes posted around the gym. Sure, there’s some disappointment in his voice when he talks about how fake and lame people can be or their lack of Cool Possessions, but it's not like he’s kicking sand on anyone. He just wants better for you. On “Old Ways,” he sounds like doesn’t want to be bothered at all. When he talks about wanting to jump off the stage at his shows, you don’t get the image of him crowd surfing; with the beat abruptly cutting off, it becomes more like a threat to end the show early. “And I really don’t show face / ‘Cause the hate be real but the love be so fake,” he raps over Eera and Nerdcoke’s hypnotic beat. He’s shrugging his way through life, one irritating situation at a time.
Tkay Maidza shares “Nights In December” ahead of the holidays
Everything is coming together for Tkay Maidza. In the spring, the Zimbabwean-born, Australian-raised singer-songwriter joined Billie Eilish for part of the pop star’s North American tour. And last month, she released a JPEGMAFIA remix of “High Beams,” a cut from her well-received 2021 EP, Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3, before featuring alongside Sevyn Streeter on “G Wagon,” the penultimate track from legendary R&B producer Babyface’s new album, Girls Night Out.
Watch Scout Gillett’s live “no roof, no floor” video, filmed in a barn
Scout Gillett is sharing a live video for “no roof no floor,” the title track of her impressive debut studio LP, released October 28 on Captured Tracks. Directed by Marisa Gesualdi and shot at The Chicken Shack, the Nick Kinsey-run Stanfordville, NY studio/barn where the album was recorded, the clip premieres today with The FADER.
black midi drop surprise live album
Four months after releasing their third LP, Hellfire, black midi has returned with a live album. Live Fire, the soundboard recording of the group’s Primavera Porto this past summer, dropped today (November 15) without warning as a limited-edition 12’’ vinyl. In addition to featuring five songs from their latest studio project, the new record opens with the first two tracks from their 2019 debut, Schlagenheim; contains three cuts from its 2021 follow-up, Cavalcade; and offers a sneak peak at bm’s future endeavors in the form of the previously unreleased “Lumps.”
Song You Need: Godcaster’s terrifying internal monologue
Godcaster are always on the verge of something sinister. At their explosive live shows, the Philadelphia-founded, New York-based art-rock sextet — and their de facto frontman Judson Kolk in particular — seem ready to spontaneously combust at any moment. Today, the group announce their self-titled sophomore LP, due...
Blur announce 2023 London reunion show
Blur have announced details of a rare live show with the band, fronted by Damon Albarn, set to headline London's Wembely Stadium next summer. The headline show, scheduled for July 8, will mark the Britpop group's first performance together since 2015. Opening acts for the stadium show will be Slowthai, Self Esteem, and Jockstrap with tickets available from Wednesday, November 16.
