Bair Mail: On what Arthur Smith said about Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder, Falcons long-term vision and more

The richest person in Atlanta, GeorgiaLuay RahilAtlanta, GA
Man indicted by FoCo Grand Jury on five charges in mother’s murderJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Favourite Brazilian Steakhouse In Atlanta: Fogo de ChàoJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
5 years ago, a woman with Autism suspiciously disappeared while cat-sitting for her parents. What happened to Jenna?Fatim HemrajAtlanta, GA
New Details Emerge About Jim Irsay Hiring Jeff Saturday, And Colts Fans Should Be Concerned
Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) owner Jim Irsay reportedly went against advice from top executives within the organization in hiring team legend Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, it’s the latest power move in what has a been month full of them for...
Derek Carr cries at press conference after latest Raiders loss
The Las Vegas Raiders’ latest loss was apparently a breaking point for quarterback Derek Carr. Carr became visibly emotional and struggled to speak at his press conference following the Raiders’ 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Carr said the Raiders’ results made him angry, and even hinted that some inside the locker room did not care as much about the outcomes.
Falcons Making QB Change? Coach Arthur Smith Says 'No Time to Panic'
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith does not seem to be making a change at quarterback any time soon.
ACC Quarterback Is Reportedly Out For Rest Of The Season
Georgia Tech will have to finish out the regular season without freshman quarterback Zach Pyron. Pyron, who landed hard on his shoulder during the Yellow Jackets' loss to Miami on Saturday, suffered a broken clavicle on the play, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Pyron played in the last three games...
Atlanta Falcons: HC Arthur Smith’s family produce new blockbuster movie
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith has a lot of ties to famous people. His dad is the founder of FedEx and a former minority owner in the team that is now known as the Washinton Commanders, and his sister-in-law is the sister to Michael Oher whose life was chronicled in the hit movie “The Blind Side.”
Bruce Arians criticizes Tom Brady's performance during three-game losing streak
Former head coach, Bruce Arians, recently commented on the skid and the team's outlook moving forward.
Falcons Stick with QB Marcus Mariota; What's It Mean for Desmond Ridder?
The Atlanta Falcons will continue to start veteran Marcus Mariota at quarterback over rookie Desmond Ridder. Considering Mariota's difficult stretch of games, does it spell trouble for Ridder?
NBC Sports
Report: Jim Irsay hired Jeff Saturday against advice of Chris Ballard, Pete Ward
The Jeff Saturday experiment officially begins in less than an hour. If Colts G.M. Chris Ballard had his way, it wouldn’t be. According to NFL Media, both Ballard and team president Pete Ward advised owner Jim Irsay to not hire Saturday. Per the report, Irsay was “hellbent” on making...
True freshmen lead Alabama to commanding road win over South Alabama
True freshmen Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney combined to post 27 points and 23 rebounds, leading the 18th-ranked Alabama Crimson
Memphis' late rally isn't enough in 90-84 road loss to Saint Louis
A lack of ball movement and a handful of contested 3-point attempts in the second half put the Tigers in a hole that proved to be insurmountable. Related stories: Box score: Saint Louis 90, Memphis 84 Tigers Basketball Insider: Memphis to stick with Davis-Lomax backcourt
Bryce Pope’s 5 treys lead UCSD past Cal
Bryce Pope scored 19 points and hit his crucial fifth 3-pointer with 12 seconds to play as the UC San
