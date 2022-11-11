Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
IMGN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Tuesday, shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (Symbol: IMGN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.05, changing hands as low as $4.97 per share. ImmunoGen, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 12.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IMGN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
VOYA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Voya Financial Inc (Symbol: VOYA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $64.08, changing hands as low as $63.56 per share. Voya Financial Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VOYA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
AMD Stock Investors Received Bullish News on Monday
Today's video focuses on two bullish pieces of news impacting Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). The first deals with analysts at UBS and Baird upgrading the stock rating and price target. The second is a data center GPU win in Europe. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
NASDAQ
3 Top Industrial Stocks to Buy in November
These three stocks crushed the market in 2022. All are in positive territory compared to the S&P 500's 21% decline, and I think they have room to run. Here's why agricultural science company Corteva (NYSE: CTVA), advanced materials specialist Hexcel (NYSE: HXL), and electrical products producer nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT) are suitable investments today.
NASDAQ
Key Reasons Why Simon Property (SPG) Stock Soared 31% QTD
Shares of Simon Property SPG have gained 31% in the quarter-to-date period compared with its industry’s growth of 16%. Earlier this month, this Indianapolis, IN-based retail real estate investment trust (REIT) reported third-quarter 2022 comparable funds from operations (FFO) per share of $2.97, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.93. Moreover, the figure increased 1.7% year over year.
NASDAQ
2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
NASDAQ
Got $5,000? Here Are 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
This year's tremendous market volatility led some investors to give up on stocks altogether. But savvy investors know that good times also come with bad, and down markets actually hold some of the best stock-buying opportunities. Many real estate dividend stocks are still battling rising interest rates and high inflation,...
NASDAQ
5 Top Stocks to Buy Before 2023
This year's been a tough one for stocks and investors. The three major indexes slipped into bear territory. And the Nasdaq still is down about 27% since the start of January. But these times won't last forever. Bull markets eventually follow bear markets. We don't know when this transition will...
NASDAQ
Where To Invest $100,000 Today
There’s a cheeky expression on Wall Street that says the best time to invest is “yesterday,” followed by “today.” The principle behind this axiom is that the longer you can keep your money invested, the more you can benefit from the power of compound interest.
NASDAQ
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Waste Management, Precious Metals
In trading on Tuesday, waste management shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Charah Solutions, off about 34.6% and shares of Quest Resource Holding off about 12.8% on the day. Also lagging the market Tuesday are precious metals...
NASDAQ
Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: OMFS
The Invesco Russell 2000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 198,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 39,000. Shares of OMFS were up about 1.6% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were...
NASDAQ
Insurance Giant Flashes Powerful 'Buy' Signal
Following a strong performance in October, markets have built on the momentum into November as better-than-expected inflation data has caused bond yields to fall. Today’s release of the October producer price index figures came in less than expected, bolstering the case that inflation has seen a peak. In turn, equities have put together a short-term rally as they attempt to gain back some of the ground lost earlier in the year.
NASDAQ
1 Dividend Stock Down 34% to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
Global warehouse giant Prologis (NYSE: PLD) has lost more than a third of its value over the past year. The primary factor weighing on the real estate investment trust's (REIT) share price is the concern that rising interest rates could push the global economy into a recession. That would impact the demand for warehouse space.
NASDAQ
Gladstone Commercial Corp's 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder
On 11/17/22, Gladstone Commercial Corp's 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: GOODO) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.125, payable on 11/30/22. As a percentage of GOODO's recent share price of $20.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.62%, so look for shares of GOODO to trade 0.62% lower — all else being equal — when GOODO shares open for trading on 11/17/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.69%, which compares to an average yield of 7.91% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of GOODO shares, versus GOOD:
NASDAQ
Home BancShares Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 2.56% Yield (HOMB)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is Home BancShares Inc (Symbol: HOMB), which saw buying by Director Alex R. Lieblong.
NASDAQ
Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NEO
In trading on Tuesday, shares of NeoGenomics Inc (Symbol: NEO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.49, changing hands as high as $11.99 per share. NeoGenomics Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NEO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
What Makes Hudson Technologies (HDSN) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
Daily Dividend Report: BAX,GIS,YUM,PEG,FCPT
Baxter International, a global medtech leader, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on January 3, 2023, to shareholders of record as of December 2, 2022. The indicated annual dividend rate is $1.16 per share of common stock.
NASDAQ
Advance Auto Parts Q3 Profit Down, Cuts FY EPS Outlook; Stock Tanks 10%
(RTTNews) - Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) tanked over 10% in extended session Tuesday after the company reported a fall in profit for the third quarter and lowered its adjusted earnings outlook for the full year. The company's profit for the third quarter totaled $110.98 million or $1.84...
NASDAQ
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TGH, PIPR, IRTC
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Textainer Group Holdings Ltd (Symbol: TGH), where a total volume of 2,673 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 267,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.2% of TGH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 329,015 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 678 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,800 underlying shares of TGH. Below is a chart showing TGH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
Comments / 0