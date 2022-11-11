Read full article on original website
A New Orleans Woman Vanished. Then Someone Beat Her Boyfriend To Death. Where Is Rita Shaw?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
An American plantation continued to enslave African Americans until the 1960sAnita DurairajKillona, LA
A Pregnant University of New Orleans Student Disappeared Day After New Year 1999. Where Is Daphne Jones?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
Darius Rucker and Foreigner to headline the 2023 Endymion ExtravaganzaTina Howell
A history of Hubig's pies.peaceful prospects
WDSU
Get your cheap eats at these 10 NOLA spots
NEW ORLEANS — If you're looking for a quick bite and not wanting to spend much, we've got a list for you courtesy of our friends at Yelp New Orleans. Check out these spots in the Crescent City if you're looking for some cheap eats. You can find these restaurants in several different neighborhoods.
WDSU
Louisiana Bayou King Fest to celebrate all things in Elvis
COVINGTON, La. — The Louisiana Bayou King Fest is coming to Covington next week. Fans of all things Elvis are invited to attend from Nov. 17-20. The festival is located at the Fuhrmann Theater on West 23rd Avenue. For more information on the fest, click here.
First of its Kind Holiday Parade Coming to New Orleans This Year
Christmas is right around the corner and if you are planning on heading to New Orleans to celebrate the holiday then we have the perfect family event for you to attend. This year a new parade will be hitting the streets of New Orleans… a holiday parade. The Children’s...
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 16 Best Bars in New Orleans
It should come as no surprise that New Orleans’ bar scene is as diverse as its world-renowned restaurant scene. Whether you want to slurp a daiquiri while stumbling down Bourbon Street or sip a Sazerac from a sophisticated hotel bar in the CBD, New Orleans has got you covered in spades.
Tommy: Great restaurants to try this weekend
If you’re looking to dine out this weekend, our friend Ian McNulty, who covers food and dining culture for The Times Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, has some suggestions on where to dine out next.
NOLA.com
New Christmas parade in New Orleans combines Mardi Gras floats with Macy’s-style balloons
The new Children's Hospital New Orleans Holiday Parade Dec. 3 will include familiar Carnival-style floats crowded with riders, and — unlike any Crescent City parade in recent memory — hovering helium balloons, a la the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade. At a press conference on Thursday morning at Mardi...
NOLA.com
Doc Hawley, New Orleans riverboat captain and calliope player, dies at 87
Clarke Campbell “Doc” Hawley, who not only piloted the steamboat Natchez on the Mississippi River for 20 years but also played its calliope, sending rollicking melodies throughout New Orleans’ French Quarter, died Saturday at Ochsner Baptist Medical Center of esophageal cancer complications. He was 87. Dr. Brobson...
NOLA.com
Famous New Orleans names, rising stars win Louisiana restaurant industry awards; see full list
Recognition for hospitality sector pros usually comes from outside, be it from the media, some Internet accolade or a people’s choice award. This week, the Louisiana Restaurant Association brought back its own awards, and these are different because they come from peers in the business honoring their own. Many...
NOLA.com
Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival: How to get there, where to park, hours, attractions
Jean Lafitte is hosting its 2022 Seafood Festival this weekend, after postponing it from June while the town recovered from 2021's Hurricane Ida. The festival offers live music, swamp tours, kayak rentals, local seafood, a wine walk and art. When is it?. Saturday: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday: 11 a.m -...
lutheranmuseum.com
The Sophie and the Republik
Two events that are part of the immigration story that is so important to our area took place on this day in 1838. The two events took place a great distance away from one another. One event took place in Bremerhaven, Germany, while the other took place in New Orleans, Louisiana. The map below illustrates just how far apart those two locations are.
NOLA.com
Nell Nolan: Bewitching Luncheon, French Quarter Citizens, Boo at ther Zoo, Ghoulish Celebration-Opera
The Audubon Tea Room housed one of the most exciting Halloween romps when the New Orleans Garden Society presented its luncheon, “Bewitching: Voodoo on the Bayou.” Spearheading the ghoulish glee were Debbie Smith, event chairwoman, and committee members Connie Baer, Tricia Lincoln, Ellen Artopoeus, Karen Milanese, Lynn Kirby, Alice Reese, Valarie Hart, Jane Hirling, Renee Gremillion, Caron Anderson, Linda Haines, Amy Carbonette Cioll and Koggie Hakenjos, as well as Debbie Smith herself. All thanked Rickey Smith, WDSU chief meteorologist Margaret Orr (who received a lifetime membership in NOGS for her years of emceeing and love of gardening), and Yvonne LaFleur for the fashion show. Members modeled the best of the Riverbend shop.
fox8live.com
NOFD battling 3-alarm fire at SeaBrook Harbor
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire early Sunday (Nov. 13) at SeaBrook Harbor and Marine. Witness Demetrius Witherspoon, who lives near the marina in the 5800 block of France Road, told Fox 8 the fire broke out shortly before 5:30 a.m. and was threatening several yachts moored at the marina.
WDSU
South Claiborne Avenue Church says they were robbed of essential equipment
NEW ORLEANS — Ebeneezer Baptist Church on South Claiborne Avenue says it was robbed of essential video and sound equipment Sunday morning. The church says thieves broke into the church to take the equipment that they rely on to get the word out to people that can't attend the church in person.
Four people shot in five hours in New Orleans
It was a violent Sunday night and early Monday morning in the Crescent City. Around 9:00pm, bullets were flying in the St. Roch neighborhood. “The NOPD is investigating an Aggravated Battery by Shooting
NOLA.com
Where can you buy Hubig's pies in New Orleans? These stores are selling the famous hand pies.
Hubig's Pies are back in stores after a long 10 years. Here's where you can find them in the New Orleans metro area. Rouses stores got the pies first, starting with the Uptown location at 4500 Tchoupitoulas St. The pies will be going out Wednesday to other Rouses locations in...
houmatimes.com
Crosswalk murals add new art to downtown Houma
In a collaboration between the Bayou Region Arts Council, the Houma Downtown Development Corporation and local artists Hans Geist and Kassie Voisin, downtown Houma has new murals appearing under foot!. Crosswalk murals are being added to the corners of Main Street and Church Street, and Main Street and Goode Street,...
NOLA.com
MacKenzie Scott donates $7 million to FirstLine Schools in New Orleans
MacKenzie Scott, the philanthropist and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $7 million to FirstLine Schools, the largest donation in the charter organization's 24-year history. "It's game-changing," FirstLine Schools CEO Sabrina Pence said Thursday. "It really allows us to think big." Pence said that school leaders, board members...
NOLA.com
French-influenced Old Metairie manse on 19,000-square-foot lot lists at $3.6M on in-demand Tokalon Place
Tokalon Place sits in a prime section of Old Metairie, just off Metairie Road on a tree-lined street of sizable homes with manicured lawns and old-growth plantings. But 2 Tokalon Place is a relative newcomer to the area at only 7 years old. The $3.6 million home stands at the entrance to the lane, however, looking all the world as if it had been there for generations.
Anita Baker is coming to New Orleans to celebrate 40 years as a songstress
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Anita Baker has announced she will be going on tour 40 years after her first debut album. Last year after taking to Twitter to announce to fans that she has earned back the rights to her masters, Baker will officially be going on tour next year starting […]
NOLA.com
From the renovation to the decor, a hands-on Carrollton couple creates their own eclectic vision of home
Glenda Ivy eschews trends. The home she shares with her husband, Chris Michals, serves as a backdrop for visual displays of their pursuits and life experiences, and valuable antiques keep time with the works of internationally celebrated artists as well as others’ castoffs. The result is timeless, personal and fascinating.
