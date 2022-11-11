ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WDSU

Get your cheap eats at these 10 NOLA spots

NEW ORLEANS — If you're looking for a quick bite and not wanting to spend much, we've got a list for you courtesy of our friends at Yelp New Orleans. Check out these spots in the Crescent City if you're looking for some cheap eats. You can find these restaurants in several different neighborhoods.
WDSU

Louisiana Bayou King Fest to celebrate all things in Elvis

COVINGTON, La. — The Louisiana Bayou King Fest is coming to Covington next week. Fans of all things Elvis are invited to attend from Nov. 17-20. The festival is located at the Fuhrmann Theater on West 23rd Avenue. For more information on the fest, click here.
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 16 Best Bars in New Orleans

It should come as no surprise that New Orleans’ bar scene is as diverse as its world-renowned restaurant scene. Whether you want to slurp a daiquiri while stumbling down Bourbon Street or sip a Sazerac from a sophisticated hotel bar in the CBD, New Orleans has got you covered in spades.
lutheranmuseum.com

The Sophie and the Republik

Two events that are part of the immigration story that is so important to our area took place on this day in 1838. The two events took place a great distance away from one another. One event took place in Bremerhaven, Germany, while the other took place in New Orleans, Louisiana. The map below illustrates just how far apart those two locations are.
NOLA.com

Nell Nolan: Bewitching Luncheon, French Quarter Citizens, Boo at ther Zoo, Ghoulish Celebration-Opera

The Audubon Tea Room housed one of the most exciting Halloween romps when the New Orleans Garden Society presented its luncheon, “Bewitching: Voodoo on the Bayou.” Spearheading the ghoulish glee were Debbie Smith, event chairwoman, and committee members Connie Baer, Tricia Lincoln, Ellen Artopoeus, Karen Milanese, Lynn Kirby, Alice Reese, Valarie Hart, Jane Hirling, Renee Gremillion, Caron Anderson, Linda Haines, Amy Carbonette Cioll and Koggie Hakenjos, as well as Debbie Smith herself. All thanked Rickey Smith, WDSU chief meteorologist Margaret Orr (who received a lifetime membership in NOGS for her years of emceeing and love of gardening), and Yvonne LaFleur for the fashion show. Members modeled the best of the Riverbend shop.
fox8live.com

NOFD battling 3-alarm fire at SeaBrook Harbor

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire early Sunday (Nov. 13) at SeaBrook Harbor and Marine. Witness Demetrius Witherspoon, who lives near the marina in the 5800 block of France Road, told Fox 8 the fire broke out shortly before 5:30 a.m. and was threatening several yachts moored at the marina.
houmatimes.com

Crosswalk murals add new art to downtown Houma

In a collaboration between the Bayou Region Arts Council, the Houma Downtown Development Corporation and local artists Hans Geist and Kassie Voisin, downtown Houma has new murals appearing under foot!. Crosswalk murals are being added to the corners of Main Street and Church Street, and Main Street and Goode Street,...
NOLA.com

MacKenzie Scott donates $7 million to FirstLine Schools in New Orleans

MacKenzie Scott, the philanthropist and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $7 million to FirstLine Schools, the largest donation in the charter organization's 24-year history. "It's game-changing," FirstLine Schools CEO Sabrina Pence said Thursday. "It really allows us to think big." Pence said that school leaders, board members...
NOLA.com

French-influenced Old Metairie manse on 19,000-square-foot lot lists at $3.6M on in-demand Tokalon Place

Tokalon Place sits in a prime section of Old Metairie, just off Metairie Road on a tree-lined street of sizable homes with manicured lawns and old-growth plantings. But 2 Tokalon Place is a relative newcomer to the area at only 7 years old. The $3.6 million home stands at the entrance to the lane, however, looking all the world as if it had been there for generations.
