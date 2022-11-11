QINGDAO, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2022-- According to “Qingdao Five-Year Plan for Building an International and Innovative City (2022-2026)”, Qingdao will focus on the two dimensions of “internationalization” and “innovation”, deeply dock with the global innovation chain, industrial chain and talent chain, and further enhance the function of scientific and technological innovation source. In the future, Qingdao will strive to build a marine science city with global influence, an innovation city on intelligent manufacturing with international competitiveness, a national important city of future industries and a nationally renowned science and technology innovation corridor in the Bay Area. Qingdao’s average annual growth of R&D investment in the whole society will be more than 10%, the intensity of R&D investment will reach more than 3.2%, there will be more than 10,000 national high-tech enterprises, the output value of high-tech industries will account for 65% of the industrial output value of enterprises above the designated scale, and the total number of talents will exceed 3 million by 2026.

