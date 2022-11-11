Read full article on original website
Ars Technica
Robots will roam a university to study “a socio-technical problem”
Will robots take over the world? Will our new machine overlords be generous gods or cruel taskmasters? A new research project isn’t going to answer these questions, but it aims to highlight how humans perceive and interact with some of our automatons in public. Researchers at the University of...
How one board is hoping to evolve the United States farm bill in 2023
Backed by a diverse board of directors, Kiss the Ground is backing a coalition across the country to influence the bill to create a healthier planet, more nutritious crops, and enhance ecosystems.
Ghana’s informal residents show how social innovation can solve urban challenges
Local governments across the world have turned to what is called “urban innovation” in a bid to manage urban problems. The term refers to the use of smart data collection, digital infrastructure facilities and services that meet intertwined urban challenges. These include housing, water, sanitation and electricity provision.
vinlove.net
The “Farmer Master” in Ca Mau earns millions of dollars by nursery seedlings and farming perch
Master Truong Trong Nguyen comes from a genuine farmer. Over the past 10 years, he has worked and studied to improve his professional skills. His farming model brings in more than a billion dong/year in revenue. Mr. Truong Trong Nguyen is developing a hybrid acacia seed nursery model combined with...
Founders Unite to Connect African Tech Community, Plug Funding Gap
Although African startups secured close to $5 billion in venture capital (VC) funding in 2021, double of what was raised year-on-year (YoY), it still pales in comparison to the $621 billion raised globally last year. While entrepreneurs are not lacking on the continent, the challenge African founders face is that...
Universal Robots Reaches 1,000 Employees
ODENSE, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Universal Robots, the largest company in a fast-growing Danish robotics hub, has become the cluster’s first organization to reach 1,000 employees – one of only a few Danish companies founded in this millennium to hit this milestone. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005830/en/ Universal Robots is the world’s leading manufacturer of collaborative robots - or cobots. The fast-growing company just hired its 1000th employee. (Photo: Business Wire)
agupdate.com
Enriched Ag Launches with $9M Seed Funding
Enriched Ag Launches with $9M Seed Funding to Help Unlock the Value and Resilience of Grazing Lands. Tackling climate imperatives, leading technologists and cattle industry veterans empower ranchers with a platform to manage and monetize their land. Billings, Montana - November 9, 2022 - Enriched Ag, the grazing and carbon...
thefastmode.com
[White paper] Mobile Communications Towards 2030
As 5G becomes 5G-Advanced, research for future sixth generation "6G" wireless cellular networks are underway that may open new opportunities to extend wireless solutions into nearly every facet of human and machine interaction. Activities are happening today, that are shaping wireless networks beyond 5G throughout North America and around the...
TechCrunch
Sight Tech Global 2022 agenda announced
At this year’s event we have sessions with the creators of several new devices to assist with vision, and we’ll talk about the technology architecture decisions that went into balancing capability with cost and tapping existing platforms. We’ll also take our first look at accessibility in VR, which...
techaiapp.com
Motion and volumetric capture animation tech breaks barriers
The possibilities have been broadened for creators in a variety of fields with cutting-edge animation technology at Swinburne University of Technology’s Center for Transformative Media Technologies (CTMT). Motion and volumetric capture relies on cameras and sensors to digitize human movement. Still a niche application to date, motion capture is...
Why Web3 is the future of the internet
As society continues to integrate technology into every aspect of life, emerging Web3 tech drives the creators and innovators who envision the future of a decentralized internet.
foodlogistics.com
Reshore Supply Chains to Strengthen Food Security
Disruptions to global supply chains are causing shortages in goods and products, from microchips to toaster ovens. But fewer are aware that these shortages also affect a commodity critical to the health and well-being of the entire population – food. Livestock feed, for example, depends on an amino acid...
Print Magazine
Zaad Farms Celebrates Food and Agriculture with a New Brand Identity
More than just keeping us alive, food is an integral part of being human. It’s representative of traditions, celebrations, and moments of joy. Food has the power to bring people together to share memories and special holidays. And while it’s delightful to celebrate over food, it’s also important to celebrate where our food comes from.
agritechtomorrow.com
Interconnected machinery to make agriculture more sustainable, the vision of xFarm Technologies for EIMA International 2022
The tech company will be showcasing its latest products and partnerships at the landmark event, November 9-13, 2022, in Bologna, Italy. xFarm Technologies (https://xfarm.ag/), a tech company helping the agri-food sector to go digital, is ready for the 45th edition of the International Exhibition of Agricultural Machinery, taking place Nov. 9-13 in Bologna, Italy. EIMA International is one of the leading events in agricultural mechanics, where international exhibitors display their state-of-the-art technologies and innovations.
agritechtomorrow.com
Fischer Farms bolsters team ahead of world’s largest vertical farm launch
Construction on the 25,000m2 vertical farm is now complete and the office facility is fully operational. With just a few months until the doors officially open, Fischer Farms has recently welcomed nine new team members to the site, bolstering its senior management, technical and operational teams. Vertical Farming pioneers, Fischer...
Rhinostics and LVL technologies Partner to Provide Decapping Solutions for Automated Collection Device Workflows
WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Rhinostics Inc. is excited to announce an expanded partnership with LVL technologies GmbH, which includes Rhinostics’ reselling of LVL’s decapper instrument and LVL’s distribution of Rhinostics’ automated collection devices in Germany and Austria. By combining the Rhinostics’ sample collection device ingenuity with decapper technology, laboratories can benefit from an instantly scalable automated swab and small volume blood collection processing workflow. Automation breaks through manual bottlenecks during capping and recapping steps so that laboratories can increase throughput and consistency while also decreasing cumbersome steps as well as reagent and labor costs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005373/en/ Rhinostics and LVL technologies Partner to Provide Decapping Solutions for Automated Collection Device Workflows (Photo: Business Wire)
cohaitungchi.com
10 Benefits of Space Exploration. (Including Medical and Economical)
On April 12, 1961, the Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first human to journey to outer space. The age of space exploration started that day. But why are we so interested in spending so much time, money, and resources to visit chunks of rock that are most likely empty? Why purposely go to environments that are dangerous and even deadly to humans?
csengineermag.com
LAND & WATER LAUNCHES WHAT A WASTE CAMPAIGN AS IT LEADS THE INDUSTRY TOWARDS BECOMING CARBON NET ZERO
Studying accessible data from the 20 largest contractors in the UK, a shocking fact emerges that wastage in the construction and civil engineering industries falls between 30% and 38%. James Maclean, CEO of leading wet civil and environmental engineering firm Land & Water, has a driving passion to reduce this...
globalspec.com
Submersible solar pump designed for smallholder farmers
Community Energy Technology in the Middle East (Comet-ME), an Israeli-Palestinian non-profit organization providing basic energy and clean-water services to off-grid communities via environmentally and socially sustainable methods, has developed a submersible solar pump for smallholder farmers. The Solar Magnetic Plunger Pump (SMPP) is a patented, double action plunger pump driven...
Qingdao Will Build an International and Innovative City and Continue to Invest in the Development Led by Scientific and Technological Innovation
QINGDAO, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2022-- According to “Qingdao Five-Year Plan for Building an International and Innovative City (2022-2026)”, Qingdao will focus on the two dimensions of “internationalization” and “innovation”, deeply dock with the global innovation chain, industrial chain and talent chain, and further enhance the function of scientific and technological innovation source. In the future, Qingdao will strive to build a marine science city with global influence, an innovation city on intelligent manufacturing with international competitiveness, a national important city of future industries and a nationally renowned science and technology innovation corridor in the Bay Area. Qingdao’s average annual growth of R&D investment in the whole society will be more than 10%, the intensity of R&D investment will reach more than 3.2%, there will be more than 10,000 national high-tech enterprises, the output value of high-tech industries will account for 65% of the industrial output value of enterprises above the designated scale, and the total number of talents will exceed 3 million by 2026.
