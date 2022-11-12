ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

STORM WATCH: Wind gusts, periods of rain into Saturday; thunderstorms possible

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight, there will be periods of rain and it will turn windy. Some wind gusts will be between 40-50 mph, especially along the shoreline. A thunderstorm is also possible with lows only in the low-60s. Saturday will be rainy up until 9 a.m., then becoming mostly sunny and staying windy. Very mild with highs around 70 degrees.

MORE: Power center: Electric outage resources

MORE: Eversource Customers: Report or Check a Power Outage

NEXT: Sunday starts out cloudy with scattered showers but will turn sunny in the afternoon and much cooler with highs in the low-50s. Next week will turn even cooler with highs only in the 40s, well below average for this time of year. Another chance of rain on Wednesday, possibly mixing with some wet flakes well north.

MORE: United Illuminating Customers: Report or Check a Power Outage

OVERNIGHT: Periods of heavy rain and windy conditions. Very mild with a chance of a thunderstorm. Low of 63.

SATURDAY: Rain ends early. Clearing skies and windy. High of 70.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers in the morning but turning sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler. High of 52.

MONDAY: Sunny and chilly. High of 47.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High of 48.

WEDNESDAY: Rain likely. High of 46

