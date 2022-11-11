Read full article on original website
Related
DVM 360
Drug expiration dates: Information your practice needs for less risk, higher margins
How to navigate the transition from beyond-use dates to expiration dates. Traditionally, veterinary hospitals and clinics use neighborhood or national 503A compounding pharmacies to fill prescriptions for compounded medications. These medications are labeled with a beyond-use date (BUD). With the growing number of 503B manufactured veterinary medicines available, you may notice these products are labeled with an expiration date instead. Understanding this seemingly small difference can make a significant difference to your standard of care and your practice’s bottom line.
DVM 360
Differentiating tooth fractures and exploring treatment options
A veterinary dentist demystifies this frequently diagnosed issue. Fractured teeth are one of the most common maladies seen in our veterinary patients. These injuries range from acute fractures that cause immediate discomfort and the need for rapid intervention to chronic issues that may be incidental findings. Differentiating between the types of fractures, treatment options, and chronicity is crucial for appropriate care.
DVM 360
3 veterinary herbs you should know about
In a dvm360® interview, San Diego Fetch faculty member, Dr Patrick Mahaney, describes veterinary herbs that address a host of ailments. In a dvm360® interview, Fetch San Diego faculty member Patrick Mahaney, VMD, CVA, CVJ, president of California Pet Acupuncture & Wellness Inc and chief veterinary officer of Pure Dog Food, details 3 herbs in traditional Chinese veterinary medicine, including curcumin, dok's formula, and wei qi booster, and how he implements these in practice.
Comments / 0