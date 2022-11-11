Read full article on original website
3 Top Industrial Stocks to Buy in November
These three stocks crushed the market in 2022. All are in positive territory compared to the S&P 500's 21% decline, and I think they have room to run. Here's why agricultural science company Corteva (NYSE: CTVA), advanced materials specialist Hexcel (NYSE: HXL), and electrical products producer nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT) are suitable investments today.
AMD Stock Investors Received Bullish News on Monday
Today's video focuses on two bullish pieces of news impacting Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). The first deals with analysts at UBS and Baird upgrading the stock rating and price target. The second is a data center GPU win in Europe. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
1 Dividend Stock Down 34% to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
Global warehouse giant Prologis (NYSE: PLD) has lost more than a third of its value over the past year. The primary factor weighing on the real estate investment trust's (REIT) share price is the concern that rising interest rates could push the global economy into a recession. That would impact the demand for warehouse space.
Why Shares of Invitae Rose 11% on Tuesday
Shares of medical genetics testing company Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) rose 11% on Tuesday. The stock is still down more than 76% so far this year. Invitate didn't have any announcements on Tuesday, though it is presenting research this week in Nashville, Tennessee, at the National Society of Genetic Counselors conference. The stock is up more than 59% so far this month after the company announced its third-quarter earnngs on Nov. 8. Invitae reported revenue of $133.5 million, up 16.7%, year over year. More importantly, there was progress toward profitability, at least sequentially.
Why Carnival Corporation Stock Bounced 8.4% Higher on Tuesday
The stock market pushed higher today as inflation data came in lighter than expected, and interest rates started to come down. There's renewed hope that interest rates won't go so high the economy goes into a deep recession, and this news has helped travel stocks like Carnival (NYSE: CCL) today.
Where To Invest $100,000 Today
There’s a cheeky expression on Wall Street that says the best time to invest is “yesterday,” followed by “today.” The principle behind this axiom is that the longer you can keep your money invested, the more you can benefit from the power of compound interest.
Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks
Earlier this month, the better-than-expected consumer price index reading of 7.7% provided investors with a respite from the downturn in financial markets that has largely persisted throughout this year. But even after the rally that ensued following the release of this economic data, the S&P 500 index is still down 17% so far in 2022.
Nio (NYSE:NIO) Stock: Brace for Continued Volatility
Shares of Nio (NYSE:NIO) and other U.S.-listed Chinese stocks were up on Tuesday as the meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping raised hopes of better ties between the two countries. Nio stock was also up last week as investors cheered the electric vehicle maker’s Q4 outlook. That said, the stock might remain volatile over the near term due to China’s COVID situation and fears of an economic downturn.
Activist Investor GAMCO Trims Stake in Griffon Corporation (GFF)
Fintel reports that Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,842,053 shares of Griffon Corporation (GFF). This represents 4.98% of the company. In their previous filing dated August 26, 2022 they reported 3,070,019 shares and 5.38% of the company, a decrease...
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Materials, Healthcare
Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Materials companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.5% loss. Within that group, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 7.2% and 2.5%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 0.8% on the day, and down 9.77% year-to-date. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is up 26.08% year-to-date, and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., is down 34.13% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and IFF make up approximately 6.4% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
Is American International Group Stock Fairly Priced?
American International Group’s stock (NYSE: AIG) has gained 6% YTD, while the S&P500 is down 16% over the same period. Further, at its current price of $60 per share, it is trading 15% below its fair value of $71 – Trefis’ estimate for American International Group’s valuation.
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Services
The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, higher by 1.4%. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.4% and 3.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.9% on the day, and up 73.44% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 83.92% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp. is up 76.14% year-to-date. Combined, APA and DVN make up approximately 4.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
With A Strong Vegas Business And A Possible Recovery In Macau, What's Next For MGM Stock?
MGM Resorts stock (NYSE: MGM) has gained about 19% over the last month (21 trading days) considerably outperforming the S&P 500 which remains up by about 9% over the same period. The recent rally is being driven by a couple of factors. Although the company’s Q3 2022 earnings came in below estimates, revenues expanded by a solid 26% versus last year, driven by a strong performance in Las Vegas, which remains the company’s principal market. While gambling activity has picked up in the strip as Covid-19 issues appear largely behind the U.S., MGM also benefited from its acquisition of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and Aria and Vdara. Moreover, recently China has eased certain Covid-19 restrictions, reducing quarantine times for tourists from other countries. This could help MGM’s Macau operations which have taken a considerable hit over the last two years, impacted by frequent lockdowns and travel restrictions.
Cannae Holdings Cuts Stake in Paysafe Ltd (PSFE)
Fintel reports that Cannae Holdings, Inc. (CNNE) has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 40,558,641 shares of Paysafe Ltd (PSFE). This represents 5.58% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 3, 2022 they reported 64,758,641 shares and 8.89% of the company, a decrease in...
Get Ready to Sell Alibaba Stock (NYSE:BABA) Into Strength
If immediacy bias represents an upside catalyst for publicly-traded securities, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) deserves special attention. Against both wider fundamentals as well as company-specific tailwinds, BABA stock appears poised for significant gains following a rough year. However, the damage that its home nation of China inflicted regarding its zero-COVID policy may be too much for Alibaba to overcome. Thus, investors should consider selling BABA stock into strength.
Advance Auto Parts Q3 Profit Down, Cuts FY EPS Outlook; Stock Tanks 10%
(RTTNews) - Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) tanked over 10% in extended session Tuesday after the company reported a fall in profit for the third quarter and lowered its adjusted earnings outlook for the full year. The company's profit for the third quarter totaled $110.98 million or $1.84...
Colgate, Twitter And Bath & Body Works Were Third Point’s Largest Q3 Buys. Find Out What Else They Traded Here
This week, Daniel Leob’s New York Based Hedge Fund Third Point LLC reported its trades that occurred during the quarter. The fund currently has 61 positions according to the latest SEC filing. The largest 10 positions by currently held in the fund by size with (%) weights are:. CL...
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
As a leader in payments processing, Mastercard should greatly benefit from the shift toward alternative payments.
FULC, CMBM: 2 Underdog Stocks That Deserve Attention Right Now
Despite a cool-down in October, U.S. inflation is still above the Federal Reserve's target rate. Moreover, several key signs of the global demand slowing are cropping up. With more rate hikes coming up, the U.S. economy is heading to an almost inevitable recession in the coming months. Investing in a bearish environment is scary. To make it easier, TipRanks provides a comprehensive view of the most recommended stocks currently on Wall Street via the Analysts' Top Stocks tool. Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) and Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) are among the stocks that have been most recommended by Wall Street analysts today.
ReNew Energy Global PLC (RNW) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
ReNew Energy Global PLC (RNW) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.03 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.07. This compares to earnings of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -142.86%. A...
